Baton Rouge, LA

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
The 'S' Zone - Penn State football notes and recruiting breakdown

Welcome to the ’S’ Zone, and for a lot of you, welcome back. This has been our signature piece for some time, in which we go deep into Penn State football and the Nittany Lions’ football recruiting efforts. The ’S’ Zone typically surfaces around big visit weekends or team events and provides news, sourced team information, opinions and analysis.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Urban Meyer defends Scott Frost after onside kick debacle in Dublin

In what has become an all too familiar story, Scott Frost and Nebraska snatched defeat from the jaws of victory to start their season. With momentum on their side and a multi-score lead, the Cornhuskers tried an onside kick. It failed and Northwestern snatched momentum. Everyone piled on to Frost’s decision, including Frost himself.
LINCOLN, NE

