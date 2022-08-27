ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolensville, TN

'You can't be anything but proud': Nolensville soaks in experience after LLWS loss

By Melonee Hurt, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — "What a ride."

Nolensville Little League team manager Randy Huth summed up this once-in-a-lifetime experience with those three words.

The team of 13 boys finished its run for the Little League World Series championship No. 2 in the country , one win short of a national championship title in front of a crowd of 26,834.

Although a 5-1 loss to Hawaii was not the outcome the team had hoped for, disappointment over the loss was quickly replaced with satisfaction for a game well played and gratitude for the overall Little League World Series experience . On Sunday, the team lost to Chinese Taipai 2-0 to finish fourth overall in the tournament.

Huth and coaches Mark Carter and Evan Santinoff gathered the team in center field after Saturday's game. Huth said at the end of the day, he wanted the boys to know how proud he is of them.

"Second place in the United States with a chance to be third in the world? That’s a big accomplishment," he said. "It’s nearly impossible."

"Those boys have done it," he said. "I want them to know there’s an entire community and an entire state and a bunch of fans we’ve earned along the way that are really proud of ya'. So don’t hold your heads. We are going to celebrate this. We’re not gonna be sad."

Ashley Daniel, mom of catcher/outfielder and pitcher Bo Daniel, said, "We are so proud of the boys. They’ve had an amazing run and an unreal experience. What we’ve heard is how much fun they’ve had interacting with these other teams. Baseball has been outstanding, but this experience has been invaluable."

After dozens of games leading the team from state to regionals to the Little League World Series held this week, the boys from Nolensville can go home knowing they had an epic run.

FINAL: Nolensville Little League falls 5-1 to Hawaii in U.S. Championship Game at LLWS

FINAL: Nolensville Little League ends its LLWS run with 2-0 loss to Chinese Taipei

Experience of a lifetime

In order to preserve this experience, Huth, Carter and Satinoff have had the boys keeping a journal each night. The players and coaches stay in a dorm-like recreational facility on the Little League International complex away from their families, so the three coaches, two of which are dads of players, have had some special bonding time.

Carter, coach and father of second baseman/shortstop and pitcher Nash Carter, said the beautiful thing about the coaches being with the team is having a great opportunity to talk to them and educate them on the magnitude of this experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bXJxm_0hY6oQtf00

"We have had a lot of conversations about this time in their lives," Carter said. "They are still 11 and 12 years old, so do they really comprehend it? Maybe not, but I certainly think they have a perspective that's unique to most kids."

Mother of utility player Lane Dever, Kelly Rasbury said the boys have definitely had some fun during their two-week-plus stay in Williamsport, but they have also taken this experience seriously.

"They have to go to bed at a certain time," Rasbury said. "At some point, phones get taken away, and it's lights out, but the coaches are also having the boys write in a journal every night. The coaches want them to have a daily account of what they did."

Among the memories they will have to reflect on include meeting their heroes.

"Other than playing, I'd say my best experience was meeting Raphael Devers," shortstop and pitcher William Satinoff said. The Boston Red Sox third baseman hung out like he was one of the guys.

"We watched the game and talked for like 20 minutes," Satinoff said.

Sacrifice out

CPA head football coach Ingle Martin missed the first two of his team's games , a sacrifice he was willing to make for his son, first baseman Wright Martin.

"There’s certainly times when those decisions come up," he said. "I told them before I left, I’ve chosen CPA football over my family for 12 years on many occasions, and on this one, my son and this opportunity is more important. Sometimes there will be things that are more important than your job."

Ingle did contemplate flying home on Friday for the CPA game, but was fearful something could happen that would prevent him from getting back to Williamsport in time to see his son in the U.S. Championship Game.

He added that since his coaching staff had been hard at work with the team in his absence, he didn't feel right showing up at the eleventh hour.

"We'd been up here for two weeks, and for me to come riding in on a white horse wouldn't be right," he said. "I think our coaches have done a great job, and we are going to be ready for BGA next week."

Back to reality

Now that their Little League World Series run is over, the boys have to face reality: school.

While they will return to their respective Nolensville schools as rock stars, the three weeks of championship games have prevented the boys from starting school on time this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BBwTD_0hY6oQtf00

Satinoff will be a seventh grader at Sunset Middle and said while it will be fun to be asked about the game, being back at school? Not so much.

"Everyone is going to ask us how it was, but it will be bad, though," he said. "I don't want to go back to school."

Nitty gritty

Huth described this group of boys as "gritty," who started the season as teammates and finished it as family.

"That’s just who this team is," he said. "We don’t have a lot of superstars on this team. We are a really good team, but if you look at the stat sheet, you’ll see there’s a different name at the top of it every time of somebody who did something special, and that’s what we pride ourselves in. We are gritty and resilient."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VbgRn_0hY6oQtf00

As for the second loss to Hawaii, this one a season-ender, Huth said the goal was to play hard and leave it all on the field, and that's exactly what they did.

"We said all along if we lose, that’s OK, because we earned everything we got. These guys have accomplished so much that you can’t be anything but proud for them."

Melonee Hurt covers growth and development (and Little League baseball) at The Tennessean, part of the USA Today Network — Tennessee. Reach Melonee at mhurt@tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 'You can't be anything but proud': Nolensville soaks in experience after LLWS loss

Comments / 3

Penny Parham
4d ago

We ( Tennessee, Williamson County ) is extremely proud of you Guys. You have nothing to be sad about when you played your hearts out. Way to go, Guys.

Reply
2
 

NASHVILLE, TN
Comments / 0

Community Policy