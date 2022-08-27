Where refugees in Indiana are arriving from

The United States has officially accepted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The vast majority of these refugees are entering the country on humanitarian parole , which grants them temporary legal status in the U.S. These types of admittances are not tracked in the refugee case management system being used by the Refugee Processing Center.

Most of the refugees resettled in the United States through the official resettlement program are from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Syria. Both countries have complex histories rife with regional war, social unrest, political corruption, and unstable governance.

The DCR has more than 5.5 million internally displaced persons and more than half a million refugees and asylum seekers from neighboring countries impacted by regional conflicts dating back to the early 1990s. Syria is more than a decade into a civil war that began with a violent government crackdown on non-violent anti-government demonstrations. Since then, nearly 7 million Syrians have fled the country, and another 7 million are internally displaced.

Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Indiana in July 2022.

July refugee statistics

Countries where refugees arrived from in July

Indiana

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 36

#2. Burma: 19

#3. Eritrea: 8

#4. Afghanistan: 1

National

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 1,182

#2. Syria: 270

#3. Burma: 218

#4. Afghanistan: 127

#5. Sudan: 103

States that accepted the most refugees in July

#1. California: 202

#2. Ohio: 166

#3. New York: 152

#4. North Carolina: 150

#5. Texas: 150

Read on to see the countries that Indiana has accepted the most refugees from since October

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since October

Indiana: 155

National: 4,917

Top states

#1. Kentucky: 569

#2. Texas: 454

#3. Ohio: 277

#4. Arizona: 269

#5. North Carolina: 256

#2. Burma

Refugees that arrived from Burma since October

Indiana: 90

National: 1,347

Top states

#1. New York: 179

#2. Wisconsin: 176

#3. Texas: 124

#4. Georgia: 94

#5. North Carolina: 91

#3. Syria

Refugees that arrived from Syria since October

Indiana: 29

National: 3,795

Top states

#1. California: 415

#2. Michigan: 369

#3. Pennsylvania: 300

#4. New York: 289

#5. Texas: 249

#4. Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October

Indiana: 14

National: 1,413

Top states

#1. North Carolina: 111

#2. Texas: 103

#3. New York: 72

#4. Idaho: 70

#5. Arizona: 68

#5. Afghanistan

Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October

Indiana: 12

National: 971

Top states

#1. California: 184

#2. Virginia: 136

#3. Texas: 132

#4. Colorado: 78

#5. Washington: 61

#6. Eritrea

Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October

Indiana: 11

National: 196

Top states

#1. Iowa: 18

#2. Washington: 16

#3. Georgia: 15

#4. Arizona: 14

#5. Texas: 13

#7. Ukraine

Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October

Indiana: 8

National: 1,126

Top states

#1. Washington: 332

#2. California: 225

#3. New York: 74

#4. Missouri: 58

#4. Pennsylvania: 58

#8. Guatemala

Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October

Indiana: 5

National: 774

Top states

#1. California: 159

#2. Texas: 99

#3. New Jersey: 53

#4. Pennsylvania: 50

#5. Georgia: 44

#8. Iraq

Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October

Indiana: 5

National: 378

Top states

#1. Michigan: 66

#2. California: 50

#3. Texas: 45

#4. New York: 30

#4. Pennsylvania: 30

#8. Somalia

Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October

Indiana: 5

National: 333

Top states

#1. Minnesota: 95

#2. Ohio: 31

#3. New York: 25

#4. Washington: 23

#5. Texas: 20

#11. Central African Republic

Refugees that arrived from Central African Republic since October

Indiana: 1

National: 147

Top states

#1. North Carolina: 30

#2. Arizona: 28

#3. Georgia: 21

#4. Utah: 14

#5. Texas: 9

#11. Uganda

Refugees that arrived from Uganda since October

Indiana: 1

National: 62

Top states

#1. California: 8

#2. Tennessee: 7

#2. Georgia: 7

#4. Massachusetts: 5

#4. Texas: 5

