What to know about passing a school bus in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With school back in session, it's easy for some drivers to get confused on when they need to stop for a school bus when driving. The Georgia Department of Public Safety recently posted guidelines on these laws on their social media page. The Houston County Public...
'R-rated performance': Perry parents frustrated over music played at middle school dance
PERRY, Ga. — Dozens of Perry parents are furious at the Houston County School District. They say the district allowed a DJ to play inappropriate music at a middle school dance. A parent sent 13WMAZ's Molly Jett this video to show you what happened on August 19th. Hundreds of...
'A blessing for this county': Houston County Schools plans to open student support center at end of September
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — An old school in Houston County is getting new life. The old Lindsey Elementary School is going to be a new support center, and at least one Houston County student thinks that's a good thing. The Houston County School District closed Lindsey at the end...
Peach County High School starting new health aid course for students
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Peach County High School's new Certified Nurse Aide program is offering students an opportunity to learn new health skills before graduation. Seniors who are taking the course, like Keniya Williams, say learning new health skills helped build a new confidence in career goal-setting. "We've learned...
Fort Valley State University research team bringing awareness to health and water
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley State University is using research they've found to advance the quality of water in the community and bring better-quality foods with better prices to local markets. Dr. Oreta Samples is one of the coordinators of the master's program at the university. Samples and...
Macon art gallery's photography exhibit showcases blue-collar workers
MACON, Ga. — A nationally-known photographer with Macon roots is opening up an art show where local blue-collar workers are the stars. It's part of the Macon Arts Alliance's big First Friday event. It shows off the work of award-winning photographer Matt Odom. Odom has worked with publications like...
'Take it seriously': Central Georgia parents express concerns about RSV virus
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Health professionals are reporting more than 130 cases a week of a respiratory virus in Georgia. Many of those cases are in children, and at first glance it's easy to confuse it with COVID-19 or the flu. It's called Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). 13WMAZ spoke...
'Exuded this love of children, of people': Georgia College center honors Georgia's former first lady
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Folks across Georgia are mourning the state's former First Lady Sandra Deal, who died earlier this week. One place where she's being remembered is Georgia College's Sandra Dunagan Deal Early Language and Literacy Center. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha visited Deal's alma mater in Milledgeville to hear about...
Safety improvements at Macon's Lake Tobesofkee hit snag
MACON, Ga. — In July, Macon-Bibb commissioners announced new safety measures on Lake Tobesofkee. After two deaths this summer, they made it a requirement for parents to watch their children under 14 in the water. They also voted to give the lake's director the ability to make more safety rules enforceable by the county code. They had more plans, like lowering the speed limit for boats on the lake, but those have hit a snag. Mayor Lester Miller says any changes like that need to go through the state.
Day 3 of Junior Journalist surprises completes the 2022 team
MACON, Ga. — Starting the day off at Gray Elementary School, Ben Jones found fifth-grader Taylor Clark in her classroom. "No way!" Taylor said. She could hardly believe she was really a Junior Journalist. Ben said she was shaking. After we surprised her, Taylor asked if she could say...
A closer look at Georgia's tightest US House race
MACON, Ga. — All eyes are on Georgia's Congressional District 2 race which has been called the state's most highly contested U.S. House races this year. The district stretches from Macon to Columbus and all the way down to the south Georgia line. Representative Sanford Bishop has held the...
Georgia medical marijuana production at a standstill
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — This time last year, there were hopes that medical cannabis production and distribution offices would be opening in several spots in Central Georgia and around the state, like the one on Central State Hospital grounds in Milledgeville. Since then, complaints about the selection process and legal...
Diving Dogs: Perry hosts competition for canines
PERRY, Ga. — Here's an interesting way for your furry friends to cool off!. Dog-athletes are diving for the gold medal at this year's dock diving regional championships. Canines compete to show off their athletic abilities by jumping as far as possible off of a diving dock and into a swimming pool.
Georgia couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary
ELKO, Ga. — A sweet couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Saturday in Elko, Georgia. Jeff Walker says they've stayed strong since when they were first married. Now, they reminisce about the success of their marriage. "I kept seeing this girl peep around the telephone pole. I said...
'We need at least 3, 4 ambulances to service our area': Woman demands more EMS services in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Emma Warren waited almost an hour before EMS arrived to Brown's Grove Church in Milledgeville, Georgia. She stopped there on her way back from her in-laws' house in Baldwin County when she was experiencing a heart attack. She knew stopping there would allow ambulance services to find her.
'Like taking a step back in time': Secret mural discovered by revitalization group in Sparta
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — It's not unusual for things to become forgotten and lost to time. However, one revitalization group in Hancock County uncovered a decades-old art piece that’s stirring up memories around town. "It is very much like being able to step back in time and talk...
Peach County Schools working to increase safety at games
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — "Most of our families come, and we want to be able to play and know that our families are safe," says Senior Jose Perez. Perez has played football at Fort Valley High School all four years, and he says football is about community. This season he says he's coming for a state ring.
'People have no respect for the past': Rose Hill Cemetery offers $1,000 reward to catch vandals
MACON, Ga. — Terri Yeomans loves spending her days at Rose Hill Cemetery. She said the cemetery is a sanctuary for her. This past weekend, her sanctuary was damaged. A suspect was caught on camera messing with the gate. The person broke the gate's arm. There was also a car in the footage.
Sparta neighbors 'shocked and concerned' after deputy shoots teen
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors on Shoals Road in Sparta are surprised to hear a teen was shot by a Hancock County deputy just a couple of doors down from them. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with one neighbor who expressed concern about gunfire near where she lives. 17-year-old...
Forsyth parks now open 24 hours a day
FORSYTH, Ga. — There is no need to leave the park at sunset anymore now that the city of Forsyth is letting you enjoy the amenities 24/7. City manager Janice Hall says the new hours affect four of the six parks. Hall says Kynette Park, Milledge Circle, Country Club...
