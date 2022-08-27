The science of cool: How UC researchers are helping cities cope with rise in heat waves

Read full article on original website
Related
Judge tosses suit against Potter Handy, but challenges to firm’s ADA case filings continue
A STATE COURT judge on Monday dismissed a high-profile lawsuit that former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and his Los Angeles counterpart, George Gascon, brought against the San Diego law firm Potter Handy LLP. The civil case, filed April 11 in San Francisco Superior Court, accused Potter Handy and...
California will have a hard time replacing Diablo Canyon
Most Californians share an interest in clean, sustainable energy for California and are probably pleased to see the expansion of wind and solar energy in California. Since 2001, California has almost completely eliminated coal-fired power plants, increased wind power from 1% to 5% of total generation and increased solar power from almost nothing to 11% of total generation. These are all climate achievements to be celebrated, but California will lose its single largest source of low-carbon electricity if residents do not act soon.
Extreme temperatures expected through the weekend; energy providers ask users to save
With temperatures expected to spike to dangerous levels in some parts of the Bay Area through Labor Day weekend, PG&E is offering tips for customers to save energy and contribute to reduced grid demand between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. as hot weather indirectly increases the potential for blackouts. Especially...
Opposition mounts over Valley Water’s plan to expand Pacheco Reservoir and its dam
THE OPPOSITION AGAINST the Pacheco Dam expansion in south Santa Clara County is growing — and so is the list of plaintiffs suing Valley Water over the project. Last week, the environmental advocacy group Sierra Club and the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band have added their names to the Stop Pacheco Dam Coalition, which is suing Valley Water. The lawsuit, first filed in June by environmentalists and landowners, challenges the water district’s reliance on environmental exemptions, arguing it will result in grave environmental consequences.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
One of UC Berkeley’s young peregrine falcons is found dead, likely a victim of hawk attack
Lindsay, a young peregrine falcon, was found dead Thursday near the west edge of the University of California at Berkeley campus, a group that monitors falcons on the campus reported. The falcon was last spotted on the Campanile in the first week of August and the group, Cal Falcons, said...
East Oakland medical provider will combine health care, dental facilities under one roof
A dedicated provider of health care to low-income residents and others in the Bay Area is working toward opening a new health center in East Oakland, a spokesperson for the provider said. Lifelong Medical Care is merging two East Oakland health centers into the new facility planned for 10605 Foothill...
Helping cooler heads prevail: Contra Costa libraries, cities offer shelter amid heat wave
With Contra Costa County temperatures expected to reach 110 degrees in some inland areas this Labor Day weekend, the county is designating dozens of spots as cooling centers. The Contra Costa County Library has 21 branches available as places to cool off: Antioch, Prewett in Antioch, Bay Point, Brentwood, Clayton, Danville, El Sobrante, Hercules, Lafayette, Martinez, Moraga, Oakley, Orinda, Pinole, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill, San Pablo, Dougherty Station in San Ramon, San Ramon, Walnut Creek and Ygnacio Valley in Walnut Creek.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Timely mental health care is a key factor in strike by Kaiser Permanente workers
Editor’s note: KHN is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente. A CALIFORNIA LAW that took effect in July requires health plans to offer timely follow-up appointments for mental health and addiction patients. Whether that’s happening is a point of contention in an open-ended strike by Kaiser Permanente clinicians in Northern California who say staffing shortages saddle them with stifling workloads that make providing adequate care impossible.
California phases out new gas-powered cars by 2035, so what’s next for electric vehicles?
NEW GASOLINE-POWERED cars will be banned in California beginning with 2035 models under a new groundbreaking regulation unanimously approved Thursday to force car owners to switch to zero-emission vehicles. In its biggest move yet to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and fight climate change, the new rule approved by the...
Supes say Santa Clara County mental health system ‘fundamentally broken’
Since Santa Clara County declared a mental health crisis in January, little has changed to combat the problem, supervisors said in a pull-no-punches memo to County Executive Jeff Smith. Local officials are frustrated with county’s lack of progress in addressing its mental health crisis, and are demanding an acceleration of...
State offers $1.4M in teaching grants to bring personal finance courses to high schoolers
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently announced $1.4 million in financial literacy grants in partnership with Next Gen Personal Finance, a nonprofit promoting the implementation of personal finance courses in high schools across the United States. The grants will provide professional development to high school teachers across California...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The thrill of Victory: Oakland mayor hopeful allowed onto ballot after city admits mistake
Ten people are now on the ballot for mayor of Oakland following a decision by City Attorney Barbara Parker to allow Allyssa Victory to join the race, the city clerk’s office and Victory said Monday. Victory is on the ballot because she challenged the city over her endorser signatures,...
Demystifying Data: With millions of Californians uninsured, organizations fill the gaps
Sarah Gordon, the executive director of Clinic By The Bay, a nonprofit helping uninsured adults, discusses the challenges facing those without health insurance. Demystifying Data is a recurring series examining the numbers and statistics that buzz around the Bay Area. The Bay City News Foundation brings context and expert input to the data in our everyday lives. We will bring your questions to those who know best to understand the big picture behind complex figures. Check back weekly for new numbers, broken down by the experts.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. San Mateo County has moved to the “low” or “green” COVID-19 community level this week, which means case rates and hospitalizations in the county are on the downswing.
Con Fire reopens Station 4 in Walnut Creek, marking latest milestone in year full of them
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District on hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to officially reopen its Station 4 in Walnut Creek. The station, at 700 Hawthorne Drive, has been closed for nine years, due to recession cutbacks. It will once again serve the southern portions of unincorporated Walnut Creek and surrounding areas.
Acts of resistance: The Transgender District’s Riot Party puts trans, nonbinary and queer performers front and center
Over half a decade ago in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, a restaurant on Turk and Taylor streets was the site of an uprising recognized as a pivotal moment in LGBTQIA+ history. As Diamond Stylz explains, “It’s one of those events — like Stonewall in New York, like Dewey’s [sit-ins]...
Miles of smiles: Concord ranks as happiest city in America, according to survey of selfies
Forget about leaving your heart in San Francisco. It turns out that Concord is America’s happiest city. An analysis released by HouseFresh.com, a site focused on improving residential air quality, placed Concord in the Number One slot. “The hometown of Tom Hanks is said to be a quiet and...
Pandemic response saved as many as 600 lives compared to national average, Santa Cruz County health officer says
Santa Cruz County’s COVID-19 pandemic response has saved as many as 600 lives compared to the national average death rate due to the county’s effort to mitigate the virus’ spread and vaccinate as many people as possible, the county’s top health official said Tuesday. As of...
The Medak Center: New Berkeley Rep artist housing complex to let passersby view plays in progress
The same week tensions came to a head over the prospect of building housing at UC Berkeley’s People’s Park, another longtime residential project evolved just a few blocks away. Over at 2009 Addison St., a new apartment building was receiving final touches before its planned opening in September. It will have full amenities, exclusive clientele and the backing of one of the most prominent performance organizations in the country. It also finally has a name: the Medak Center. The performance organization is the renowned Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and the new building next door is named after Susie Medak, the Rep’s managing director and a driving force behind the creation of the complex.
LocalNewsMatters.org
Oakland, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
Comments / 0