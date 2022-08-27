Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
LevelField Financial Acquires Netshares to “Unite traditional banking and digital asset products”
LevelField Financial has acquired Netshares Financial Services, pending regulatory approval. Details on the acquisition were not provided. Netshares is a registered broker dealer. LevelField is a financial services firm that aims to “unite traditional banking and digital asset products and services” on a single platform. Netshares has long...
crowdfundinsider.com
SPiCE VC Now an Investor in Security Token Market’s Web3 Crowdfund on Avalanche
Security Token Market, a global oracle for all security token financial data, media, and research is pleased to announce a new investment from SPiCE VC, a venture capital firm focused on the growth and development of the blockchain and tokenization ecosystem. SPiCE is considered to be a pioneer and a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Credora, dAMM Form Credit Evaluation Partnership to Support Digital Asset Lending
DAMM Finance is building a decentralized borrowing and lending protocol for crypto assets that is “highly capital efficient” and accessible for many token projects. Credora is partnering with dAMM “to conduct privacy-preserving credit evaluations and real-time risk monitoring on eligible dAMM borrowers.” The partnership will “enhance capital access for creditworthy institutions and secure capital allocation across a diverse selection of borrowers.”
crowdfundinsider.com
iNFTspace Integrates Alchemy Pay Ramp for Seamless Fiat Purchases
Users of the NFT marketplace, iNFTSpace, can now enjoy more direct purchases of digital artworks via Alchemy Pay’s fiat-to-crypto gateway plugin. This on/off ramp is now being “integrated across all areas of blockchain.” For up and coming projects, such as iNFTspace, this is “the first time they have been able to offer their users access with fiat currency in such a direct manner.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Latam: Bitso Adds ETH to Bitso+, Enabling Users to Generate Returns
Leading Latin American crypto platform Bitso says it has added ETH to Bitso+, a yield platform that allows users to generate income on parked funds. Previously, Bitso allowed Bitcoin holders and dollar stablecoin holders to generate income but Bitso has now added ETH. Bitso+ was lunched in May of 2022...
crowdfundinsider.com
FCA Regulated Digital Asset Ecosystem Archax Joins Security Token Market’s Data Partnership Network
Security Token Market is pleased to confirm that Archax, a global cryptocurrency and FCA regulated digital asset ecosystem, has joined the STM data partnership network. Archax provides professional investors and institutions “with a primary market for investing into digital asset projects, as well as a regulated exchange for secondary trading of digital issuances and a regulated custody service.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Swiss Blockchain Firm Lena Instruments Launches Crowdfunding Service with “CloudFunding”
Lena Instruments, in partnership with Flare Network, has announced the launch of a new crowdfunding platform labeled “CloudFunding.”. Lena Instruments is a blockchain and software firm based in Switzerland. Flare is a new blockchain that claims to have the first consensus protocol for external data. The CloudFunding launchpad aims...
crowdfundinsider.com
NASAA Issues Warning About Investing in the Metaverse, Including NFTs, Virtual Real Estate and More
The North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) has issued a warning to investors regarding “investment scams and frauds offered in the unregulated metaverse.”. The NASAA advisory states that the metaverse may offer investment opportunities, including virtual real estate, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and other businesses. But it is buyer beware...
crowdfundinsider.com
Monetary Authority of Singapore Clarifies on Digital Assets. Yes to Innovation, No on Crypto Speculation (But No Ban)
MAS Supports Digital Asset Innovation, No Ban on Crypto Trading but Seeks to Limit Retail Access. Singapore is a top global Fintech hub and the leading Asian center for innovation in financial services. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has long aided the digitization of financial services by maintaining a supportive approach to change, albeit with protections in place.
crowdfundinsider.com
Ethereum (ETH) Merge Could Lead to Development of Scalable Applications: Report
Ethereum’s Merge is due to happen soon, and it might “impact both Ether and the larger crypto market in a big way,” the Okcoin team noted. Ethereum’s proof-of-work chain will merge with its proof-of-stake chain soon, the update from Okcoin noted while adding that the Merge could “reduce Ethereum’s energy consumption by 99% and Ether’s supply by 95%.”
crowdfundinsider.com
RedStone Finalizes $7M Seed Round from Lemniscap, Blockchain Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Others
The team at RedStone is pleased to announce that in August 2022, they successfully raised a $7M seed round led by Lemniscap in order “to pursue [their] mission of powering Web3 innovation with a novel approach to on-chain data storage.”. The funds will play a key role in “the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto, Web3 Security Firm Ledger Integrates Filecoin into Ledger Live Desktop
Ledger, the hardware and software security company focused on crypto and Web3, recently revealed that they’ve integrated Filecoin into Ledger Live Desktop. Ledger explained that Filecoin is powering a “decentralized” Internet “where storage is owned and operated by its users.”. As noted in a blog post,...
