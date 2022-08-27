Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Related
autrojans.com
Volleyball Set to Host Electric City Invitational
ANDERSON, S.C. – After getting off to a strong start with three wins last weekend at the Indianapolis Tournament, the Anderson volleyball team is set to host a tournament for the first time since the 2012 season as part of a five-match homestand. Included in the 10-match event is...
autrojans.com
Trojans Remain Unbeaten At Home With 6-0 Victory Over Shorter
ANDERSON, S.C. – Anderson University women's soccer (2-1) remain unbeaten on its home turf defeating Shorter, 6-0, on Wednesday evening at Spero Financial Field. "I'm proud of the team's performance tonight," said head coach Sarah Jacobs. "We had solid contributions from a lot of different players. We created a lot of opportunities and were happy to put the ball in the back of the net."
autrojans.com
Men's Cross Country Tabbed Third in USTFCCCA Region Poll
NEW ORLEANS, LA. – The Anderson University men's cross country team has been ranked third in the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division II Southeast Region Poll, announced by the association on Monday (Aug. 29). "Our ultimate goal for the year is to get...
Raleigh News & Observer
The coach the world forgot — Clemson legend Danny Ford on life, football and farming
Long before Clemson was a college football superpower, Danny Ford led the Tigers to their first-ever national championship. That 1981 national title came when Ford was just 33 years old, and for most of that decade Clemson dominated the ACC. But following the 1997 season, after his tenures at Clemson and then at Arkansas both ended under unhappy circumstances, Ford was out of the coaching game. He was only 49 years old.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garden & Gun
My Town: Tyler Florence’s Perfect Day in Greenville, South Carolina
The chef Tyler Florence has opened multiple restaurants, garnered two James Beard Award semifinalist nods, written more than ten books, and starred in a slew of Food Network shows, including Food 911 and The Great Food Truck Race—a highly decorated career that, he says, traces in part to his hometown of Greenville, South Carolina. The piedmont city has become known for its bustling downtown and growing culinary scene, but when Florence was young, staples that made an impression included Carolina-style barbeque and Southern classics such as fried chicken. “I love the fact that I grew up in the South,” Florence says. “I love that that is where I learned how to cook. It is one of the greatest authentic, real food cultures in the world.”
Roncalli welcomes new facility dog
Roncalli High School welcomed its first facility dog in August as the "newest vice president of happiness", according to a press release sent out by the school.
FOX Carolina
Two South Carolina Women behind Artemis 1
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two South Carolina women literally have their hands on the Artemis 1 mission. Vanessa Wyche and Charlie Blackwell-Thompson graduated from Clemson University. Wyche is the first Black woman to lead a NASA Space Center and works in Houston TX. Blackwell-Thompson is the first female launch...
What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?
Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina
Whether you are traveling with your partner and children, a group of friends or on your own, you will definitely find something for your liking in South Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. To prove it, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in South Carolina that you should explore, if you haven't already. And if you have never been to South Carolina, visiting these beautiful places is a good starting point.
exoticspotter.com
BMW Alpina B7 | Spotted in Franklin, Indiana
Today I saw this awesome and rare sweet looking all black Alpina B7 at Franklin Community high school during a cross country event. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
msn.com
John Oates reflects on 50-year career before headlining Indy music festival with Daryl Hall
Fifty years ago this September, Daryl Hall and John Oates released their debut studio album “Whole Oats,” a collection of 11 soulful, soft-rock songs. At the time, it made made little commercial impact. But 18 studio albums, six No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later, Hall and Oates are still touring and headlining music festivals — namely, All IN Music and Arts Festival this Labor Day weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
lbmjournal.com
New South again named among Best Places to Work in S.C.
GREENVILLE, SC — New South Construction Supply, a distributor of concrete, masonry, and waterproofing products to commercial and residential general contractors and subcontractors across the Southeastern United States has been named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina, an annual award given out by SC Biz News and the SC Chamber of Commerce. A total of 119 South Carolina-based companies, ranging from large to small employers made the list, and New South Construction Supply has earned the award for the sixth time, now at three years in a row.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Indianapolis motorcyclist dies when he crashes into I-465 sign on south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man died when he crashed his motorcycle Saturday night on I-465 southbound near East Street, Indiana State Police said in a news release issued Sunday. John Byers, 40, is believed to have driven off I-465 and struck a construction sign on the left side...
WISH-TV
Mayor defends city from international critics after shooting of 3 Dutch commandos
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mayor of Indianapolis is defending the city from international criticism following the shooting of three Dutch commandos. I-Team 8 has been told the three Dutch Commando Corps soldiers got into a fight on South Meridian Street. The soldiers deescalated the fight and returned to a hotel in the 100 block of South Meridian Street, but they didn’t go inside right away.
WALA-TV FOX10
Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina eight months ago was recently found in Vermont. The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt, said his hopes of getting the bike back were dwindling until he received a call from Vermont. “At first I thought...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Broadwater Shrimp brings the fresh taste of the sea to the Upstate
For Jason Janson, starting a business in his early 40s, once his children had graduated, felt like a risk he could take. But on the flipside, there was no backup plan or option for failure. “This has to work,” he says. In mid-2021, Janson launched what he and his...
WISH-TV
Traders Point Christian Church announces plans for former Marsh supermarket
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based Traders Point Christian Church on Tuesday announced its plans for the site of a shuttered Marsh supermarket on the city’s north side. Five years ago, the owners of the Indiana-based Marsh supermarket chain filed for bankruptcy and announced it was closing all of its...
Irvington woman warning others after owl attacked her while on a walk
IRVINGTON, Ind. – An Irvington woman is warning others after she was attacked by an owl. Sunday night around 9 p.m., Wendy Sult was going for a walk by Ellenberger Park. Sult was on her way home, near the corner 9th and Ellenberger Parkway West, when something hit her head. “I thought someone had thrown […]
Two charged with burglary, mail theft in Parke Co.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville County Schools School Board Notes: District buys 1.2-acre property for $1
Here’s a recap of the Aug. 23 meeting of the Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees:. Passed: Purchase of property next to Stone Academy. Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees approved a deal with the city of Greenville to buy a 1.2-acre property adjacent to Stone Academy Elementary School for $1. The deal will allow for future expansion, should the district be interested.
Comments / 0