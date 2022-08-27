Read full article on original website
Reynaldo Rodriguez
3d ago
You want to help, have a task force look into how the Hidalgo County Appraisal District over-valuates properties in the County. If you stop taking more from already financially struggling familes it'd propably benefit them...don't you think?
Reply
4
The honest truth
4d ago
Judge Cortez is part of the democrat party who's policies have raised our gas prices, food, utilities, building materials, rent, crime and cost of living.
Reply(14)
4
Related
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Female candidates address migrant rapes during South Texas border tour
HIDALGO, Texas (Border Report) — Female congressional candidates from across the country learned during a tour of the South Texas border about the horrors that migrants face, including the sexual assault and human trafficking of women and children. During an outdoor roundtable discussion held just feet from the Rio...
kurv.com
Border Patrol Apprehends Nearly 500 Illegal Border-Crossers
The Border Patrol says agents in South Texas encountered several large groups of illegal immigrants last weekend. Agents in Starr County apprehended over 370 people in two large groups, while agents in Hidalgo County encountered another large group of more than 120 individuals. The Border Patrol says the groups contained...
Valley to receive $2.5 billion for highway improvements
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation district office in Pharr will receive $2.5 billion from the Texas Transportation Commission for highways projects for the next 10 years. The funding is a part of the United Transportation Program’s 10-year plan addressing highway projects, public transportation, maritime, aviation, rail and freight and international trade. […]
Alamo and RGV Food Bank to distribute free produce
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Alamo and the Rio Grande Valley Food Bank are collaborating to distribute free produce to families in need. Distributions are open to anyone living in Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy counties. To receive free produce, individuals must provide photo identification and proof of address. A water or utility bill […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$3M grant to be distributed for veterans in South Texas
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance will present $3 million in grants to 16 organizations in the Rio Grande Valley and beyond to provide direct aid to veterans. The event will take place 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Hidalgo County Commissioners Courtroom, located at 100 N. Closner. Funds will […]
riograndeguardian.com
Emergency care clinic coming to Palmview
PALMVIEW, Texas – A 15,000 square-foot standalone emergency clinic will be the anchor tenant for the City of Palmview’s Main Street project. The development was discussed at a recent Commercialization and Investment Tour hosted by the Rio Grande Valley Partnership. “We’re in the final stages, the final stages...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Jim Darling discusses the current drought
MCALLEN, Texas – Former McAllen Mayor Jim Darling is longtime chairman of the Rio Grande Regional Water Authority. The Rio Grande Regional Water Planning Group works with state agencies and local stakeholders to develop and update a Regional Water Plan, which guides the development and stewardship of the region’s water resources.
Four COVID-19 related deaths in Hidalgo County
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19 related deaths have been reported along with 848 new positive cases in Hidalgo County. According to a press release from Hidalgo County, one out of the four women was not vaccinated. The youngest was in her 40s, one woman was in her 60s and two women were older than […]
RELATED PEOPLE
KRGV
Amnesty waiver in Harlingen to end Wednesday
The city of Harlingen held an amnesty period all through the month of August, and Wednesday Aug. 31, 5:00 p.m. is the last day to take advantage if you owe a ticket. Failure to appear charges are waived for people who have an outstanding arrest warrant. To qualify, you must...
KRGV
5 On Your Side: Family seeks answers amid headstone installation delays in Weslaco cemetery
A family wants answers after they said they paid for a headstone for their father's grave that has yet to be installed. Zelda Jauregui’s father is buried at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco. The headstone that was bought for him from another company was delivered, but Jauregui said she is still waiting for the installation to go through.
356 new cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Health reported over 300 new cases of COVID-19. The county reported the new cases between Saturday Aug. 27 and Monday, Aug. 29. Of the 356 cases, 184 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. Cameron County also reported that 170 reports were based on antigen testing and two […]
$71K of cocaine seized at Brownsville bridge
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized $71,000 worth of alleged cocaine at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge. According to a news release, the seizure took place on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the B&M bridge. The CBP release says a 51-year-old Laredo man was driving a 2010 Ford when he ordered […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
kurv.com
Jury Awards Millions In Damages In Lawsuit Filed Following Edinburg Triple-Killing
Damages totaling $16.6 million have been awarded to surviving family members of an Edinburg woman and her daughter killed in a triple murder-suicide more than 2-1/2 years ago. It was December 10th 2019 when 57-year-old Saul Ramon Avila shot and stabbed the two women – 48-year-old Magdalena Cantu who he lived with, and her daughter, 19-year-old Rebecca Cantu who Avila had been sexually abusing for several years. Avila also killed a home healthcare worker who provided care to Rebecca’s 3-year-old son who Avila fathered. The victims were found in the family’s apartment just north of downtown Edinburg. The killings occurred just days after Rebecca filed a sexual assault report with Edinburg police.
CBP: Smugglers abandon bundles of marijuana in submerged vehicle
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents seized over 300 pounds of marijuana this weekend. On Saturday, agents from the Brownsville station attempted to stop a Chevrolet Suburban near the Rio Grande in Brownsville but reported that the vehicle drove into the river. Agents reported the driver and passenger were seen […]
valleybusinessreport.com
McAllen to Host IFEA World Convention
The City of McAllen will host the International Festival & Events Association 65th annual conference from Sept. 19-21. The McAllen Convention Center will be the host site for attendees from not only Texas, but also 29 U.S. states and 10 countries from around the world. This is the first time since 2011 that the convention has been hosted in Texas.
Edinburg PD mourns the loss of K-9 officer
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K9 officers. The department says “Officer Duke” served for more than nine years with his handler Officer Santivanez from Jan. 16, 2012 until Duke was retired on Feb. 1, 2021. The department posted that Duke recently died at […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Texas student apprehended for making threats to take firearm to campus
The post warned to 'not go to school tomorrow.'
riograndeguardian.com
Podcast: Mallam: Brownsville is the Gateway to Mars
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – At a news conference to announce a partnership between Texas Southmost College and his company, Space Channel CEO Chad Mallam said Brownsville, Texas, is the “Gateway to Mars.”. Under the partnership, TSC students will learn how to write, shoot, edit and design graphics for the...
HCSO: Several arrested for aggravated robberies
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office arrested three suspects for allegedly taking part of two aggravated robberies. The sheriff’s department says the first robbery occurred at 8:40 p.m. Sunday night on the 2700 block of Alamo Road, in rural Alamo. Meanwhile, the second robbery reportedly happened a few hours later at 11:30 p.m. […]
Bomb threat forces Mission CISD to evacuate school
MISSION, Texas – (ValleyCentral) – A threat of a bomb on campus forced the evacuation of Escobar-Rios Elementary in Mission this morning. According to a news release, Mission CISD said an anonymous caller claimed there was a bomb on school grounds. The call was received at 11:16 a.m. and the students and staff were evacuated […]
Comments / 24