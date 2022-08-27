Read full article on original website
Related
fox34.com
Two injured in stabbing near 4400 block of Avenue Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is responding to a stabbing that took place in the 4400 block of Avenue Q that left two people injured. The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. Lubbock police confirmed that the two victims sustained moderate injuries. LPD could not confirm that a search for...
One killed, 3 seriously hurt in South Lubbock crash, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was killed and three people had serious injuries after a crash at 114th Street and Indiana Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 4:54 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police. LPD asked the public to avoid […]
towntalkradio.com
Ambulance rolls heading to Lubbock
Ambulance crash sends four to the hospital. At approximately 4:10 pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, an ambulance from Andrews Texas heading north on US 62/385 was driving through Wellman, and according to the Terry County Sheriff’s Dept. the ambulance hydroplaned on the wet highway causing the ambulance to slide into the median and roll on the passenger side. The ambulance came to a rest in the median facing south.
everythinglubbock.com
Two people moderately injured in stabbing, Lubbock police says
LUBBOCK, Texas—Two people were moderately injured in stabbing in the 4400 block of Avenue Q on Wednesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The call came in around 8:26 PM. Further information was not available. This is a developing story. Please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for more updates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox34.com
Police identify victim in fatal East Lubbock motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A motorcyclist involved in a crash on Thursday, Aug. 25 has died from his injuries. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit continues to investigate the crash in east Lubbock. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Idalou Road at 7:15 p.m. on August 25th.
fox34.com
One arrested after early morning pursuit in North Lubbock Co.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been arrested after an early morning police chase in North Lubbock County, just north of the airport. Police are diverting southbound traffic near the interstate and North MLK at this time. Law enforcement responded around 6:30 a.m. Multiple agencies are helping with the...
Lubbock Worker Shot in Head After Firearm Accidentally Goes Off
A Lubbock worker was shot in the head on Saturday, August 27th, 2022 after a firearm accidentally went off inside a house where he was working. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Police responded to the 2600 block of 26th Street for a possible shots fired call. This was at around 3:40 p.m.
everythinglubbock.com
Early morning Lubbock police chase ends with arrest
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 26-year-old man, Xavier Perez, was arrested following a vehicle pursuit that began shortly after the Lubbock Police Department received a disturbance call, around 1:37 a.m., at the Silver Bullet Club on 5145 Aberdeen Avenue. The 911 caller told police there was someone with a firearm....
IN THIS ARTICLE
These 24 People Were Arrested In Lubbock on August 29th
Mondays are usually considered the most boring day of the week unless there happens to be a three-day weekend. But maybe it's not boring but just plain criminal?. As I was going through the roster of people who were arrested I decided to look and see how many people were arrested on a Monday. Boy, howdy was I ever wrong to say Monday was boring. There are tons of people in Lubbock apparently doing things they shouldn't.
fox34.com
Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.
LUBBOCK CO., Texas (KCBD) - Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties, according to the Floyd County Record. Floyd County Record reported the group was first spotted at the Floydada Allsup’s. The teens reportedly flashed a gun at someone and were reported to local police. The responding Floydada police officer tried pull over the teen’s black SUV. However, police stated the vehicle drove away, fleeing into Crosby County before heading west toward Lubbock.
Six teens arrested, SUV runs out of gas during police chase into Lubbock County
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Six teenagers were arrested after leading police on a chase through three counties early Tuesday morning, according to a sergeant with the Floydada Police Department. Police told EverythingLubbock.com the incident started after one of the teens flashed a gun at the Floydada Allsup’s and asked an employee something to the effect […]
fox34.com
Neighbor arrested after rendering first aid to victim in Saturday shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A recently released police report provides new details for a shooting that occurred on Saturday, August 27, in the area of 26th Street and University Ave. The alleged shooter was arrested and charged. John Karika was arrested for aggravated assault on Saturday after shooting someone from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox34.com
LPD offers tips to protect your valuables, and your car on game day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Texas Tech football is starting up this weekend, many tourists will be coming to Lubbock and may be leaving valuables in unattended cars for hours at a time. The Lubbock Police Department is urging citizens to take precautions when parking near Jones AT&T Stadium. Lieutenant...
‘I just couldn’t believe it’ Burglary of Lubbock-owned 34th Street Boutique
A Lubbock small business was burglarized overnight following its grand opening, which was also the owner’s birthday. Security camera captured three people going through her store and stealing items.
Man indicted, told officer he was federal agent, police report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted Tuesday after he was arrested in July and accused of impersonating a federal agent while intoxicated, according to a police report. Donn Wojtowicz, 52, was arrested in the 2900 block of West Loop 289 on July 2, a police report said. An officer was called to the Skechers […]
‘Falling through the cracks:’ Lubbock mother seeks justice for daughter’s death
Tanner Lermon , 21, was a top-ten most wanted fugitive in Texas. He was arrested in 2021, but Lubbock county had no idea.
No one charged yet in deadly Slide Road shooting, however search warrant provides new details
LUBBOCK, Texas — A search warrant and a police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday provided a little bit of new information in the deadly shooting of Carlos Adrian Gonzalez-Lechuga, 20, in the 2800 block of Slide Road. The day after the shooting, which happened August 22, Lubbock Police said, “Through the initial course of […]
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 28 People Arrested Over the Weekend (August 27th & 28th)
School is officially back in session across Lubbock, but some people just don't seem to learn their lesson. We have Lubbock's mugshots from this weekend, along with the smart choices these people decided to make. I'm just ecstatic for next weekend as it's the first home game of Texas Tech's...
3 Amusement Parks Near West Texas To Hit Up This Labor Day Weekend!
You don't have to head to Dallas or San Antonio to find an amusement park. Yes, those cities have awesome amusement parks and have the BIG ONES. But, did you know here in Midland Odessa we are actually a drive away from amusement parks to the North and West of us? Yes, and 2 of the 3 are just 2 to 3 hours away! Hit one up this Labor Day Weekend!
KCBD
Crash on University and Marsha Sharp
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A two-vehicle crash on University and Marsha Sharp is causing a traffic backup along University Avenue and the Marsha Sharp off-ramp. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. This story is developing.
Comments / 0