Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Former Tiger has a new NFL home
A former Clemson standout has a new home in the NFL. Former Tiger cornerback Trayvon Mullen is being traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Arizona Cardinals. In return for Mullen, the Raiders are (...)
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts
The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fans bummed after Jets cut preseason legend
Chris Streveler had an excellent preseason for the New York Jets, but that wasn’t enough for him to make the team’s roster following training camp. The Jets have plans to cut Streveler, who had been brilliant in the preseason. Streveler was competing at the quarterback position and passed for 277 yards, 5 touchdowns and 1 interception in three preseason games.
Bears claim six players off waivers including Alex Leatherwood
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Just a day after the Chicago Bears set their 53-man roster for the upcoming season, the team made some moves to add to the roster. And one move includes a former first-round pick in Alex Leatherwood. The former Alabama standout was cut by the Las...
NFL cutdown tracker: Logan Ryan among notable players released
The Miami Dolphins released running back Sony Michel in their first wave of roster cuts on Monday. Michel, a former first-round pick in 2018 out of Georgia, spent his first three years with the New England Patriots, where he racked up 2,292 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 38 games (28 starts).
2022 NFL season award predictions: Who wins MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year?
With the 2022 NFL season just around the corner, NFL.com's analysts predict who they think will win some of the league's most prestigious individual awards, specifically:. Participating analysts: Judy Battista, Jeremy Bergman, Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Jeffri Chadiha, Eric Edholm, Gennaro Filice, Marcas Grant, DeAngelo Hall, Dan Hanzus, Steve Mariucci, Dan Parr, Kevin Patra, Adam Rank, Chad Reuter, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Ross, Marc Sessler, Nick Shook, Matt "Money" Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson, Jim Trotter, Kurt Warner, Lance Zierlein.
Panthers QB Sam Darnold (ankle) placed on IR, out for at least four weeks
Sam Darnold's high-ankle sprain will cost him at least the first month of the 2022 season. The Panthers placed Darnold on injured reserve, general manager Scott Fitterer told reporters on Thursday, and expect him to miss four to six weeks. Darnold's IR placement followed the final cutdown deadline, meaning he can return during the 2022 season.
Jerry Jones: 'Safe to say' rookie Tyler Smith will be Cowboys' starting LT to open season
The Cowboys are poised to swap Smiths at left tackle to open the season. With Tyron Smith set to miss a big chunk of the season after undergoing surgery, Dallas' top option is rookie Tyler Smith on Dak Prescott's blind side. Joining 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, owner Jerry Jones...
Lions waive backup QB David Blough, sign former 49ers QB Nate Sudfeld
Less than a day after winning the Detroit Lions' backup QB job over Tim Boyle, David Blough lost the gig. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday morning that the Lions are waiving Blough after he made the initial 53-man roster, per a source informed of the decision. The Lions...
Michael F. Florio's 2022 fantasy football: Fantasy breakouts
You can ask 10 different people that question and get 10 different answers. To me, it is a player who is going to surpass his ADP and likely by a wide margin. I am not talking about drafting the WR36 and they finish as the WR31. I mean, you draft a player in the middle to later rounds, and if they hit, they change the landscape of your fantasy team. Of course, there can be these players in the early rounds, but since they are getting drafted that early, it means many people expect a breakout. Listed below are some high-end breakout candidates that I target in drafts:
2022 NFL season: Biggest surprises, notable moves as teams cut rosters down to 53
Tuesday's deadline for NFL teams to reduce their rosters to 53 players is always good for a few surprises and notable cuts. Before we thankfully turn to regular-season mode, here were the moves that caught my eye:. Biggest surprises. 1) The Saints' trade of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles made...
NFL practice squad tracker: Team-by-team roster signings ahead of the 2022 season
After the final roster cutdown to 53 comes a chance for all 32 NFL teams to add or re-sign promising or intriguing players via their practice squads. NFL.com is tracking and updating in real time every team's practice squad below. Click on division names to see each team's practice squad players in that division.
2022 NFL Preseason Week 3 rookie grades: Texans' Dameon Pierce, Steelers' George Pickens shine
As I did the last two weeks, I've graded the performance of one rookie from each contest played in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Again, these evaluations are not predictions of how players will fare this upcoming season, nor are they long-term career projections. Each mark simply takes stock of how the rookie played in Week 3.
Next Woman Up: Gina Newell, Senior Director of Football Operations for the Detroit Lions
Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. While the conversational Q&As are edited and condensed for clarity, this is a forum for impactful women to share experiences in their own words. Without further ado, we introduce:
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 1
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. Claimed DL Matt Dickerson off waivers from the Chiefs. Claimed OL Chuma Edoga off waivers from the Jets. INJURIES. Placed DL Marlon Davidson on injured...
Chargers sign veteran running back Sony Michel
Sony Michel is headed back to Los Angeles. The veteran running back is signing with the Chargers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday. The Chargers later officially announced the signing. L.A. waived running back Larry Rountree III in a corresponding move. Michel spent the offseason...
Schools that have the best chance of being added to the Pac-12
In light of the Big Ten deal that didn't include ESPN there has been a path made for the Pac-12 to expand
Chiefs releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon ahead of roster deadline
Josh Gordon is the odd man out in Kansas City. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Chiefs are releasing Gordon, per a source informed of the decision. With the Chiefs adding newcomers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, rookie Skyy Moore and the improved play of Justin Watson, Gordon had an uphill battle to make the K.C. roster from the onset of training camp.
