ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers Beat Bills at Home in Preseason Game

By TheOlympiaDShow
105.3 RNB
105.3 RNB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=233T9D_0hY6m99N00

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

In the only preseason game played at Bank of America Stadium on Friday night, the Carolina Panthers defeated the Buffalo Bills 21-0.

Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield had strong outings in the team’s final practice game before the regular season against the Cleveland Browns. The quarterbacks combined for three touchdowns.

Mayfield led the Panthers’ offense for the first four possessions of the game, during which he passed for two touchdowns, including a 19-yard throw to Shi Smith up the seam. This week, Mayfield was named the team’s starter.

He completed 9 of his 15 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Darnold ended the third quarter with an ankle injury.

Read the full story here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
105.3 RNB

105.3 RNB

990
Followers
793
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

The best throwbacks and today's R&B!

 https://1053rnb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy