Joe Gonzalez
4d ago
it's because beto has decided to leave for California there are more radicals and he feels more comfortable around them thank you for not showing up and stay in California
Nicolas Garcia
4d ago
needs to cancel his laredo trip we don't want him here, don't mess with texas you fake latino
NATIVE
4d ago
It’s because nobody want’s him here. Stay out out of San Antonio.. Pendejo o’rourke
Beto vs. Abbott: Houston's Three Brothers Bakery kicks off Texas gubernatorial poll
HOUSTON — Election Day in Texas is quickly approaching and most recent polling shows Gov. Greg Abbott hanging on to a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. At Houston's iconic Three Brother's Bakery, they're conducting a poll of their own through cookie sales. "It's a lot of fun...
People Are Moving To This Texas City More Than Any Other
Move Buddha compiled a list of the top cities in Texas people are moving to.
San Antonio teacher fired for 'unprofessional' comment captured on video
'The very fact that you exist annoys me!' the terminated teacher appears to tells a student in a video clip circulated on social media.
Austin-San Antonio is the ‘next great U.S. metroplex,’ says Austin mayor
Look out, Dallas-Fort Worth. Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants Austin-San Antonio to become the “next great U.S. metroplex.” Experts believe we’re already well on our way toward that status. In his last State of the City address as Austin’s mayor on August 25, Adler touched on the...
AdWeek
Allysa Cole to Join KSAT in San Antonio
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Allysa Cole is joining San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT as a reporter in September. Cole comes from KRGV in Weslaco, Texas where...
Iconic Austin Restaurant Known For Cheeky Signs Is Expanding Across Texas
El Arroyo could be coming to a city near you!
O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
Governor Abbott has Spent $12 Million of Your Dollars to Bus Migrants Out of Texas
Border Patrol is encountering a large number of migrants as they cross the U.S. - Mexican border. Border security is a Federal responsibility, but Texas has spent nearly $4 billion under Austin's Governor Greg Abbott on the Texas Border Patrol and busing migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York City.
KVUE
Beto O'Rourke missed South Texas events due to bacterial infection, he says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beto O' Rourke missed his scheduled stops in South Texas due to a bacterial infection that put him in the hospital, a statement from O'Rourke said Sunday. "While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the...
KSAT 12
‘Extremist attack on history curriculum’ is an attack on teachers, TSTA president says
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas State Teachers Association is calling the delay in updating the social studies curriculum an “extremist attack on history curriculum” and an “attack on teachers.”. On Tuesday, the Texas State Board of Education voted to delay a revision of the state’s social...
Pleasanton Express
Lt. Governor makes campaign stop in Pleasanton
During the second day of his tour across Texas, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick stopped in Pleasanton last Thursday morning to meet with county residents and local officials. The tour, which has 131 scheduled stops, arrived at La Plaza Tapatio where Patrick and his team were introduced by Senator Pete Flores.
Beto O'Rourke postpones events after being hospitalized
The Democratic candidate for Texas governor will be resting at home in El Paso, he said.
Tex-Mex eatery El Arroyo planning statewide expansion, beginning in New Braunfels
Longtime Austin restaurant El Arroyo is taking its Tex-Mex fare across the Lone Star State.
tpr.org
San Antonio's share of massive state transportation plan released
San Antonio's share of a newly adopted $85 billion statewide transportation plan is around $5.1 billion, according to the governor's office. The funding under the Texas Department of Transportation's plans for the next 10 years will pay for projects to relieve traffic congestion on I-35, Loops 410 and 1604, and U.S. 90.
Pleasanton Express
The road goes on forever and the party never ends
I have no shortage of topics I could choose from for this week’s column. There is the recent start of the high school football season. Locally, three of the four teams in Atascosa County got wins in week one. Jourdanton beat Natalia, Poteet won at Bandera and Charlotte beat Agua Dulce in their first game under Head Coach Ben Jacobs. Pleasanton is still looking for their first win of the season after dropping a 29-12 decision to Antonian last Friday at Eagle Stadium.
Illness interrupts O’Rourke campaign for Texas governor
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection. In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O’Rourke said he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital...
San Antonio’s estranged relationship with actor Armie Hammer after his fall
Intense allegations were made against the actor.
devinenews.com
Exploring a Treasure beneath the surface of Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY–When landowners stumbled upon a hidden sink hole with a small hole on the Seco Valley Ranch north of Hondo, they dropped a rock inside, “and it took a long time to hit bottom.” They knew then they had found something special, but had no idea just how truly extraordinary it would be. A neighbor who had grown up exploring the ranch knew of at least one sink hole on the property, the Davis family said, so they called out the local grotto. Little did he know as a young boy, there truly was a treasure beneath the surface of the family ranch.
MySanAntonio
Women in Auto: April Ancira
Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
Viral Video Shows Texas Boat Tour Awkwardly Floating Past Small Graduation
"SA don't play about them boat rides."
