Alberts on tickets still left for Husker football games and staying focused amid the noise
The next three Husker home football games are sold out, which will take Nebraska to 385 consecutive. Beyond that, just like the Husker football program itself this season, there's plenty of work to do if the sellout streak will last through this season. No question how the football team handles...
Husker247 HypeCast: North Dakota
This week the Huskers return home and WOWT sports anchor and reporter Grace Boyles joins the Husker247 gang to talk about Nebraska's home opener against North Dakota. It’s not only the home game debut for players like Casey Thompson, Ochaun Mathis and others, but it’ll be the first home game for Grace as well.
Thursday Hits: Frost focused on working hard with Husker squad, not outside opinion as home opener approaches
It's not a short week but maybe has felt like one just a bit to the Huskers, who are looking to bounce back at home after the trip to Dublin last week. Husker head coach Scott Frost said after Thursday's practice he likes how his team has found its footing throughout the week prior to meeting North Dakota at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'
Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
Nebraska defense quick hits from Wednesday's practice
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander met with the media on Wednesday morning in Memorial Stadium following the Huskers’ practice as the team continues preparations for North Dakota. Here’s a quick rundown of news and notes from Chinander’s time at the podium. — Chinander said Wednesday that the...
Michigan makes contact right away with five-star DL
College programs could directly contact junior prospects right when the clock struck midnight on Wednesday night and one of the first recruits to hear from the Wolverines was Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius 2024 five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott. “Yeah I’ve heard from a lot of there staff including Coach Harbaugh,”...
Scott Frost press conference quick hits
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with the media in Lincoln on Tuesday morning as his team looks to put its week zero loss to Northwestern behind them. The temperature around the football team has risen following the loss, and Nebraska will play its home opener against North Dakota. Frost...
Frost clarifies creativity comment from postgame, says Whipple is 'elite' play caller
Back in the U.S. for his weekly press conference, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost clarified his comments about offensive creativity following the loss to Northwestern. No, Frost said, that wasn’t a rebuke of offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s play calling, but rather a commentary on needing more spice in the running game.
Tuesday Press Conference Updates
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost will meet with the media on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. as the Huskers prepare for their week one game with North Dakota. Follow along in the thread below for updates.
Wiltfong Whiparound: The latest on Northwestern recruiting
In this clip of Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve and Allen Trieu give you the latest on Northwestern recruiting.
