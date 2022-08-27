Report by Paula Antolini, August 31, 2022, 6:18PM EDT. Sal’z Pizza Bethel, located at 211 Greenwood Avenue in Dolan Plaza, has issued the following statement:. We regret to inform you that Sal’z Pizza Bethel is permanently closed. We apologize for the sudden closure. This is the most difficult post to make and the decision to close was not an easy one. We enjoyed the relationships with our customers and other businesses over the years and would like to thank all of you for your patronage and support over the years. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

BETHEL, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO