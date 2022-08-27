State representative calls on officials to take action on proposed Roosevelt Boulevard subway

State Rep. Jared Solomon calls on officials to take action on proposed Roosevelt Boulevard subway 01:04

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A state representative is looking to change how Northeast Philadelphia is connected to the rest of the city. Rep. Jared Solomon held a town hall Saturday morning calling on city and state officials to take action on the Roosevelt Boulevard subway -- first proposed more than a century ago.

Rep. Solomon says the population in the Northeast is climbing and congesting the Boulevard and other means of public transportation.

But some who live there say this goes beyond an easier commute. Something like this could bring the community closer.

"Something like this, a better transit system, could really bridge that gap," a man said. "And honestly, we deserve it."

Rep. Solomon also says it's a good time to re-propose the subway because infrastructure is on the forefront of a lot of people's minds as we come out of the pandemic.