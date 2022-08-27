ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Husker247 HypeCast: North Dakota

This week the Huskers return home and WOWT sports anchor and reporter Grace Boyles joins the Husker247 gang to talk about Nebraska's home opener against North Dakota. It’s not only the home game debut for players like Casey Thompson, Ochaun Mathis and others, but it’ll be the first home game for Grace as well.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'

Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska defense quick hits from Wednesday's practice

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander met with the media on Wednesday morning in Memorial Stadium following the Huskers’ practice as the team continues preparations for North Dakota. Here’s a quick rundown of news and notes from Chinander’s time at the podium. — Chinander said Wednesday that the...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Michigan makes contact right away with five-star DL

College programs could directly contact junior prospects right when the clock struck midnight on Wednesday night and one of the first recruits to hear from the Wolverines was Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius 2024 five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott. “Yeah I’ve heard from a lot of there staff including Coach Harbaugh,”...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Scott Frost press conference quick hits

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with the media in Lincoln on Tuesday morning as his team looks to put its week zero loss to Northwestern behind them. The temperature around the football team has risen following the loss, and Nebraska will play its home opener against North Dakota. Frost...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Tuesday Press Conference Updates

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost will meet with the media on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. as the Huskers prepare for their week one game with North Dakota. Follow along in the thread below for updates.
LINCOLN, NE
