Users of the NFT marketplace, iNFTSpace, can now enjoy more direct purchases of digital artworks via Alchemy Pay’s fiat-to-crypto gateway plugin. This on/off ramp is now being “integrated across all areas of blockchain.” For up and coming projects, such as iNFTspace, this is “the first time they have been able to offer their users access with fiat currency in such a direct manner.”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO