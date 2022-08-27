ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Drake Maye Driving for Improvement Coming Off Superb First Start

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In the days that have followed since Drake Maye’s sparkling debut, the North Carolina quarterback has been hailed by some with a new name: Air Drake. Those good-natured greetings have been born from the helicoptering flip he took while leaping toward the end zone in the Tar Heels’ season-opening victory last weekend, when he wasn’t connecting with 10 different receivers or firing off five touchdown passes.
Preview: Duke looks to start the Coach Elko Era 1-0 against Temple

The Mike Elko era of Duke Football is finally here as the Blue Devils prepare to host Temple on Friday night in Wallace Wade Stadium in the season opener for both teams. Both programs have undergone a number of offseason changes with Temple having hired Stan Drayton in hopes of returning to its winning ways and Duke turning to Elko for its rebuild effort.
College Hoops World Reacts To Duke 5-Star Injury News

Incoming five-star recruit Dariq Whitehead suffered a fractured foot injury during a preseason workout and will be out indefinitely. The Duke guard underwent surgery to repair the injury on Tuesday, the team announced. “We are happy to share that Dariq underwent a successful procedure and is in the best care...
Pack Pride Football Recruiting Road Trip: 9/1/22

The 2022 football season is about to get underway, but the recruiting is set to start heating up again soon with live games and visits on the horizon. As usual, in-state recruiting is priority for the Wolfpack and there's always a strong emphasis on local prospects, so we're hitting the road again this week.
Where Duke stands in Andrej Stojakovic recruitment

Jesuit High School (Calif.) small forward Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former three-time NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic, listed the Duke basketball program as a finalist in late July, along with Oregon, Stanford, Texas, UCLA, and Virginia. That list came days after the 6-foot-6, 185-pound ...
Dariq Whitehead vows to return 'better than ever'

On Tuesday, the Duke basketball program announced that freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead, an anticipated centerpiece, suffered a fracture in his right foot during a team workout on Monday, underwent surgery the next day, and is already rehabbing, intending to play in the fall. But the fall ...
Armando Bacot
Caleb Love
Johnson C. Smith
N.C. A&T football adds two ACC teams to the schedule

The North Carolina A&T Aggies have been very busy building their football program and they continue to set the bar high for the football program. With a game against Duke this year for a consecutive season and a game against UNC a few years ago, the Aggies are extending their ACC exposure.
Mountaineers Monday: App State preparing for most-hyped opener in program history

Boone — (WLOS) App State has played on the big stage many times; usually, it's in someone else's theater. The 2022 season will provide the most-hyped show in Boone since Luke Combs. The North Carolina Tar Heels are traveling up the mountain to Kidd Brewer Stadium, fulfilling their end of the bargain on a 2-for-1 contract with the Mountaineers.
UNC Football: A Weekend in the Mountains

I graduated from Appalachian State University in December of 2016, having fully enjoyed my bonus semester in that mountain town, holding two degrees and completely unsure of what my next move would be as I left the high country. I dearly loved each of my four (and a half) years in the western part of the state, and I think my penchant for skipping class and exploring the surrounding area qualifies me uniquely to write this pseudo-guide to the area surrounding Kidd Brewer Stadium, colloquially known as ‘The Rock,’ where our Tar Heels will undergo the first true road test of the season.
93rd matchup between NC Central, NC A&T shaping to be best yet, Trei Oliver says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – This will be the 93rd meeting between the North Carolina Central Eagles and North Carolina A&T Aggies and it’s shaping up to be one of the best ever. CBS 17 caught up with N.C. Central head football coach Trei Oliver to help break down the matchup with North Carolina A&T, his players and what this opportunity means to the schools.
The racism on display at Brigham Young Friday fits a historical pattern

Over the weekend, the spotlight was on NCAA women’s volleyball, for the worst possible reasons. Duke University sophomore Rachel Richardson was playing at a tournament in the Brigham Young University field house when things turned ugly. As Richardson said in a statement on Sunday, she and the other Black Duke players were “targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match."
