ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 4C Academy in Albany is teaching the next generation of entrepreneurs. They’re doing that through a fully functional store in their school. A group of 4C Academy 10th and 11th graders helps run the store throughout the day. Once in the morning and once in the afternoon. They use the store to learn every role in a business whether that be stocking items, making schedules and even customer service.

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO