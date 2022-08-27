ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police searching for man who attacked commuter with bag of food on Bronx train

By Curtis Brodner
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man bashed a commuter with a bag of food on a Bronx train on Thursday and then pulled a knife on him when he fought back, police announced Saturday.

The 28-year-old victim was sitting on a southbound 2 train at the East Gun Hill Road and White Plains Road subway station around 1:15 a.m., when the stranger swung his bag of food at him unprovoked, officials said.

The man started punching the attacker who then pulled out a knife, causing the commuter to flee, according to authorities.

He refused medical attention on the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information on the attack to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

