Last Season Records: Oklahoma State 12-2; Central Michigan 9-4 The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 1 at Boone Pickens Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Cowboys ended up 12-2 last season and capped things off with a win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Fiesta Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Likewise, after a 9-4 record last year and a win in the Sun Bowl, CMU is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO