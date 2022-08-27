ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH.com

Music in CT: My Chemical Romance, Van Morrison to take the stage

Conn. (WTNH) — The punk-rockers behind My Chemical Romance and the Irish multi-instrumentalist Van Morrison are among the artists slated to take the stage this week in Connecticut. See the full list of acts performing in the state below:. Monday, August 29 — Sunday, September 4. Jason Isbell...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stratford, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Stratford, CT
Lifestyle
101.5 WPDH

Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event

Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
BEACON, NY
betheladvocate.com

Sal’z Pizza Bethel Has Announced It Is ‘Permanently Closed’

Report by Paula Antolini, August 31, 2022, 6:18PM EDT. Sal’z Pizza Bethel, located at 211 Greenwood Avenue in Dolan Plaza, has issued the following statement:. We regret to inform you that Sal’z Pizza Bethel is permanently closed. We apologize for the sudden closure. This is the most difficult post to make and the decision to close was not an easy one. We enjoyed the relationships with our customers and other businesses over the years and would like to thank all of you for your patronage and support over the years. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.
BETHEL, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
Register Citizen

South Norwalk welcomes new neighborhood school

NORWALK — For the first time in decades, South Norwalk has a school of its own. Music teacher Jess Gagne said the South Norwalk Neighborhood School at 46 Concord St. had generated excitement in the community. “This morning there was a lot of emotions, everybody, teachers kids,” Gagne said....
NORWALK, CT
i95 ROCK

The Cheapest Home in Connecticut Just Went On the Market

Connecticut, the land of $1.2 million dollar postage stamp-sized parcels. Over the past two years, it's gotten even more insanely expensive to live here, especially for renters. Once in awhile, an incredibly cheap home comes up for sale, like this one in Berlin. It was just listed, and the estimated mortgage by Zillow is $82 a month.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Festival#Localevent#Beer#Hiatus#Athletic Scholarships#American
Register Citizen

Norwalk approves first Wegmans store in Connecticut

NORWALK — Wegmans, the upscale grocery store chain, has been given the greenlight to open its first Connecticut store off Connecticut Avenue. Despite concerns over traffic, the Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously last week to approve plans to build the 91,000-square-foot supermarket at 47 Richards Ave. The...
NORWALK, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Owner of well-known Poughkeepsie bar dies unexpectedly

POUGHKEEPSIE – The owner of a well-known bar in Poughkeepsie passed away unexpectedly this weekend, leaving the community in shock. Sixty-three-year-old Michael Reed, known by many as “Reeder”, owned Noah’s Ark on Mill Street in Poughkeepsie. He passed away sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Reed is survived by his wife and two young children.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Register Citizen

Park City Music Hall announces Bad Bunny event

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Time to "perreártela la noche entera" as Bad Bunny said in his song Party because Park City Music Hall announced a Bad Bunny event Sept. 24. The "Noche de Verano Sin Ti" is a dance party for Bad...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Scribe

224 West Rock Ave

Beautiful Spacious Three Bedroom Apartment In Great Location! - Beautiful Spacious Three Bedroom Apartment In Great Location!. Granite Counter-tops. Stainless Steel Appliances. Hardwood flooring. Updated Bathroom. In a beautiful neighborhood, Westville, New Haven! Has Private Yard and Deck. Has off street parking. Has washer dryer. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy