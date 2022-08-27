Police searching for man who attacked commuter with bag of food on Bronx train

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man bashed a commuter with a bag of food on a Bronx train on Thursday and then pulled a knife on him when he fought back, police announced Saturday.

The 28-year-old victim was sitting on a southbound 2 train at the East Gun Hill Road and White Plains Road subway station around 1:15 a.m., when the stranger swung his bag of food at him unprovoked, officials said.

The man started punching the attacker who then pulled out a knife, causing the commuter to flee, according to authorities.

He refused medical attention on the scene.

