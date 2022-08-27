Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWichita, KS
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Ideaezra scribeWellington, KS
Related
Wichita used car dealer faces default judgement
A $36,334.50 default judgment was entered against a former Wichita used car dealership for additional violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.
Wichita driver clocked going over twice the speed limit
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said some local drivers were going twice the speed limit on area highways in August. The WPD posted pictures of some of the high speeds shown on traffic officers’ radar devices. It says the drivers who were clocked at these high speeds were on Kellogg and on […]
KWCH.com
Sedgwick Co. Tag Offices scaling back on hours
Child care providers are in high demand right now and the State of Kansas is offering some benefits to help get them licensed. Kansas mental health facilities strained by workforce shortages. Updated: 5 hours ago. The president at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph says that overcrowding in the ER is...
Driver indicted in fatal crash with Kansas family
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man police say was driving the car that crashed into a Kansas family in Louisville, Kentucky, on July 5, has been indicted for murder. A grand jury in Jefferson County, Kentucky, indicted 33-year-old Michael Hurley on: One count of murder Two counts of first-degree assault One county of fourth-degree assault […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
See the 10 Wichita KS-area restaurants & food sellers that failed recent inspections
Aug. 29—Ten Wichita-area businesses were deemed out of compliance during Kansas Department of Agriculture food and lodging safety inspections conducted Aug. 14-20, reports show. Among problems inspectors found: old ground beef, bugs flying around and landing on food and equipment at a pizza joint and an ice cream store,...
Burglars break into Wichita business and stay awhile
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into a business in south Wichita twice in the same week. During one of the visits, the burglars stayed inside for about 24 hours. The business is in the 4700 block of South Palisade. The Wichita Police Department said the first break-in was on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 7:30 […]
Wichita and Haysville trash service customers say trash not picked up in weeks
WICHITA/HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — Several customers with Best Value Services, LLC, say they’ve gone weeks without their trash being picked up. KSN News spoke with several Best Value Service customers who say, at first, they wanted to give the company the benefit of the doubt due to the pandemic. However, with inconsistent service and consistent […]
KAKE TV
Former Wichita car dealership banned from selling cars in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - iDeal Enterprises and its owners are now permanently banned from selling vehicles in Kansas. A $159,328.41 default judgment was entered against the dealership for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated iDeal Enterprises, LLC, doing business as iDeal Motors,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
classiccountry1070.com
Dozens of drivers ticketed at Kellogg & Rock
Wichita police focused on traffic enforcement at Kellogg and Rock Tuesday morning, resulting in dozens of drivers being ticketed. According to WPD statistics, this intersection has the highest rate of crashes compared to other parts of the city. Tuesday’s enforcement saw 44 drivers cited for running red lights. There were also five tickets written for disobeying traffic lights, five for license violations, two tickets for no insurance, and one for texting while driving.
KAKE TV
More than 100,000 Wichita drivers will have long detours every week for 14 months when Amidon Bridge closes
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A complete rebuild of one of the busiest bridges in Wichita will leave more than 100,000 people every single week with big detours. It's been getting people across the Arkansas river in west Wichita for decades. "I live so close without that bridge? How are you...
rvbusiness.com
RV Retailer Acquires Harper Camperland Stores in Kansas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – RV Retailer LLC today (Aug. 29) announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
DA: Wichita used car dealership fined $159K for lying to buyers, withholding titles
In one case, the dealership lied about a vehicle’s status as a scrap car, the DA’s Office said. In the other, it sold a vehicle that had open safety recalls without disclosing them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
classiccountry1070.com
Teens involved in chase and crash in east Wichita
A police chase ended with a crash in east Wichita Tuesday night. Officers tried to stop a driver at 13th and Ash around 9:30, but the driver fled onto I-135. The chase was called off due to safety concerns. The driver continued to K-96, and ended up crashing while trying to exit at Oliver. Five people ran from the car into a wooded area. Three juveniles were caught, one 17-year-old male and two 14-year-old females. The teens were not taken into custody and released to their parents. The diver of the car and a passenger got away.
Teens speed from police, crash in northeast Wichita
The Wichita Police Department said a car that refused to stop for police crashed at K-96 and Oliver Tuesday night.
Rocket joins Hutchinson Police Department
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Police Department added another K9 officer to the force. His name is Rocket. Rocket is a 14-month-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands. Rocket is a certified dual-purpose K9 in tracking, apprehension and detection. He is trained to recognize the odor of methamphetamine, heroin, MDMA, cocaine, psilocybin and their derivatives.
Appeal in murder conviction heading back to Reno Co. Dist. Court
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Kansas Supreme Court hearing for a Hutchinson man has been continued at the request of the Reno County District Attorney's office. Brennan Trass is serving a life sentence in the 2015 shooting death of Jose Morales. Morales was shot three times while he had his back to Trass during a drug deal. Trass has maintained it was self-defense. Trass was convicted of first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. He is appealing his case citing speedy trial issues and that the court erred by having Trass represent himself in court.
Who makes the most? See the top 5 earners in each Wichita, KS, city department
You can use The Eagle’s searchable public salary database to find the overall compensation, hourly rate and other earnings-related facts for any city of Wichita employee who received pay in 2021.
Expect alternate routes near Derby after Labor Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After Labor Day weekend, plan to take an alternate route if you will be going over the 63rd St S. bridge over the Arkansas River near Derby. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, construction on the bridge will reduce traffic down to one lane. The Sedgwick County Government says a temporary traffic […]
KWCH.com
Wichita police release video related to deadly hit-and-run
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police released surveillance video on Wednesday they said is connected to the hit and run that fatally injured 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita. On August 21, around 8:42 a.m., officers found Addis dead in an alley near Funston and Grove. Detectives working the case reviewed...
Andover homicide victim’s great-granddaughter shares relationship between victim and suspect
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The great-granddaughter of the 81-year-old Andover woman killed Sunday is sharing how her family is still wrestling with her death and her brother’s suspected role in it all. Kayla Weir said her great-grandmother, Maryln Harvey, was a huge part of her life and helped raise her and her brother Tristan. She […]
Comments / 0