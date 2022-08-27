ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Game notes: Scott Frost takes responsibility for onside kick; Blackshirts struggle with communication

By EVAN BLAND Omaha World-Herald
Kearney Hub
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kearney Hub

Kearney High ready for home opener against Fremont

KEARNEY — Kearney High notched a huge victory over Lincoln East in its opening game and returns home Friday to keep the momentum going against Fremont. In its season opener, the Bearcats saw success with a simple game plan, and not beating themselves with preventable mistakes. KHS head coach Brandon Cool still saw room for improvement, which he has focused his attention on correcting this week.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska volleyball drops from No. 1 in rankings despite 3-0 start

The Nebraska volleyball team did not stay in the No. 1 spot in the AVCA rankings despite starting the season with three sweeps. When the AVCA poll was released Monday, Texas was No. 1, followed by Nebraska at No. 2. Nebraska was No. 1 in the preseason poll. The voting...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Body of 30-year-old Council Bluffs man pulled from Missouri River

The body of a Council Bluffs man was pulled from the Missouri River over the weekend, Bluffs police said Monday, noting that they consider the man's death suspicious. At 2:45 p.m. Saturday, officials got a call from a boater who was going north on the river who said he had seen a person's body floating in the water.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Kearney Hub

Man robs U-Stop across from Lincoln Police headquarters, police say

An unidentified man entered a convenience store across from the Lincoln Police Department's headquarters early Tuesday morning and robbed the U-Stop of an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot, according to police. The man, wearing a medical mask, walked into the convenience store at 10th Street and Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
City
Nelson, NE
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
Kearney Hub

18-year-old Fremont man dies after motorcycle crashes in ditch

OMAHA — An 18-year-old Fremont man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding left the street and entered a ditch in town. Just after 4:15 a.m. Sunday, Fremont police were called about a motorcycle in a ditch near 10th Street and Clarmar Avenue. Officers arrived and found Emmitt Harmel and started to perform CPR. Harmel was taken to Methodist Fremont Health, where he died.
FREMONT, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy