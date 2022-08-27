ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Isaiah Chisom, Chaminade 3-star linebacker, commits to Oregon State Beavers

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F7Vct_0hY6pzCX00

In January, Chaminade High School (California) linebacker Isaiah Chisom had just one scholarship offer and was feeling a little overlooked.

By this summer most of the Pac-12 Conference made it clear they agreed with that sentiment, as the 6-foot-1, 220-pound 'backer racked up double-digit offers, highlighted by Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon State, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State and others.

But Chisom's time as an under-appreciated talent left a lasting impression, one that played a role in his recruitment until the end.

Go where you are most wanted.

On Saturday, Chisom did just that, committing to the Oregon State Beavers over fellow finalists California, Fresno State, USC and Utah:

"I'm going to Oregon State," he said. "When we went up there the first time, me and coach (Trent) Bray talked like 45 minutes to an hour every time we were on the phone. We were texting a lot. No one else was really doing that with me. Throughout this whole thing I told my mom, 'I just want somebody who is showing me love.' That's what I was getting from Oregon State. Everybody in my family fell in love with them."

In total, the California off-ball linebacker took several trips to Corvallis - an unofficial visit, a trip to the spring game and an official visit - and it was the personal connection he made to the town that solidified Oregon State as "home."

"It was a good-different experience when I went up there," Chisom said. "I had never been to Oregon before. We stayed in downtown Corvallis and I met some of the nicest people I'd ever met there. We weren't from there, but people in the restaurant were coming up and saying hi and asking if I played football. I talked to a lot of people outside of the football program to see why they liked Oregon State and Corvallis. It was a really fresh, good place to be."

"Every visit showed me something different and I was ready."

Not only did Chisom connect with the vibe in Corvallis and the coaching staff's relentless pursuit on the recruiting trail, but he also feels that the program does a great job developing inside 'backers.

"That was a big part," he said. "That was one of the things they made sure I understood. Oregon State gets, not brushed under the rug, but people don't talk about them as much as they should. They are a good team and people sleep on them. People think of Noah Sewell, Nephi Sewell and Devin Lloyd, but nobody is talking about Omar Speights and Avery Roberts. Avery was great. Watching his film, that's what my coaches are teaching me right now and matches with what I play. So it just makes a lot of sense."

Oregon State's 2023 recruiting class consists of 16 pledges, highlighted by 247Sports composite four-star defensive lineman Kelze Howard.

Junior season highlights

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials

 The mass shooting in Bend on Sunday drew a mixed response from Oregon’s U.S. congressional members, governor, state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates, with calls for tighter gun controls and wider access to mental health care. A state lawmaker, state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, told the Capital Chronicle he plans to pursue legislative action, starting with […] The post Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
Corvallis, OR
Football
City
Corvallis, OR
State
Utah State
Local
Oregon Football
kezi.com

Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality

WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State Beavers#Oregon State Football#Chaminade#American Football#The Pac 12 Conference#Usc
beachconnection.net

S. Oregon Coast's Bandon Cranberry Festival Kicks Up a Colorful Storm of Taste, Music, Fun

(Bandon, Oregon) – One heckuva party will be happening shortly on the southern Oregon coast, as the 76th Annual Bandon Cranberry Festival hits the lovely little town, with lots of the red morsels and a tradition that's closing in on a century. The Bandon Chamber of Commerce puts together the big event every year, and this one takes place on September 9-11, with most events located in Bandon City Park. (Photo courtesy Bandon Visitors Center)
BANDON, OR
KGW

PGE carries out planned outage in Salem amid 90-degree heat

SALEM, Ore. — Portland General Electric (PGE) shut off power to hundreds of customers in the Salem area on Wednesday, despite high temperatures expected to climb into the 90s. The power outage will occur between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews work to reenergize "a new underground wire...
SALEM, OR
Lebanon-Express

Heat advisory issued for Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon

Mid-Willamette Valley residents are at risk for heat exhaustion and stroke through Tuesday evening, Aug. 30 while temperatures climb toward 95 degrees. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Tuesday afternoon calling for high temperatures of 95 to 100 for the Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge. Albany and...
CORVALLIS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WWEEK

Realtors, Farm Bureau Endorse Republican Christine Drazan for Governor

Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan claimed the endorsement of a key business group today: the Oregon Association of Realtors. That group is a force in Salem, especially with housing a hot button issue in the state. The Realtors’ political action committee raises nearly $1 million a year and spends generously. The group gave Knute Buehler, the Republican nominee for governor in 2018, $100,000 for his race against Gov. Kate Brown.
OREGON STATE
clayconews.com

CRITICAL INJURY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 22E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Policen Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:22 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 22E near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound white Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Maureen Connealy (63) of Salem, crossed...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Moments leading to fatal Scio plane crash described in official report

SCIO, Ore. -- A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board has shed light on a plane crash that occurred on August 21 near Scio. The crash killed the pilot and left a passenger with injuries that later proved fatal. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on Sunday,...
SCIO, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL HIT AND RUN CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (August 31, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 12:42 PM, OSP Troopers responded to a report of a deceased individual located on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 253. The preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian, identified as Cassandra...
MARION COUNTY, OR
KXL

2 Dead, 1 Wounded In Salem Shootings

SALEM, Ore. — Three shootings between Friday night and Sunday night took the life of two people and injured another in what police call an “unusual” weekend of violence. A man was shot when police say he forced his way into the residence of a former domestic partner and was shot by a resident of the home on Lone Oak Road SE about 11:00pm on Friday. He died on the way to a hospital.
SALEM, OR
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy