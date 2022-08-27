ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers HC Matt Rhule on possible Cam Newton return: 'Cam would have to weigh in on that'

By Mike Santa Barbara
 4 days ago
Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

Two weeks out from the start of the 2022 regular season, the Carolina Panthers need a quarterback after backup Sam Darnold went down with an injury during Friday's preseason tilt against the Buffalo Bills.

If the Panthers pursue a veteran QB to fill Darnold's spot, they may turn to a familiar face.

After Friday's game, head coach Matt Rhule spoke about possibly bringing back former Panthers star Cam Newton.

"Scott (Fitterer) and I would talk about that. Cam (Newton) would have to weigh in on that," Rhule told reporters. "There would be a lot of things we'd have to look at. You guys know my feelings about Cam. My time with him was fantastic. Probably too early right now to say much about that."

Newton played in eight games (five starts) last season for the Panthers, finishing with a 54.8 completion percentage, throwing for 684 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

On Saturday, reports emerged that Darnold would miss four to six weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain during the Panthers' preseason win over the Bills last night.

