‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County prioritizes bus safety amid driver shortageThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Drake Maye Driving for Improvement Coming Off Superb First Start
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In the days that have followed since Drake Maye’s sparkling debut, the North Carolina quarterback has been hailed by some with a new name: Air Drake. Those good-natured greetings have been born from the helicoptering flip he took while leaping toward the end zone in the Tar Heels’ season-opening victory last weekend, when he wasn’t connecting with 10 different receivers or firing off five touchdown passes.
Duke's projected starting lineup without Dariq Whitehead
It's too early to tell if Dariq Whitehead will be in uniform when the 2022-23 Duke basketball team hosts Jacksonville on Nov. 7 in the first game of the Jon Scheyer era. After all, the presumed immediate starter is only one day removed from having surgery on his right foot, which he fractured ...
Duke basketball: What injury to five-star Dariq Whitehead means for Jon Scheyer, Blue Devils
Duke basketball has big plans for 2022-23, but it is not off to a great start. Duke announced Tuesday that five-star freshman Dariq Whitehead had surgery to repair a fracture in his right foot after suffering the injury in a team workout Monday. It is the first real turbulence for...
Preview: Duke looks to start the Coach Elko Era 1-0 against Temple
The Mike Elko era of Duke Football is finally here as the Blue Devils prepare to host Temple on Friday night in Wallace Wade Stadium in the season opener for both teams. Both programs have undergone a number of offseason changes with Temple having hired Stan Drayton in hopes of returning to its winning ways and Duke turning to Elko for its rebuild effort.
College Hoops World Reacts To Duke 5-Star Injury News
Incoming five-star recruit Dariq Whitehead suffered a fractured foot injury during a preseason workout and will be out indefinitely. The Duke guard underwent surgery to repair the injury on Tuesday, the team announced. “We are happy to share that Dariq underwent a successful procedure and is in the best care...
Pack Pride Football Recruiting Road Trip: 9/1/22
The 2022 football season is about to get underway, but the recruiting is set to start heating up again soon with live games and visits on the horizon. As usual, in-state recruiting is priority for the Wolfpack and there's always a strong emphasis on local prospects, so we're hitting the road again this week.
Where Duke stands in Andrej Stojakovic recruitment
Jesuit High School (Calif.) small forward Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former three-time NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic, listed the Duke basketball program as a finalist in late July, along with Oregon, Stanford, Texas, UCLA, and Virginia. That list came days after the 6-foot-6, 185-pound ...
Dariq Whitehead vows to return 'better than ever'
On Tuesday, the Duke basketball program announced that freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead, an anticipated centerpiece, suffered a fracture in his right foot during a team workout on Monday, underwent surgery the next day, and is already rehabbing, intending to play in the fall. But the fall ...
UNC's Desmond Evans brings creative side to defensive line
It's hard to miss Desmond Evans. At 6'6 and 265 pounds the UNC junior is a prototypical defensive end. His size and speed made him a 5-star prospect and the nation's top defensive end recruit coming out of Lee County High School in Sanford, North Carolina. "He was such an...
247Sports
UNC basketball picked No. 1 by college basketball coaches in anonymous poll
Caesar’s Sportsbook has Gonzaga and Houston as co-favorites to win the national championship in 2023. But college basketball coaches interviewed by CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander apparently disagreed, with North Carolina landing the highest percentage of No. 1 votes. In the first part of CBS Sports’...
247Sports
N.C. A&T football adds two ACC teams to the schedule
The North Carolina A&T Aggies have been very busy building their football program and they continue to set the bar high for the football program. With a game against Duke this year for a consecutive season and a game against UNC a few years ago, the Aggies are extending their ACC exposure.
Raleigh native Ari Chambers turns her love for women's sports into new WNBA basketball
A new WNBA Wilson basketball design shines a bright light on the city of Raleigh. It’s because of Raleigh native Ari Chambers, now a well-known WNBA host and successful business woman. The effort is part of Chambers' mission to boost women’s sports as well as her own hometown.
BREAKING: UNC Lands Commitment from Four-Star LB Kaveion Keys
Four-star linebacker Kaveion Keys committed Wednesday to the Tar Heels over Penn State, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech. He is the seventh four-star prospect and sixth Virginian to pledge this cycle to North Carolina. Keys, a 6-foot-3, 205-pounder from Richmond (Va.) Varina High, is the No. 25 linebacker in the...
packinsider.com
NC State Football Looking to Break Longest Current Conference Championship Drought in ACC in 2022
The monkey is on the back of the NC State football program, and it’s been on there for quite some time. Heading into the 2022 season, the Wolfpack currently hold the longest conference championship drought in the ACC. Italics: Louisville, Syracuse, Boston College and Miami’s last conference championships were...
WLOS.com
Mountaineers Monday: App State preparing for most-hyped opener in program history
Boone — (WLOS) App State has played on the big stage many times; usually, it's in someone else's theater. The 2022 season will provide the most-hyped show in Boone since Luke Combs. The North Carolina Tar Heels are traveling up the mountain to Kidd Brewer Stadium, fulfilling their end of the bargain on a 2-for-1 contract with the Mountaineers.
NC State QB Devin Leary on experience, WRs, ECU
NC State quarterback Devin Leary spoke with members of the media Tuesday ahead of the Wolfpack's season opener at ECU.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Football: A Weekend in the Mountains
I graduated from Appalachian State University in December of 2016, having fully enjoyed my bonus semester in that mountain town, holding two degrees and completely unsure of what my next move would be as I left the high country. I dearly loved each of my four (and a half) years in the western part of the state, and I think my penchant for skipping class and exploring the surrounding area qualifies me uniquely to write this pseudo-guide to the area surrounding Kidd Brewer Stadium, colloquially known as ‘The Rock,’ where our Tar Heels will undergo the first true road test of the season.
cbs17
93rd matchup between NC Central, NC A&T shaping to be best yet, Trei Oliver says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – This will be the 93rd meeting between the North Carolina Central Eagles and North Carolina A&T Aggies and it’s shaping up to be one of the best ever. CBS 17 caught up with N.C. Central head football coach Trei Oliver to help break down the matchup with North Carolina A&T, his players and what this opportunity means to the schools.
MSNBC
The racism on display at Brigham Young Friday fits a historical pattern
Over the weekend, the spotlight was on NCAA women’s volleyball, for the worst possible reasons. Duke University sophomore Rachel Richardson was playing at a tournament in the Brigham Young University field house when things turned ugly. As Richardson said in a statement on Sunday, she and the other Black Duke players were “targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match."
Admissions requirements at UNC, Duke, NC State, NCCU: Key differences, what we found
How do the Triangle’s top schools stack up when it comes to admissions? What are the key dates to hit for applying?
