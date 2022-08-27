A shooting incident early Saturday in Jonesboro sent officers responding and investigating the area for leads. Two reports were made related to the incident. Officers were dispatched at about 3:40 AM Saturday to the 4000-block of Gabriel Court over a shots fired call. Numerous officers responded. The police report states that a suspect shot at a victim – but makes no mention of injuries. The crime, a felony aggravated assault, was still under investigation Monday morning.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO