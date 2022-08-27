ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

20 under 40: Kalynn Smith keeps spirits high during lowest of times

Kalynn Smith might be the toughest dork in Routt County. Smith, a standup comedian, Steamboat Cabaret writer and performer, and Star Wars fanatic, fights on the behalf of others with tenacity and ferocity. The 33-year-old works as the executive director of the Routt County Alcohol Council, the oldest drug addiction...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
County
Routt County, CO
Steamboat Springs, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Health
Steamboat Pilot & Today

20 Under 40: Meghan Lukens is improving civic engagement through education

Steamboat Springs High School social studies teacher Meghan Lukens has a Franklin Delano Roosevelt quote hanging in her classroom: “Democracy cannot succeed unless those who express their choice are prepared to choose wisely. The real safeguard of democracy, therefore, is education.”. Lukens, who joined the SSHS staff in 2021,...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

20 under 40: Carlyn Lawatsch goes above and beyond for community youth

Carlyn Lawatsch is constantly looking for new ways to better her community, and isn’t sure how she finds all the hours in the day to do what she does. Lawatsch, youth programs manager at Rocky Mountain Youth Corps, said she is passionate about helping and empowering young people in Steamboat — whether it be through wilderness excursions, social justice initiatives or helping parents set their kids up for success.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

50 years with the Routt County Fair was just a part of Linda Long’s journey

Linda Long insists she is not retiring. After a decorated 50 years working as the crop superintendent for the Routt County Fair, 39 years as the fair’s building superintendent and 31 years on the Routt County Fair Board, she said she won’t feel comfortable stepping away until she has passed her wealth of knowledge to her successors. She says a two year transition period should be enough, but even after stepping away, Long doesn’t intend to stop working.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Courtney Savage appointed to lead Junior Achievement in Routt County

Courtney Savage has become the district director for Junior Achievement–Rocky Mountain Inc. in Routt County, a nonprofit that strives to inspire and prepare young people for success. The Junior Achievement board touted Savage’s experience in a news release announcing her appointment, which went into effect Aug. 25. “Courtney...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa gets $180K from Routt County for wastewater plant replacement

Routt County will give $180,000 to Yampa to support an effort to replace the town’s nearly 50-year-old wastewater treatment plant that is no longer keeping up with state regulations. The lagoon-style plant was built in 1973 and updated a decade later, but like similar plants the county operates in...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Mental Health
Mental Health
Health
Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Steamboat Pilot & Today

20 under 40: Erika Petersen has invaluable impact for Oak Creek families

Erika Petersen’s roles for the Town of Oak Creek keep her really busy, but they allow the town’s resident’s to stay busy as well. Since taking over Oak Creek’s summer camp, after school and all-day Friday programs two years ago, Petersen had roughly doubled capacity. That’s on top of managing special events like the annual Easter egg hunt for the town.
OAK CREEK, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

20 Under 40: Tyree Woods strengthens the community through music

The two things on Tyree Woods’ mind every morning are keeping busy and making a difference in the community. “Idle hands are the devil’s plaything,” Woods said. Originally from Muskegon Heights, Michigan, Woods came to the Yampa Valley in 2014 after fighting in Afghanistan with the U.S. Military. Since coming to the area, he took to a life of music and spread joy around the community through the band he started: Buffalo Commons.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa Valley Crane Festival takes off this week

Birds of a feather flock together, and fans of a certain beloved regional avian will be spread out across Northwest Colorado in the coming days. The 11th annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival takes flight Sept. 1-4 with a full schedule of events celebrating the greater Sandhill cranes, which are among the area’s most notable wildlife.
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Will Savannah Wolfson represent the interests of South Routt?

In the Aug. 18 edition of the Steamboat Pilot & Today, Savannah Wolfson wrote a letter supporting TABOR and attacking the Democrats, which is her right, but readers should be aware that Ms. Wolfson is the Republican candidate for District 26 in the Colorado House, something she failed to tell the readers. Her letter is a political position paper and not simply a comment by a citizen.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Bluebird Backcountry experience will include lodging in 2022-23 season

The folks who opened Bluebird Backcountry between Steamboat Springs and Kremmling two winters ago will be offering guests a new opportunity this winter by bringing on-site lodging to the ski area for the first time. “It’ll be up to about 40 beds,” said Jeff Woodward, Bluebird Backcountry co-founder. “There will...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat boys tennis shows dramatic improvement at Loveland tournament

The Steamboat Springs boys tennis team traveled to Loveland for a tournament on Friday, Aug. 26, in hopes of showing growth in the Sailors’ game. Coach Jason Scicchitano said a lot of weaknesses were exposed during the team’s previous match in Grand Junction, and he used practice time to focus on strengthening those flaws.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Soroco volleyball looks to rebuild around young core in 2022

Just one year separated from a 19-5 record and a second place league finish, Soroco volleyball has a brand new look this season. With just three seniors, one returning varsity player and a first-year head coach, Soroco is a young team with little varsity experience. Coach Sarah Pierce called this...
OAK CREEK, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat soccer drops second straight to even season record

Steamboat Springs boys soccer hit the road for a third time this season in a 2-1 loss at Vail Mountain on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The Sailors found the net in the first half to earn a one-goal advantage at halftime. They ultimately came out flat for the final 40 minutes of play and gave up two unanswered goals.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

