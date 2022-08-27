ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

3 Dutch soldiers shot outside Indianapolis hotel while in US for training

By Kayla Dwyer, USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Police lights by night. Getty Images/iStockphoto
Three soldiers from the Netherlands who were in Indiana for training were shot in in Indianapolis' entertainment district early Saturday morning, leaving two of them in critical condition, police said.

Indianapolis police said they believe a disturbance between the three soldiers and another person or group led to the shooting, which happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said there wasn't a threat to the public. No arrests have been made.

The victims are members of the Korps Commandotroepen, or Commando Corps, which is a special defense unit of the Royal Netherlands Army, according to the Netherlands Department of Defense .

The incident happened during the soldiers' free time in front of the hotel where they were saying, the department said.

All three were taken to an area hospital and their families have been notified, the defense department said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 3 Dutch soldiers shot outside Indianapolis hotel while in US for training

Comments / 3

 

