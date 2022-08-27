ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

South Shore community hosts block party, out to prove “we are more than those violent incidents.”

By Christine Flores
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — Several organizations in the South Shore community came together Saturday to throw a block party in hopes of addressing a narrative that has plagued the community of late.

Senseless acts of violence.

The Neighborhood Network Alliance invited local families to come out to O’Keefe Elementary School for a free block party that featured music, laser tag, raffles and other games aimed at helping build comradery among local residents after a string of murders throughout the month of August.

“This is how we plan on switching the narrative,” said Natalie Perkins, a community coordinator with the NNA. “We are more than those violent incidents.”

The NNA also brought in resources to help local families at the event with housing and other necessities like school supplies.

“Our slogan is ‘hey neighbor’ right?” said Tammy McCann-Simpkins, a housing coordinator with the NNA. “A lot of what is fractured is just that—knowing your neighbor—in every community throughout the city.”

The NNA said they plan to continue their work with local government and non-profit organizations to help encourage resident involvement in South Shore.

