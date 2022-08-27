Read full article on original website
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod shatters windows, damages businessesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Cracker Barrel Location ClosureCadrene HeslopPortland, OR
Portland approves next round of Safer Summer PDX funding
PORTLAND, Ore. — The deadly violence continues in Portland, with police reporting four homicides in just the last week. The crimes put the city on pace for another record-breaking year. For many Portlanders, patience is wearing thin, and the concern over a lack of safety is only growing. However,...
PGE carries out planned outage in Salem amid 90-degree heat
SALEM, Ore. — Portland General Electric (PGE) shut off power to hundreds of customers in the Salem area on Wednesday, despite high temperatures expected to climb into the 90s. The power outage will occur between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews work to reenergize "a new underground wire...
Air quality advisory posted for Willamette Valley, Portland-Vancouver metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Southwest Clean Air Agency has issued an air quality advisory today for the Portland-Vancouver metro, Salem, Corvallis, and surrounding areas due to smog. DEQ and SWCAA expect the advisory to last until at least Thursday evening. Both agencies...
Old Farmer’s Almanac shares its winter outlook for Pacific Northwest
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its winter weather predictions for the 2022-2023 season. According to North America’s oldest continuously published periodical, winter will be mild and a little dry for much of the Pacific Northwest.
Metro says homeless service measure helps thousands
PORTLAND, Ore. — A controversial voter-approved measure, aimed at housing the homeless, is showing signs of success. The measure was passed in 2020, and the 1% tax on high earners was collected starting in July 2021. In one year's time, Metro said it has collected nearly $250 million and...
One year later, problems with homeless camp at Big Four Corners Natural Area persist
PORTLAND, Ore. — "I built this place. It was my dream. And they're destroying it." When we first met George Donnerberg, he was frustrated and emotional as he talked about what was happening to his floating home community along the Columbia River. "When I walk across the dock down...
People mixed on whether they'll get new FDA-approved COVID-19 booster shots
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority says the new COVID-19 booster shots approved by the FDA could get here as early as next week, but people are mixed on whether they'll get them. KATU asked people on Burnside Street in Portland Wednesday whether they would get the shots...
Tigard-Tualatin staff welcomed back in 'needed' celebration, preparing for students
TIGARD, Ore. — The students are not back on campus just yet, but the Tigard-Tualatin School District is already taking note of how other neighboring districts are handling the return to the classrooms this year. The administration held a welcome back celebration Wednesday for its teachers and staff ahead...
1 dead, 2 injured in column collapse at Lewis & Clark College
PORTLAND, Ore. — One person died and two others were hurt when a masonry column collapsed on the Lewis & Clark College campus Monday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. It happened just after 8:15 p.m. near the reflecting pool on campus. Officials confirmed all three were students.
Portland street takeover: Squealing tires, gunshots
Three people were shot at a street takeover in Portland Sunday night at the same time police were responding to different shootings across the city.
‘We're done with Portland’: Some residents move away over what they say is the city's lack of response to homeless camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s Rapid Response Bio-Clean team worked for hours to clear out a large homeless camp at Southeast 80th Avenue and Rhine Street Monday morning — one that nearby residents said they'd reported to the city hundreds of times throughout summer, without much success. "At...
Oregon’s largest and ever-changing school district faces new problems
The new school year starts in portland next week and students are getting ready for what they hope is a normal school year.
Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
PGE shuts down power to Salem neighborhood during 90-degree heat
The outage was expected to last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Crews were working to install underground wire.
Explosion rocks downtown Portland food cart pod
Police and Fire Bureau are investigating the early Sunday blast where no one was reported injured.The Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue are responding to an early Sunday explosion at the food cart pod located near the intersection of Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. No one was immediately reported injured. According to police, at 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 28, callers reported an explosion at the food cart pods in downtown Portland. Officers responded to find an explosion had shattered a large number of windows in the surrounding block. Officers searched the area...
Illegal street racing, takeovers continue in Portland on Sunday night
Street racing and stunting continue to be an issue in Portland, with drivers taking over at least two different intersections on Sunday night. Video shows one such illegal street takeover outside the Lloyd Center at about 9 p.m., and KATU received reports of another street take over on Sandy Boulevard near Northeast 72nd Avenue.
Man killed in Eliot neighborhood shooting identified
The victim of a homicide in the Eliot Neighborhood was identified Wednesday.
Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon
Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Portland, Oregon on Petfinder.
Vancouver woman shocked to see bear in her driveway
A Vancouver woman said she had to look three times at the video feed from her surveillance video before she actually believed there was a bear in her yard.
Cracker Barrel Location Closure
Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
