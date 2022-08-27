Read full article on original website
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural DevelopmentThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
wabi.tv
Skowhegan native is now in charge of Cross Insurance Center
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new face in charge of Bangor’s largest event space. Skowhegan native Chris McGrail has been there for it all, working his way up to the general manager position. He says the goal remains the same. “Our goal is to provide a variety...
wabi.tv
Literacy Volunteers of Bangor holding tutor training in September
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Literacy Volunteers of Bangor are getting ready for a new round of tutor training. The organization helps Bangor area adults with basic English skills or learning English as another language. Nancy Connor has been volunteering for 30 years. She says you don’t need a background in...
wabi.tv
‘Bess the Book Bus’ makes a stop in Winterport
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - Building home libraries and lifelong readers - that is the goal of Bess the Book Bus, a mobile literacy outreach that travels across the country giving out free books to kids. The bus made a stop at Winterport Memorial Library Wednesday to help them celebrate the...
wabi.tv
Brian Sullivan catches up with Chris Ewing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former WABI TV5 Meteorologist Chris Ewing is in town and dropped by for a visit. He let us know what he has been up to since his retirement. We also surprised Sully with a baby shower. Also, Chris got in front of the green screen and...
wabi.tv
Locals gather at a park in Augusta for International Overdose Awareness Day
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -A group of people gathered at Mill Park in Augusta Wednesday for International Overdose Awareness Day. The gathering was organized by GRASP - Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing. The Organization has been putting this event on for five years now. They say their purpose is to...
wabi.tv
The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, for a 2nd time this year
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, and this time, organizers say it’s bigger and better. It will be at the Augusta Civic Center instead of Waterville where it started. The show is hosted by Jessica Stetson, owner of Old Soul Collectives in downtown...
wabi.tv
The Scotch Bonnet Rita’s Catering take the spotlight in WABI’s Food Truck Week on Wednesday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Scotch Bonnet and Rita’s Catering occupied center stage during on TV5 Morning News on Wednesday. The Scotch Bonnet through chef and owner Bethany Gregory, treated our views to a wide variety of Jamaican recipes, while Rita LaCroix showcased a long list of options available at Rita’s Catering in Bangor.
wabi.tv
Poliquin speaks at Rotary Club of Bangor’s speaker series
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Rotary Club of Bangor continued its weekly speaker series with gubernatorial and U.S. Congressional candidates Tuesday. Former Congressman Bruce Poliquin spoke to the group at Husson University. He outlined what he said are some of the biggest problems the United States is facing such as...
wabi.tv
Levant cousins shoot black bears on Youth Bear Hunting Day in Millinocket
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Youth Bear Hunting Day was a big success for two cousins in Millinocket. Ryan Corson shot a 260 lb. black bear on a trip with his stepfather’s friend, Nick. “I didn’t personally spot it first. Nick did. He saw it coming in. I asked ‘where?’...
wabi.tv
Traffic alert: Motorists asked to avoid downtown Old Town
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Old Town Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid the downtown area for the next few hours. They say workers are trying to fix a broken water main between Stillwater and Center Street. You can check their social media pages for updates.
wabi.tv
Bangor Municipal Golf Course hosts Heroes, Hope, Healing McDonald’s Golf Classic
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Heroes, Hope, Healing McDonald’s Golf Classic teed off at Bangor Municipal Golf Course. Everyone hitting the links, from golfers, to event organizers and sponsors, were there to raise money to help children and their families going through medical hardships. “We’ve had good weather most...
wabi.tv
This Lil Piggy served up some delicious combinations during our Food Truck Week on Thursday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Thursday our Morning News team continued its showcase of food trucks from around the state. This Lil Piggy offers smoked barbecue alongside baked goods at locations around the Bangor area, as well as catering for events. Business owner Zac LaPierre, excited the taste buds of...
wabi.tv
UMaine Lab solving environmental problems
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine’s Cooperative Extension Diagnostic and Research Laboratory serves as a central hub for environmental research on a number of Pine Tree State issues. We stopped by for Governor Mills’ tour of the facility, and found out more about their mission. A...
wabi.tv
Missing Graham Lacher’s family offering reward for information
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been three months since 38-year-old Graham Lacher walked away from Bangor’s Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center. With no confirmed sightings of him, his family is now is offering a $500 reward for information leading to a successful reunion with him. Earlier this month a...
wabi.tv
Efficiency Maine launches new grant opportunity for smaller municipalities
NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - Efficiency Maine has launched a new grant opportunity for smaller municipalities with fewer than 5,000 residents to make town upgrades. That announcement was made in Norridgewock on Tuesday. The grant will rely on a portion of the $50 million in federal funds allocated to accelerate weatherization...
wabi.tv
BREAKING: One dead after car v. motorcycle crash in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a car crash in the area of College Ave and Hazelwood Ave. The crash happened around 10am. It involved a KVCAP van and a motorcycle, and the driver of the motorcycle was declared dead on the scene. Authorities are still on...
wabi.tv
Bangor Police Dept. reminds drivers to be patient as kids head back to school
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -For many kids around the region, it’s back to school this week. Bangor schools start Thursday. and that means more cars and people will be out and about on the roads. Sergeant Jason McAmbley with the Bangor Police Department is asking everyone to just be patient...
wabi.tv
Notice of Violation issued to Morrill Worcester regarding Flagpole View Cabins
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - The developers of a mega complex in Washington County are being accused by state regulators of building without obtaining necessary permits. Morrill Worcester, the founder of Wreaths Across America, unveiled plans in March for the creation of Flagpole of Freedom Park in Columbia Falls. It...
wabi.tv
Former Skowhegan chamber of commerce director indicted for theft
SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The former executive director of the Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce has been indicted after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from the chamber and Somerset County Hospice Volunteers. Jason Gayne, 36, of Athens is charged with four counts of theft by unauthorized taking, one count...
wabi.tv
Homeowner is safe after early morning house fire
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - No one was injured after an early morning house fire in Oakland. Fire crews were called to South Alpine Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they got there, they say flames were coming from the house. They say the homeowner had already gotten out safely.
