ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

Related
13WMAZ

What to know about passing a school bus in Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With school back in session, it's easy for some drivers to get confused on when they need to stop for a school bus when driving. The Georgia Department of Public Safety recently posted guidelines on these laws on their social media page. The Houston County Public...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Macon, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Macon, GA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Auburn University#Tailgate#Tailgating#American Football#College Football#A Mercer University
13WMAZ

Safety improvements at Macon's Lake Tobesofkee hit snag

MACON, Ga. — In July, Macon-Bibb commissioners announced new safety measures on Lake Tobesofkee. After two deaths this summer, they made it a requirement for parents to watch their children under 14 in the water. They also voted to give the lake's director the ability to make more safety rules enforceable by the county code. They had more plans, like lowering the speed limit for boats on the lake, but those have hit a snag. Mayor Lester Miller says any changes like that need to go through the state.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

A closer look at Georgia's tightest US House race

MACON, Ga. — All eyes are on Georgia's Congressional District 2 race which has been called the state's most highly contested U.S. House races this year. The district stretches from Macon to Columbus and all the way down to the south Georgia line. Representative Sanford Bishop has held the...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Georgia medical marijuana production at a standstill

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — This time last year, there were hopes that medical cannabis production and distribution offices would be opening in several spots in Central Georgia and around the state, like the one on Central State Hospital grounds in Milledgeville. Since then, complaints about the selection process and legal...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
13WMAZ

Diving Dogs: Perry hosts competition for canines

PERRY, Ga. — Here's an interesting way for your furry friends to cool off!. Dog-athletes are diving for the gold medal at this year's dock diving regional championships. Canines compete to show off their athletic abilities by jumping as far as possible off of a diving dock and into a swimming pool.
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary

ELKO, Ga. — A sweet couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Saturday in Elko, Georgia. Jeff Walker says they've stayed strong since when they were first married. Now, they reminisce about the success of their marriage. "I kept seeing this girl peep around the telephone pole. I said...
ELKO, GA
13WMAZ

Peach County Schools working to increase safety at games

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — "Most of our families come, and we want to be able to play and know that our families are safe," says Senior Jose Perez. Perez has played football at Fort Valley High School all four years, and he says football is about community. This season he says he's coming for a state ring.
PEACH COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Forsyth parks now open 24 hours a day

FORSYTH, Ga. — There is no need to leave the park at sunset anymore now that the city of Forsyth is letting you enjoy the amenities 24/7. City manager Janice Hall says the new hours affect four of the six parks. Hall says Kynette Park, Milledge Circle, Country Club...
FORSYTH, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy