Chunky Comedian Aries Spears Attacks Lizzo With Fatphobia, Twitter Holds Up A Mirror

By Lance Strong
 4 days ago

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Aries Spears is currently catching the wrath of Twitter after fat-shaming Lizzo and using a highly insensitive comparison to do so. As a result, fans of the popular singer is reminding Spears that he’s definitely seen slimmer days himself.

The clip of Aries Spears taking a shot at Lizzo was captured by the YouTube program, The Art Of Dialogue, which shared a now-viral clip of Spears looking far more washed that the 47 years of age he reportedly is.

We would love to avoid giving a breakdown of what Spears said but for the sake of context, the comedian compared Lizzo’s shape to the poop emoji and complained about her choice to show off her body in an array of outfits. To be fair to Spears, he did realize that this was the case of the pot calling the kettle a Negro but it shouldn’t have even been shared widely as it has.

Aries Spears is getting cooked left and right on Twitter and we’ve got the clip in question and the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

