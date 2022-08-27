Read full article on original website
Shane 49
3d ago
Don't be ridiculous it's happening evewhere all lives matter .When you are saying hateful things I understand you think you are special but you are the worse kind of human out there.
Reply
3
Related
DA: Argument over man leads to Frayser shooting death
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman was indicted on murder charges Tuesday after an argument over a man led up to a deadly shooting in Frayser, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. Brittany Hill, 25, was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of employment of […]
KATV
Arkansas man arrested in stabbing death of wife
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 57-year-old Marked Tree man was arrested in the stabbing death of his wife, our content partner Region 8 News reported. The stabbing occurred on the corner of Gary and Pecan Street around 8:50 p.m. Monday, said Marked Tree Police Chief Chris Madden. It was...
Kait 8
Man arrested for giving child meth and raping them
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 51-year-old man was arrested after police said he gave a child meth and raped them. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Jonesboro police arrested Lee Edward Wille on a bench warrant for rape, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and introducing a controlled substance into another’s body.
One MPD officer shot, another injured in crash after stolen vehicle investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis Police officers were taken to the hospital after a stolen vehicle investigation led to gunfire Wednesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Here is a look at the scene >> PHOTOS: MPD officer shot in southwest Memphis. According to MPD, officers were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
2 arrested after search revealed drugs, guns
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Two people were arrested after Jonesboro police recovered several guns and drugs during a search. Officers arrested Gloria Chambers and Billy Ray Pierce on Thursday, Aug. 25 following an incident at Chamber’s home on Lamesa Street. According to a probable cause affidavit, at 5:29...
Serial burglar breaks into cousin’s home, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a career criminal known for knocking on doors before breaking into homes was arrested after he tried to burglarize his cousin’s house in North Memphis Tuesday afternoon. Officers said Derrick Maddox, 35, was arrested after a brief foot chase near the home in the 600 block of Fleming Avenue. Investigators […]
Kait 8
Husband arrested in Monday stabbing
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Marked Tree man was arrested in the stabbing death of his wife. Marked Tree Police Chief Chris Madden said the stabbing happened on the corner of Pecan and Gary Street around 8:50 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29. It was confirmed 57-year-old Mike Clancy Crockett...
Kait 8
Trial continued in 2021 murder case
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The murder trial for a Craighead County man accused of killing another man has been pushed back to later this year. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, a circuit judge set a Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 trial date for Logan Murray. Murray was charged with first-degree...
RELATED PEOPLE
neareport.com
Police investigate shooting early Saturday in Jonesboro
A shooting incident early Saturday in Jonesboro sent officers responding and investigating the area for leads. Two reports were made related to the incident. Officers were dispatched at about 3:40 AM Saturday to the 4000-block of Gabriel Court over a shots fired call. Numerous officers responded. The police report states that a suspect shot at a victim – but makes no mention of injuries. The crime, a felony aggravated assault, was still under investigation Monday morning.
Suspect captured by deputies after traffic stop turns into chaos
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An attempted traffic stop turned into chaos as two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy vehicles were damaged by a suspect attempting to escape. Shelby County deputies said they spotted a stolen Kia in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Hickory Hill right around the lunch hour Monday afternoon. Detectives said 19-year-old Saleem Wilkins along with two […]
Man shot during attack in Memphis gas station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An attack inside of a Memphis gas station left a man with multiple gunshot wounds and Memphis Police are looking for the people responsible. According to police, a man was in the aisle of a gas station in the 4900 block of Airways Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24 when the assault happened.
Blytheville police searching for suspect in deadly shooting
Police in Mississippi County are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly Saturday afternoon shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two women shot in Walker Homes, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were shot in the Walker Homes neighborhood Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at West Mitchell and Horn Lake Road around 6:30 p.m. The gunfire struck two women, according to police, with one of those women...
Kait 8
Suspect dies in hospital after police K9 bite
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reviewing the death of a suspect after he was arrested by Kennett police officers. In a news release, Kennett Assistant Chief of Police Joe D. Stewart said police were arresting Derrick J. Harrell, 59, of Kennett, late Tuesday for several outstanding felony warrants.
Kait 8
Man arrested following discovery of runaway kid in home
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Osceola police said a runaway kid was being held inside a home. According to a news release, on Thursday, Aug. 25, officers searched a home on the 400-block of East Union in reference to a runaway kid. The search warrant indicated the kid was being held by 19-year-old Necohlous Vornes.
KFVS12
1 injured in Caruthersville shooting
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a shooting on Sunday, August 28. According to police, they were dispatched to the 900 block of Adams Avenue for a reported shooting. Officers later learned that a victim involved in the shooting was taken by private vehicle to an area...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man killed in Highland Heights neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died in the Highland Heights neighborhood following a shooting Sunday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting on 3300 block of Henry Avenue and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in critical condition. He was transported to Regional One Hospital. MPD has no suspect information available at this […]
Mother of 3 killed, intentionally run over twice with own car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three children will never see their mother again after police say she was intentionally hit and killed by a driver earlier this month. Toneshia Hardeman’s family is now asking anyone who can help police find her killer to come forward. The woman’s aunt and oldest son sat down with WREG to tell […]
4-year-old boy at center of Arkansas Amber Alert found safe, officials say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Law enforcement in Arkansas had issued an Amber Alert for a child whose mother had allegedly threatened to harm the child. The West Memphis Police Department (WMPD) issued an Amber Alert for 4-year-old Caleb Johnson sometime Monday afternoon, a release said. A spokesperson for the...
Man allegedly pushes MPD officer, takes cocaine to jail after arrest, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly assaulting a Memphis Police and taking cocaine to jail after his arrest. On Aug. 28, Memphis Police responded to a prowler call in the area of University Lane and Snowden Avenue just before 3 a.m. According to an affidavit,...
Comments / 3