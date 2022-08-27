ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Day of Champions provides free school supplies and more to students in Durham

By Anthony Wilson via
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pYpMA_0hY6vYmI00

Saturday's Day of Champions at the Emily K Center in Durham provided more than free school supplies to 200 students and their families. The organizers also arranged for the youngsters to meet local captains of area industries, people who participate in higher education and others who could help the students navigate some of life's challenges.

"This is blowing my mind! It's wonderful to see all of the businesses, the variety," said Jamcea Dupree. We got to talk to some college kids, my daughter can have that connection, understand and see there are college kids in the community talking to kids, interacting with them!"

"We want them to have careers, in some of our businesses," said Day of Champions coordinator Indira Everett. "So they're talking to Durham Tech, they're talking to North Carolina Central and to Duke University. We're delighted to be here!"

Queen Poole will enter the Durham School of the Arts Student on Monday ready for academics, thanks to the Day of Champions.

"School supplies, I got information on different enrollment opportunities. They had snacks and refreshments, stuff like that," Poole said. "It was really cool! "I appreciate businesses taking the time to have a presence here and connect with the community," Dupree said. "And the freebies are just a bonus!"

Organizers also arranged for athletes from Duke and North Carolina Central universities to participate, and the students who came for the school supplies really appreciated the chance to see those future professionals up close.

"Giving back is everything! A lot of kids sometimes don't have anything to look forward to," said Cameron Butler, who plays center on the NCCU men's basketball team. "It's a fun day to give back, so why not?"

Partners for the day hosted by Duke Energy include:

Duke Energy Durham YMCA

Duke University

Durham Children's Initiative

Duke University Athletics

El Centro Hispano

Durham Chamber of Commerce

Emily K Center

Durham Technical Community College

Hayti Heritage Center

Kompleks Creative Student U

M & F Bank

ISLA

My Local CFO

North Carolina Central University

North Carolina Central Athletics

PDQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Nearly 800 students begin school at new Wake County elementary

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Students in Wake County’s traditional schools are back in the classroom and some of them are breaking in a brand new school. Nearly 800 students will attend the new Apex Friendship Elementary School. The school’s principal says construction teams put the finishing touches on the school a couple of weeks ago.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Education
Durham, NC
Society
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mobile showers give homeless a Fresh Start in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — If the North Carolina heat feels like it’s too much, then try living in it 24/7 without shade. It gives hot showers and other items every Tuesday to the homeless. People in Durham without a home now have an opportunity to wash and clean themselves.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke University#School Supplies#Free School#Durham School Of The Arts#College Kids#Charity#The Emily K Center#Durham Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
cbs17

This Triangle town is ranked #1 safest city in the country

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A town in the Triangle has been ranked the safest city in the country, according to a new report. GoodHire, a background check company, used FBI crime data to find the safest cities in America. The report ranked the cities based on its rate of...
CARY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Sale closed in Raleigh $3.3 million for a detached house

A house built in 1923 located in the 1000 block of Vance Street in Raleigh has a new owner. The 7,887-square-foot property was sold on August 1, 2022 for $3,280,000, or $416 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close...
RALEIGH, NC
getnews.info

Town of Cary Provides First-in-the-World Completely Touchless Restroom Experience

Town Becomes World’s First Municipality to Install Touchless Toilet Paper Dispensers. Cary, North Carolina – August 29, 2022 – Cary, North Carolina has become the world’s first municipality to provide a completely touchless restroom experience for residents and visitors. According to Kelly Blazey, Transit Administrator for the Town of Cary, “In these times of heightened health awareness, people have increasingly come to expect a touchless experience in public spaces.”
CARY, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Why No Pavilion for the Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market?

I love going to the farmers’ market at University Place. It has everything I want – beautiful breads, fresh greens, all kinds of tomatoes, fresh pasta and even pita and hummus. Chocolates and bacon if I’m in a splurging mood. This summer, it’s been especially hot out...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
US News and World Report

The 19 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh has quickly become a foodie haven. With numerous award-winning chefs and a diverse community, the city is rich with innovative restaurants, tried and true offerings, and food from around the world. Whether you're looking for a hearty breakfast before hiking the lush North Carolina wilderness or grabbing a decadent dinner before attending one of the city's numerous arts events, this list has you covered.
RALEIGH, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
69K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy