You can ask 10 different people that question and get 10 different answers. To me, it is a player who is going to surpass his ADP and likely by a wide margin. I am not talking about drafting the WR36 and they finish as the WR31. I mean, you draft a player in the middle to later rounds, and if they hit, they change the landscape of your fantasy team. Of course, there can be these players in the early rounds, but since they are getting drafted that early, it means many people expect a breakout. Listed below are some high-end breakout candidates that I target in drafts:

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO