Families of the Uvalde shooting victims denounce Gov. Greg Abbott's inaction on gun reform

Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security ChangesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Mayor Turner: "Our children deserve better", after federal judge blocks law prohibiting handguns for young adultshoustonstringer_comUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Chief Pete Arredondo Fired by School BoardLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
news4sanantonio.com
Uvalde families continue fight for change as Abbott calls raising age 'unconstitutional'
SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott gave a sign on Wednesday that he does not support raising the minimum age to buy assault-style rifles from 18 to 21-years-old. At a Wednesday campaign event in Allan, near Dallas, the Governor said doing so would be unconstitutional based on recent court rulings.
news4sanantonio.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sends first bus of migrants to Chicago
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the first group of migrants bused to Chicago, Illinois from Texas on Wednesday. The migrants were dropped off at Union Station on Wednesday. In addition to Washington, D.C. and New York City, Chicago will now be a drop-off location...
news4sanantonio.com
Pregnant Texas mom who claimed unborn child counted as a passenger gets ticket dismissed
A pregnant Texas woman says she has received a second traffic ticket within a month after claiming that her unborn child allows her to drive in the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane. Last month, Plano resident Brandy Bottone got a ticket for driving in the HOV lane. Bottone gained massive attention...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas gas companies face $5,000 fine for failing to prepare for extreme weather
A year and a half after a severe winter storm nearly collapsed the state’s power grid, Texas oil and gas regulators approved new rules Tuesday that would require natural gas companies to properly prepare their equipment for extreme weather. The rules will require oil and gas companies to be...
news4sanantonio.com
Education will be key issue in race for Florida governor
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Public education has become one of the signature issues of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration, and it’s clear from Democratic challenger Charlie Crist’s pick for lieutenant governor he intends to make it a centerpiece of his campaign as well. Crist’s newly...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas Railroad Commission adopts new rules for weather emergency preparedness
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Railroad Commission voted on Tuesday to adopt the final portion of requirements for weather emergency preparedness standards. The rules come 18 months after the 87th legislature passed Senate Bill 3, following the February 2021 winter storm. "It is impossible to write rules or legislation...
news4sanantonio.com
TxDot launches 'Drive Sober, No Regrets' drunk driving campaign
Every year hundreds of people are killed, and thousands are injured on Texas roads as a result of drunk driving. That's why TxDot has launched its Drive Sober, No Regrets drunk driving campaign. Last year, Texas saw more than 25,000 DUI alcohol-related traffic crashes. Those crashes resulted in 1,100 deaths...
news4sanantonio.com
Manhunt continues for 'armed and dangerous' Texas inmate who escaped custody
A manhunt continues for an inmate who escaped from an east Texas jail near the Texas Louisiana border. Investigators are looking for 42-year-old Charles Spraberry who broke out of jail. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, he was able to break out of jail after assaulting a jailer with...
news4sanantonio.com
Nevada school district could switch to 4-day school weeks
ELKO, Nev. (KRNV) — A Nevada school district is considering moving all schools to four-day school weeks, as discussed in a recent school board meeting. Two schools in the Elko County School District, including Carlin Combined School and Wells Combined School, have already adopted the four-day model. Teachers outlined...
news4sanantonio.com
How to apply: Student loan forgiveness opens in early October
(WSET) — After the President's announcement on student loan forgiveness, you may be wondering, when and where can I apply for the relief?. Well, Delegate Sam Rasoul, who represents Virginia's 11th district, shared that information on Tuesday to Facebook. Rasoul said the Education Department will release the application for...
