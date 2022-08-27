Cincinnati Magazine's new September issue is all about Bourbon and Why Our Region Loves Kentucky's Signature Spirit As the popularity of Kentucky's most famous spirit grows, more parts of the state and region are getting in on the game. This magazine takes you inside some of the local bars, restaurants. The magazine is also hosting a Beverage Battle where the community votes on their fav breweries vs. distilleries. VOTE NOW through September 15 https://www.cincinnatimagazine.com/beverage-battle-2022/ On the Rocks – the magazine's brand new spirits and bourbon event – is also happening Sept 16 at MegaCorp Pavilion which coincides with the topic of this issue.

