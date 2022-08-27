ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Event aims to raise New Mexico vaccine numbers among Latinos

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The “Hope For All” mobile tour stopped by Albuquerque on Saturday to educate the Latino community about the coronavirus vaccine and booster shots. Only 55% of Latinos in New Mexico are fully-vaccinated, compared to 65% of white people in the state.

Those numbers rank near the bottom in the U.S., according to a July report. The Esperanza Hope For All Tour wants to change that. They’re touring communities to let them know vaccines and boosters are both safe and effective.

“We just want to spread awareness and have everyone get vaccinated,” said Diana Ordonez, member of the Vaccine with Confidence committee. “Right now, there is about 60% of the population that is vaccinated, but we have a really low percentage here in New Mexico of children that are not vaccinated.”

The state department of health says that less than 2% of kids between the age of six months and four years old in New Mexico are fully-vaccinated. For kids five through 11, it’s 33%. Sixty-one percent of kids 12 through 17 are fully-vaccinated.

Elaine Baca
4d ago

I'm Hispanic and have had my shots and one booster, and I have no intention of doing anything more. No thank you!!!!

Gina59
4d ago

After Four shots and still getting COVID, I'll wait... thanks...No more without more research.

