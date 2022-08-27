ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Joe Gonzalez
4d ago

it's because beto has decided to leave for California there are more radicals and he feels more comfortable around them thank you for not showing up and stay in California

Nicolas Garcia
4d ago

needs to cancel his laredo trip we don't want him here, don't mess with texas you fake latino

NATIVE
4d ago

It’s because nobody want’s him here. Stay out out of San Antonio.. Pendejo o’rourke

