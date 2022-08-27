ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested in Greeley bar shooting that wounded 2

By Robert Garrison
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
DENVER — Greeley police arrested a suspect in connection with a bar shooting that left two people wounded earlier this month.

Efren Sanchez, 36, was taken into custody without incident Saturday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The suspect, allegedly wearing a mask at the time, is accused of firing dozens of rounds from a rifle into a crowd outside the Rancho El Corazon bar, located at 125 East 18th Street, on the night of Aug. 13.

Two people were shot and wounded but are expected to survive, according to the Greeley Police Department.

It's unclear if the victims were the intended targets or if this was a random event.

Sanchez is facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation and four counts of attempted first-degree murder-extreme indifference, according to police.

He is being held at the Weld County Jail.

