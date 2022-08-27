ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Candace Parker continues to make insane WNBA playoff history for Sky

The Chicago Sky have championship aspirations. They are ready to bring home the WNBA Championship trophy in 2022. And with Candace Parker leading the way, they might be in line to get the job done. Parker has continued to add impressive accomplishments to her storied career this postseason. She recently became the third all-time leading playoff scorer in WNBA history, per the Chicago Sky on Twitter.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Connecticut State
Local
Illinois Basketball
City
New London, CT
Local
Connecticut Basketball
New London, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
New London, CT
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alyssa Thomas
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Dewanna Bonner
hotnewhiphop.com

Sha'Carri Richardson Wins First Place In Women's 100m Race

And just like that, Sha'Carri Richardson is back like she never left. After a tumultuous few years adjusting to life in the public eye, the 22-year old track and field sprinter is reclaiming her way back to the number one spot. On Tuesday (August 30), Sha'Carri defeated Olympic champion Elaine Thompson in her first race since the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships more than two months ago.
SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony made some interesting comments during appearance at VMAs

Carmelo Anthony delivered a message this week that might as well have translated as “Return Me7o.”. The ten-time All-Star forward appeared Sunday at the annual MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), which were held at Yankee Stadium. Anthony came out to present Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny with the Artist of the Year Award and made a point of referring to New York as “my city.” He was also wearing a Yankees cap and said that there was “no place better” to be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, And Julius Erving Once All Praised The 1996 Chicago Bulls On TV, Said They Were One Of The Greatest Teams Of All Time

The 1996 Chicago Bulls are widely considered the greatest team in NBA history. Winning 72 games as well as the championship, the Bulls celebrated Michael Jordan's first full season after his return from retirement in style. The team added Dennis Rodman to the roster along with a few key role players, making it one of the most complete outfits any franchise in the history of the league has put onto the court.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnba Playoffs#Playoff Games#The Connecticut Sun#The New York Liberty#The Dallas Wings#Espn2
Popculture

NBA Legend Reggie Miller Mourns Death of His Father

Reggie Miller just lost a close family member. On Monday the NBA legend announced on Instagram that his father, Saul, has died. Miller posted a photo of him holding hands with his father while at the hospital. The former Indiana Pacers star also sent an emotional message to Saul. "This...
NBA
CBS Sports

Kentucky star RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. among several players hit with multi-game suspension

Kentucky will not have All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. available when it opens the season at home against Miami (Ohio), coach Mark Stoops said during his Monday press conference. The senior is one of several players who will likely serve a multi-game suspension, though the specific length of Rodriguez's absence was not revealed. Senior outside linebacker Jordan Wright was also among the suspended players named.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
CBS Sports

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Central Michigan: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Last Season Records: Oklahoma State 12-2; Central Michigan 9-4 The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 1 at Boone Pickens Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Cowboys ended up 12-2 last season and capped things off with a win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Fiesta Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Likewise, after a 9-4 record last year and a win in the Sun Bowl, CMU is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett: Goes deep again Monday

Garrett went 2-for-5 with a home run, an additional run and an additional RBI in Monday's 13-7 victory against the Phillies. Garrett brought in Arizona's second run with a single in the fourth inning, and he plated the team's 13th and final run with his solo shot to left field in the eighth. It was his second consecutive game with a long ball, and the multi-hit performance was his fourth in six contests since being called up Aug. 17. Garrett has plenty of power as demonstrated by the 28 homers he slugged in 103 games at the Triple-A level prior to being moved up to the big-league club.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy