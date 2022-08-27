Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Opinion: The Chicago Bulls Should Sign This Former 2nd Overall Pick
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who was the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, still remains a free agent on August 30. I believe that the Chicago Bulls should consider signing him.
Candace Parker continues to make insane WNBA playoff history for Sky
The Chicago Sky have championship aspirations. They are ready to bring home the WNBA Championship trophy in 2022. And with Candace Parker leading the way, they might be in line to get the job done. Parker has continued to add impressive accomplishments to her storied career this postseason. She recently became the third all-time leading playoff scorer in WNBA history, per the Chicago Sky on Twitter.
ESPN
Candace Parker delivers another classic to lead Chicago Sky to series-evening win over Connecticut Sun
CHICAGO -- Behind a vintage performance from 14-year vet and two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker, the 2-seed and defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky evened their best-of-five semifinal series against the 3-seed Connecticut Sun at 1-1 with an 85-77 win Wednesday night at Wintrust Arena. In her second of consecutive dominant...
Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign This 2009 NBA Champion
Trevor Ariza remains a free agent on August 29, and I believe that the Golden State Warriors should consider signing him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steve Kerr reveals the 1 NBA player he most wants to coach
Steve Kerr has played with Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan, played for Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich, and had Steph Curry and Kevin Durant play for him. But there is one specific person Kerr still wants to add to his list. The Golden State Warriors head coach Kerr spoke this...
CBS Sports
Duke volleyball player who was called racial slurs by BYU fans during match says school mishandled incident
Rachel Richardson, a Duke volleyball starter who was subjected to racial slurs being yelled at her during a match at BYU on Friday, does not think officials and the BYU coaching staff acted quickly enough to stop the heckling. The sophomore said she and her other African American teammates were...
1 Bold Trade Sends Kyrie Irving, Myles Turner To Lakers
In case you’ve been living under a rock, here’s some information: it’s hard to make predictions about the NBA. In fact, it’s harder than ever. After all, we’re living in the player empowerment era. At least, it’s the star player empowerment era. With the...
Lakers star LeBron James’ strong message to John Wall after suicide confession
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Sha'Carri Richardson Wins First Place In Women's 100m Race
And just like that, Sha'Carri Richardson is back like she never left. After a tumultuous few years adjusting to life in the public eye, the 22-year old track and field sprinter is reclaiming her way back to the number one spot. On Tuesday (August 30), Sha'Carri defeated Olympic champion Elaine Thompson in her first race since the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships more than two months ago.
Carmelo Anthony made some interesting comments during appearance at VMAs
Carmelo Anthony delivered a message this week that might as well have translated as “Return Me7o.”. The ten-time All-Star forward appeared Sunday at the annual MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), which were held at Yankee Stadium. Anthony came out to present Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny with the Artist of the Year Award and made a point of referring to New York as “my city.” He was also wearing a Yankees cap and said that there was “no place better” to be.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, And Julius Erving Once All Praised The 1996 Chicago Bulls On TV, Said They Were One Of The Greatest Teams Of All Time
The 1996 Chicago Bulls are widely considered the greatest team in NBA history. Winning 72 games as well as the championship, the Bulls celebrated Michael Jordan's first full season after his return from retirement in style. The team added Dennis Rodman to the roster along with a few key role players, making it one of the most complete outfits any franchise in the history of the league has put onto the court.
Los Angeles Lakers Land Mo Bamba In Intriguing Trade Scenario
You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. Chances are, you’ve heard that before. After all, you’re a human being – you’ve had to do things. The NBA is the same. Sometimes, those things are unpleasant. Life is notoriously difficult. Ultimately, you have to live with the choices you make, and sometimes, it won’t be easy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
NBA Legend Reggie Miller Mourns Death of His Father
Reggie Miller just lost a close family member. On Monday the NBA legend announced on Instagram that his father, Saul, has died. Miller posted a photo of him holding hands with his father while at the hospital. The former Indiana Pacers star also sent an emotional message to Saul. "This...
Patrick Beverley making notable move after trade to Lakers
Patrick Beverley is wasting no time after arriving for his second career stint in Los Angeles. The newly-acquired Lakers guard Beverley will be launching a podcast with Barstool Sports, founder Dave Portnoy announced on Twitter. Beverley is set to team up with Barstool personality Adam Ferrone for the podcast, which will debut this fall.
CBS Sports
Kentucky star RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. among several players hit with multi-game suspension
Kentucky will not have All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. available when it opens the season at home against Miami (Ohio), coach Mark Stoops said during his Monday press conference. The senior is one of several players who will likely serve a multi-game suspension, though the specific length of Rodriguez's absence was not revealed. Senior outside linebacker Jordan Wright was also among the suspended players named.
Video Of Hornets' All-Star LaMelo Ball Is Going Viral
On Monday, a video of Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball is going viral.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Central Michigan: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Last Season Records: Oklahoma State 12-2; Central Michigan 9-4 The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 1 at Boone Pickens Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Cowboys ended up 12-2 last season and capped things off with a win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Fiesta Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Likewise, after a 9-4 record last year and a win in the Sun Bowl, CMU is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Reacts To Giannis Antetokounmpo Wreaking Havoc At The FIBA World Cup Qualifiers: "Most Dominant Player In The Game!"
Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to shine on the international stage and the Greek superstar has looked like a man among boys at times. Giannis has been wreaking havoc throughout this run with Greece and he shows no signs of slowing down. He was recently locked in a battle with reigning two-time...
SI:AM | LeBron’s Family Business
He tells SI that he hopes to play with his son Bronny, and maybe even Bryce.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett: Goes deep again Monday
Garrett went 2-for-5 with a home run, an additional run and an additional RBI in Monday's 13-7 victory against the Phillies. Garrett brought in Arizona's second run with a single in the fourth inning, and he plated the team's 13th and final run with his solo shot to left field in the eighth. It was his second consecutive game with a long ball, and the multi-hit performance was his fourth in six contests since being called up Aug. 17. Garrett has plenty of power as demonstrated by the 28 homers he slugged in 103 games at the Triple-A level prior to being moved up to the big-league club.
Comments / 1