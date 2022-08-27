Read full article on original website
Tri-City Latino Festival to bring food and fun to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The ninth annual Tri-City Latino Festival in Columbus will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17 from noon to 9 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center, located at 400 4th Street. It will be preceded by a parade that will go along Broadway and end at the Columbus Civic Center. Admission will be […]
WALB 10
Albany Symphony Orchestra receives $12k grant
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Symphony Orchestra was awarded $12,000 from the Georgia Council for the Arts. The Bridge Grant is supposed to help with programming and administration fees, meaning a better product for the community. “So we are a true nonprofit. It takes all of our resources, through...
WALB 10
Tifton’s iconic ‘Pink Motel’ getting restorations, under new ownership
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The historic Pink Motel in Tifton is under new ownership. Businessman Joe Pope and his two sons Jordan and Josh are working together to preserve its historic value. Three years ago, The Tifton Historic Preservation Commission voted to allow the Town Terrance, better known as “The...
WALB 10
Cordele veteran turns 99 years old
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele veteran who served in three wars is celebrated his 99th birthday Wednesday. Robert Phillips was born on August 31, 1923. After graduating from high school, Phillips joined the U.S. Air Force in 1942 where he served as a navigator. Throughout his lifetime, he has...
WALB 10
Ashburn “Big Peanut” secures funding to be rebuilt
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - A big piece of South Georgia is making a return. Ashburn’s Big Peanut was destroyed during Hurricane Michael almost four years ago. Wednesday, the city secured enough funds to replace the monument. Dennis Kendrick, Turner County Young Farmers Advisor, said the peanut was not in...
WALB 10
4C Academy inspiring future entrepreneurs
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 4C Academy in Albany is teaching the next generation of entrepreneurs. They’re doing that through a fully functional store in their school. A group of 4C Academy 10th and 11th graders helps run the store throughout the day. Once in the morning and once in the afternoon. They use the store to learn every role in a business whether that be stocking items, making schedules and even customer service.
Two Columbus residents among 28 newly-graduated Georgia Juvenile Correctional Officers
GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) held a graduation ceremony for 28 Georgia Juvenile Correctional Officers on Friday, August 26, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Ga. Two Columbus natives were included in this graduating class — Regina Brooks and Ashlee Harris, who work at the Columbus facilities. […]
WALB 10
Bethel AME Church might be saved following storm damage
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A historic church in downtown Albany might get its saving grace after it was damaged by strong storms in mid-August. Bethel AME Church Pastor Michael Ephraim said more assessments have to be made before officials can determine whether or not the church can be saved. Church...
Photos: Groundbreaking held for new Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The groundbreaking for a new elementary school was held over the weekend in Columbus. The Muscogee County School District hosted the event on Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. The ceremony was held at 180 Northstar Drive, the home of a new school that will replace Dawson Elementary School and St. Mary’s Magnet […]
MISSING: Atlanta woman believed to be abducted may be in the Columbus area
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing from the Midtown Apartment Complex on July 30. The family of the possibly abducted woman believes that she may be in the area of Columbus, Georgia, or Upson, Georgia. According to the Atlanta Police […]
WALB 10
$12M coming to South Albany parks
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nearly $12 million are coming to two parks in Albany. Some $6.3 million is going to Henderson Gym and park and $6.2 million is going to Driskell Park. The city’s plan for Driskell Park includes a new activity center, playground, a full-size football field, a community garden and walking trails.
WALB 10
Drug overdoses on the rise in Dougherty Co.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - National Overdose Day is used to remember those who’ve lost their lives to addiction but also to recognize those who are on the road to recovery. Dougherty County leaders are addressing the rise in overdoses. Dickie Livingston with Dougherty County EMS said they are seeing...
WALB 10
‘I can’t stop even if I want to’: Albany native working to give back to the Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany native is giving back in more ways than one — all to restore the city that he grew up in. It’s a new month which means there’s a new “Lifting up with Lenah” ready to inspire you with stories from people and organizations doing good deeds.
WTVM
Low crime numbers in Columbus thanks to new technology
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sheriff Greg Countryman and Mayor Skip Henderson says the proof is in the numbers. “We have seen some of our numbers go down. It seems to be down by about 40-42%, and overall crime part one crimes are down by about 11%, this year over last year,” says Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.
Americus Times-Recorder
Horsley named Accounting Technician at South Georgia Tech
AMERICUS – Jacqueline Horsley of Preston, GA, has been hired as an Accounting Technician for the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus, announced SGTC President John Watford recently. She will report to Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe. Horsley worked for Cooper Lighting Solutions in Preston, Ga as...
WTVM
City of Columbus employee pay study still underway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pay study for Columbus city employees is still in the works after starting early this year. It’s on the table again at City Council Tuesday morning. Pay compression and the fact that a study hasn’t been done since 2006 is what sparked the initiative. Times are changing, and Mayor Skip Henderson said he hopes this study will equal out pay grades for long-time employees.
Georgia House 153 candidate says Herschel Walker endorsement provides a boost
ALBANY — Albany firefighter and state House candidate Tracy Taylor was enthused after a visit from U.S. Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker but said he was even more excited by the endorsement from the former University of Georgia football standout. Walker, the Republican nominee seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael...
WALB 10
Trial for woman in Albany elderly exploitation case starts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany started Monday afternoon. Michelle Oliver, 43, was charged with racketeering, 61 counts of exploitation or neglect of a disabled person and one...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover automotive crash on Harris Road
ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WRBL) — An automotive crash is causing traffic delays on Harris Road near Ellerslie. A News 3 reporter arrived on the scene at around 2:30 p.m. to find a rollover crash south of 208, close to the Waverly Hall area. The reporter says that two individuals were transported to a medical facility. There […]
Georgia police officer shot at Moultrie hotel
MOULTRIE — A Moultrie police officer was shot while serving a warrant Saturday night at a hotel on 1st Ave. He was treated and has been released from the hospital. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 27, Moultrie Police Department officers were attempting to serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor, of Moultrie, who was staying at the Cocomo Inn & Suites on 1st Ave. in Moultrie.
