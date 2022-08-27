Read full article on original website
Schuylkill County band is an international sensation
TREMONT, Pa. — This is Crobot– A hard rock band known across the United States. The band has performed in 20 countries and made the Billboard Top 10. One thing fans may not know is that Crobot got its start in Schuylkill County. Lead singer Brandon Yeagley says...
Opening day of Wyoming County Fair
MESHOPPEN, Pa. — Wednesday is the opening day at the Wyoming County Fair. "We hope everyone just comes together and enjoys it as a family, has fun on the rides, has some good food, you know, enjoy our 4-H, the grounds acts, things like that. Just spend time together as a family, especially since school just started, and it is a holiday weekend," said fair board member Ashley Burke.
MEET THE SKOOK MARCHING BANDS: Shenandoah Valley High School "Blue Devil" Band
In our first of a new series highlighting the Marching Bands from our Schuylkill County School Districts, we feature the marching band from the Shenandoah Valley, directed by Mr. John P. Shoener. EDITOR'S NOTE: Special thanks to John Shoener for coming up with the idea and helping us put this...
New playground equipment at TLC Park in Pocono Township
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Laughter and children running around again fill the playground at TLC Park in the Tannersville area of Pocono Township. After weeks of being closed for renovations to playground equipment, the park is back open. Kristen Weber and her son Richard visit the park every day. They...
Back-to-school clinic held in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Some kids are already back in the classroom, but students in Scranton are preparing to head back next week. A back-to-school clinic was held at Isaac Tripp Elementary. At the clinic, children could get a fresh haircut, so they look and feel their best before the...
Families welcome nonprofit with donations
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A Williamsport nonprofit that helps foster children is expanding to Columbia County next month. Neatly organized clothing fills bins, and toys for every age group are in the next room. This is Dwell Orphan Care's new Hope Chest in Bloomsburg. "We have an opportunity to step...
An end to 'Lake Commerce' in sight?
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Dickson City borough officials say they cringe every time it rains, dreading that Commerce Boulevard will flood, causing the road to be closed. The issue is a drainage problem located in a tricky spot. "The biggest hang-up was who was going to assume responsibility for...
Man rescued after falling into Nay Aug Gorge
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Members of the Scranton Fire Department’s C-Shift rescued a man that fell into the Nay Aug Gorge, in Scranton, Tuesday evening. According to Assistant Fire Chief, Jack Davis, a man fell into the gorge during a walk on the trail. The Scranton Fire Department’s C-Shift firefighters responded to the scene […]
Dozynki Harvest Festival set for Sept. 11
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Volunteers at Holy Mother of Sorrows Church in Dupont are getting ready for the 46th annual Dozynki Harvest Festival, set to begin at 11 a.m. Sept. 11. As the name suggests, this 46th annual celebration is rooted in Eastern Europe. “The...
Drought Watch Issued for Schuylkill County and Most of Central and Eastern Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced on Wednesday that the Commonwealth Drought Task Force has declared a drought watch for 36 counties and asks for voluntary water conservation in those counties, including Schuylkill County. “A few counties have experienced very dry conditions over the summer, and a number...
Drought causes sunflower season to end early in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Residents from across Schuylkill county picked sunflowers for the last time this season at Second Mountain Sunflowers in Tamaqua. “I wanna go out with the wow effect. I don't want people to come here and see dead flowers and spotted flowers,” said Farmer Ken Smith, Second Mountain Sunflowers Owner.
Dry summer weather could impact fall foliage season
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — While it may have felt like summer on top of Big Pocono State Park near Tannersville, a quick look at the trees and their leaves, and you can see fall is on the horizon. With some leaves already changing color, people are excited about the fall...
Getting back to school without enough bus drivers
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Getting your child to school and home again safely is becoming more of a challenge as we deal with a bus driver shortage here and around the country. Mahtahnah Macay is training to become a school bus driver, but there's one area of expertise she needs no additional training in — dealing with kids.
Times News
Tamaqua Chamber to honor two longtime activists
The Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its 2022 Citizen and Business Person of the Year. Jay Hollenbach Jr. will receive the 2022 Joseph M. Plasko Citizenship Award, and Micah Gursky will accept the Business Person of the Year Award during the Chamber’s annual dinner on Oct. 6.
Pigeons poke holes in properties, pester Pa. neighborhood
FRACKVILLE — For several months, residents in the 400 block of West Washington Street have been dealing with a swarm of pigeons that they say have overrun their properties. The birds frequently alight on the rooftops and damage the properties, according to Susan Earll, who lives in the block.
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #2
Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, September 2nd, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- North Schuylkill (0-1) @ Blue Mountain (1-0) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pen Argyl (1-0) @ Mahanoy Area (1-0) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nativity BVM (1-0) @ Schuylkill Haven (0-1) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Panther Valley...
Wrap up your summer with Wally Lake Fest
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Joe Regenski remembers when the water remained calm on Lake Wallenpaupack during the last weekend of August. "It was kind of like everyone's preparing to go back to school, back to normal reality after the summer." But then, Wally Lake Fest was born. "It turned...
Work starting on East Stroudsburg University student facility
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Construction is officially underway at East Stroudsburg University, clearing the grounds for a new University Center. Interim President Kenneth Long says as the university has grown, along with the needs of its students, the upgrade is long overdue. "That building was built at that time...
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the Country
If you're a fan of soaring past scenic views, this mountaintop zip line adventure makes for the perfect day trip. Camelback Mountain Adventuresis home to the longest and fastest zip line in the country. Keep reading to learn more about this unforgettable experience.
WNEP-TV 16
Vandals damage Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market
Farms have had it pretty tough with the weather this summer. Now, adding insult to injury, vandals are causing damage at a place popular for locally grown food.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
