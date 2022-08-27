ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Portland approves next round of Safer Summer PDX funding

PORTLAND, Ore. — The deadly violence continues in Portland, with police reporting four homicides in just the last week. The crimes put the city on pace for another record-breaking year. For many Portlanders, patience is wearing thin, and the concern over a lack of safety is only growing. However,...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

PGE carries out planned outage in Salem amid 90-degree heat

SALEM, Ore. — Portland General Electric (PGE) shut off power to hundreds of customers in the Salem area on Wednesday, despite high temperatures expected to climb into the 90s. The power outage will occur between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews work to reenergize "a new underground wire...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Metro says homeless service measure helps thousands

PORTLAND, Ore. — A controversial voter-approved measure, aimed at housing the homeless, is showing signs of success. The measure was passed in 2020, and the 1% tax on high earners was collected starting in July 2021. In one year's time, Metro said it has collected nearly $250 million and...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

1 dead, 2 injured in column collapse at Lewis & Clark College

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person died and two others were hurt when a masonry column collapsed on the Lewis & Clark College campus Monday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. It happened just after 8:15 p.m. near the reflecting pool on campus. Officials confirmed all three were students.
PORTLAND, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
SPOKANE, WA
Portland Tribune

Explosion rocks downtown Portland food cart pod

Police and Fire Bureau are investigating the early Sunday blast where no one was reported injured.The Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue are responding to an early Sunday explosion at the food cart pod located near the intersection of Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. No one was immediately reported injured. According to police, at 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 28, callers reported an explosion at the food cart pods in downtown Portland. Officers responded to find an explosion had shattered a large number of windows in the surrounding block. Officers searched the area...
PORTLAND, OR
msn.com

Illegal street racing, takeovers continue in Portland on Sunday night

Street racing and stunting continue to be an issue in Portland, with drivers taking over at least two different intersections on Sunday night. Video shows one such illegal street takeover outside the Lloyd Center at about 9 p.m., and KATU received reports of another street take over on Sandy Boulevard near Northeast 72nd Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon

Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Portland, Oregon on Petfinder.
PORTLAND, OR
Cadrene Heslop

Cracker Barrel Location Closure

Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
PORTLAND, OR

