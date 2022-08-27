ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Two injured in stabbing near 4400 block of Avenue Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is responding to a stabbing that took place in the 4400 block of Avenue Q that left two people injured. The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. Lubbock police confirmed that the two victims sustained moderate injuries. LPD could not confirm that a search for...
towntalkradio.com

Ambulance rolls heading to Lubbock

Ambulance crash sends four to the hospital. At approximately 4:10 pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, an ambulance from Andrews Texas heading north on US 62/385 was driving through Wellman, and according to the Terry County Sheriff’s Dept. the ambulance hydroplaned on the wet highway causing the ambulance to slide into the median and roll on the passenger side. The ambulance came to a rest in the median facing south.
everythinglubbock.com

Two people moderately injured in stabbing, Lubbock police says

LUBBOCK, Texas—Two people were moderately injured in stabbing in the 4400 block of Avenue Q on Wednesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The call came in around 8:26 PM. Further information was not available. This is a developing story. Please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for more updates.
fox34.com

Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A motorcyclist involved in a crash on Thursday, Aug. 25 has died from his injuries. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit continues to investigate the crash in east Lubbock. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Idalou Road at 7:15 p.m. on August 25th.
fox34.com

One arrested after early morning pursuit in North Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been arrested after an early morning police chase in North Lubbock County, just north of the airport. Police are diverting southbound traffic near the interstate and North MLK at this time. Law enforcement responded around 6:30 a.m. Multiple agencies are helping with the...
everythinglubbock.com

Early morning Lubbock police chase ends with arrest

LUBBOCK, Texas — A 26-year-old man, Xavier Perez, was arrested following a vehicle pursuit that began shortly after the Lubbock Police Department received a disturbance call, around 1:37 a.m., at the Silver Bullet Club on 5145 Aberdeen Avenue. The 911 caller told police there was someone with a firearm....
102.5 KISS FM

These 24 People Were Arrested In Lubbock on August 29th

Mondays are usually considered the most boring day of the week unless there happens to be a three-day weekend. But maybe it's not boring but just plain criminal?. As I was going through the roster of people who were arrested I decided to look and see how many people were arrested on a Monday. Boy, howdy was I ever wrong to say Monday was boring. There are tons of people in Lubbock apparently doing things they shouldn't.
fox34.com

Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK CO., Texas (KCBD) - Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties, according to the Floyd County Record. Floyd County Record reported the group was first spotted at the Floydada Allsup’s. The teens reportedly flashed a gun at someone and were reported to local police. The responding Floydada police officer tried pull over the teen’s black SUV. However, police stated the vehicle drove away, fleeing into Crosby County before heading west toward Lubbock.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Six teens arrested, SUV runs out of gas during police chase into Lubbock County

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Six teenagers were arrested after leading police on a chase through three counties early Tuesday morning, according to a sergeant with the Floydada Police Department. Police told EverythingLubbock.com the incident started after one of the teens flashed a gun at the Floydada Allsup’s and asked an employee something to the effect […]
fox34.com

Neighbor arrested after rendering first aid to victim in Saturday shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A recently released police report provides new details for a shooting that occurred on Saturday, August 27, in the area of 26th Street and University Ave. The alleged shooter was arrested and charged. John Karika was arrested for aggravated assault on Saturday after shooting someone from...
fox34.com

LPD offers tips to protect your valuables, and your car on game day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Texas Tech football is starting up this weekend, many tourists will be coming to Lubbock and may be leaving valuables in unattended cars for hours at a time. The Lubbock Police Department is urging citizens to take precautions when parking near Jones AT&T Stadium. Lieutenant...
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

No one charged yet in deadly Slide Road shooting, however search warrant provides new details

LUBBOCK, Texas — A search warrant and a police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday provided a little bit of new information in the deadly shooting of Carlos Adrian Gonzalez-Lechuga, 20, in the 2800 block of Slide Road. The day after the shooting, which happened August 22, Lubbock Police said, “Through the initial course of […]
KCBD

Crash on University and Marsha Sharp

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A two-vehicle crash on University and Marsha Sharp is causing a traffic backup along University Avenue and the Marsha Sharp off-ramp. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. This story is developing.
