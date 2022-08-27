ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Richwood redevelopment project moving forward at its own pace

By Ben Conley, The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VhkYv_0hY6mYt300
Monongalia County Commissioners Tom Bloom, Jeff Arnett and Sean Sikora take in the view from 318 Richwood Ave. with Morgantown Area Partnership Vice President Erik Carlson during a tour of the Richwood Redevelopment Project.

MORGANTOWN — Standing on the back deck at 318 Richwood Ave., it’s hard not to be taken in by the view. Members of the Monongalia County Commission were on that deck earlier this week,

You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monongalia County, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Government
County
Monongalia County, WV
City
Richwood, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Construction Maintenance#Dominion Post
WTRF- 7News

Electric battery factory coming to Northern West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The energy startup SPARKZ said Tuesday it will locate an electric battery factory in northern West Virginia. The batteries will be built at a 482,000-square-foot (4.5-hectare) plant in Taylor County off U.S. Route 50 near Bridgeport, the company said in a statement. The plant, which eventually will employ 350 workers, originally […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Residents across Ohio County without power Monday Evening

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – Heavy rain and thunderstorms has resulted in power outages for areas of the Ohio Valley. This primarily included Ohio County, with about 1000 residents still without power as of 7:00 PM Monday evening. Around 1000 people or ~5% of the county are reported to...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster, McDowell, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTRF

Dry, cool, and comfortable weather for Ohio and West Virginia

TONIGHT: Conditions were grey and soggy to start the day with improvement across the valley for the afternoon hours. Rain totals at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport over the last 48 hours recorded around an inch of precip with area of Belmont and Marshall County reporting higher amounts. After the rain wrapped up just after lunchtime, the cold front pushed through and provided a cooler and drier airmass for our region. That meant clouds started to clear out with a return of the sunshine for the afternoon and evening hours. The only threat for rain for the rest of the day will come to our west. Daytime highs were cooler than average, as we maxed out in the mid to upper 70s. It still felt sticky for most of the day. We will not see the less muggy air fully until tomorrow. Tonight, clouds will continue to clear out with winds changing directions and blowing from the west around 5 mph. The possibility is there for river valley fog to settle in thanks to the rain we received today. Overnight lows will dip down in the upper 50s.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Parking, Traffic Advisories for Backyard Brawl

Some are predicting a new attendance record for Heinz Field/Acrisure Stadium Thursday night for the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia. While that’s a good thing it also means trouble in terms of traffic and looking for places to park around the North Shore. Fans are being asked...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

West Virginia Native selected for Times Square video presentation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - When you look at Jocelyn Sykes you may just see a happy 5-year-old, but if you know Jocelyn then you know she’s on the rise to fame. “She’s very known in Clarksburg / Bridgeport because of my parents and they always show pictures and everything like that”, Jessica Sykes, Mother of Jocelyn.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Metro News

As school starts, enrollment for first charter schools grows

Enrollment numbers for West Virginia’s first charter schools are becoming clearer as school gets underway, and a few more charter schools are expected to submit applications to start up next year. West Virginia Academy in Morgantown started its academic year a few weeks ago with 470 students, according to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Restaurant Road Trip: Mamma Di Roma

North central West Virginia is home to some of the best Italian-American food you can find, and for the last two years, Mamma Di Roma in Fairmont has been cooking up fresh Italian fair; filling tables with happy, well-fed customers.
FAIRMONT, WV
The Dominion Post

The Dominion Post

Morgantown, WV
5K+
Followers
162
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Dominion Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy