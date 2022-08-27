ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Newswatch 16

Opening day of Wyoming County Fair

MESHOPPEN, Pa. — Wednesday is the opening day at the Wyoming County Fair. "We hope everyone just comes together and enjoys it as a family, has fun on the rides, has some good food, you know, enjoy our 4-H, the grounds acts, things like that. Just spend time together as a family, especially since school just started, and it is a holiday weekend," said fair board member Ashley Burke.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Families welcome nonprofit with donations

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A Williamsport nonprofit that helps foster children is expanding to Columbia County next month. Neatly organized clothing fills bins, and toys for every age group are in the next room. This is Dwell Orphan Care's new Hope Chest in Bloomsburg. "We have an opportunity to step...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

An end to 'Lake Commerce' in sight?

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Dickson City borough officials say they cringe every time it rains, dreading that Commerce Boulevard will flood, causing the road to be closed. The issue is a drainage problem located in a tricky spot. "The biggest hang-up was who was going to assume responsibility for...
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

Man rescued after falling into Nay Aug Gorge

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Members of the Scranton Fire Department’s C-Shift rescued a man that fell into the Nay Aug Gorge, in Scranton, Tuesday evening. According to Assistant Fire Chief, Jack Davis, a man fell into the gorge during a walk on the trail. The Scranton Fire Department’s C-Shift firefighters responded to the scene […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Dozynki Harvest Festival set for Sept. 11

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Volunteers at Holy Mother of Sorrows Church in Dupont are getting ready for the 46th annual Dozynki Harvest Festival, set to begin at 11 a.m. Sept. 11. As the name suggests, this 46th annual celebration is rooted in Eastern Europe. “The...
DUPONT, PA
Newswatch 16

Getting back to school without enough bus drivers

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Getting your child to school and home again safely is becoming more of a challenge as we deal with a bus driver shortage here and around the country. Mahtahnah Macay is training to become a school bus driver, but there's one area of expertise she needs no additional training in — dealing with kids.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Times News

Tamaqua Chamber to honor two longtime activists

The Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its 2022 Citizen and Business Person of the Year. Jay Hollenbach Jr. will receive the 2022 Joseph M. Plasko Citizenship Award, and Micah Gursky will accept the Business Person of the Year Award during the Chamber’s annual dinner on Oct. 6.
TAMAQUA, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #2

Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, September 2nd, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- North Schuylkill (0-1) @ Blue Mountain (1-0) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pen Argyl (1-0) @ Mahanoy Area (1-0) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nativity BVM (1-0) @ Schuylkill Haven (0-1) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Panther Valley...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Wrap up your summer with Wally Lake Fest

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Joe Regenski remembers when the water remained calm on Lake Wallenpaupack during the last weekend of August. "It was kind of like everyone's preparing to go back to school, back to normal reality after the summer." But then, Wally Lake Fest was born. "It turned...
HAWLEY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

