Carlyn Lawatsch is constantly looking for new ways to better her community, and isn’t sure how she finds all the hours in the day to do what she does. Lawatsch, youth programs manager at Rocky Mountain Youth Corps, said she is passionate about helping and empowering young people in Steamboat — whether it be through wilderness excursions, social justice initiatives or helping parents set their kids up for success.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO