Isaiah Chisom, Chaminade 3-star linebacker, commits to Oregon State Beavers

In January, Chaminade High School (California) linebacker Isaiah Chisom had just one scholarship offer and was feeling a little overlooked.

By this summer most of the Pac-12 Conference made it clear they agreed with that sentiment, as the 6-foot-1, 220-pound 'backer racked up double-digit offers, highlighted by Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon State, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State and others.

But Chisom's time as an under-appreciated talent left a lasting impression, one that played a role in his recruitment until the end.

Go where you are most wanted.

On Saturday, Chisom did just that, committing to the Oregon State Beavers over fellow finalists California, Fresno State, USC and Utah:

"I'm going to Oregon State," he said. "When we went up there the first time, me and coach (Trent) Bray talked like 45 minutes to an hour every time we were on the phone. We were texting a lot. No one else was really doing that with me. Throughout this whole thing I told my mom, 'I just want somebody who is showing me love.' That's what I was getting from Oregon State. Everybody in my family fell in love with them."

In total, the California off-ball linebacker took several trips to Corvallis - an unofficial visit, a trip to the spring game and an official visit - and it was the personal connection he made to the town that solidified Oregon State as "home."

"It was a good-different experience when I went up there," Chisom said. "I had never been to Oregon before. We stayed in downtown Corvallis and I met some of the nicest people I'd ever met there. We weren't from there, but people in the restaurant were coming up and saying hi and asking if I played football. I talked to a lot of people outside of the football program to see why they liked Oregon State and Corvallis. It was a really fresh, good place to be."

"Every visit showed me something different and I was ready."

Not only did Chisom connect with the vibe in Corvallis and the coaching staff's relentless pursuit on the recruiting trail, but he also feels that the program does a great job developing inside 'backers.

"That was a big part," he said. "That was one of the things they made sure I understood. Oregon State gets, not brushed under the rug, but people don't talk about them as much as they should. They are a good team and people sleep on them. People think of Noah Sewell, Nephi Sewell and Devin Lloyd, but nobody is talking about Omar Speights and Avery Roberts. Avery was great. Watching his film, that's what my coaches are teaching me right now and matches with what I play. So it just makes a lot of sense."

Oregon State's 2023 recruiting class consists of 16 pledges, highlighted by 247Sports composite four-star defensive lineman Kelze Howard.

