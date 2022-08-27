ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wabi.tv

Skowhegan native is now in charge of Cross Insurance Center

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new face in charge of Bangor’s largest event space. Skowhegan native Chris McGrail has been there for it all, working his way up to the general manager position. He says the goal remains the same. “Our goal is to provide a variety...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Literacy Volunteers of Bangor holding tutor training in September

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Literacy Volunteers of Bangor are getting ready for a new round of tutor training. The organization helps Bangor area adults with basic English skills or learning English as another language. Nancy Connor has been volunteering for 30 years. She says you don’t need a background in...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

‘Bess the Book Bus’ makes a stop in Winterport

WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - Building home libraries and lifelong readers - that is the goal of Bess the Book Bus, a mobile literacy outreach that travels across the country giving out free books to kids. The bus made a stop at Winterport Memorial Library Wednesday to help them celebrate the...
WINTERPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Brian Sullivan catches up with Chris Ewing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former WABI TV5 Meteorologist Chris Ewing is in town and dropped by for a visit. He let us know what he has been up to since his retirement. We also surprised Sully with a baby shower. Also, Chris got in front of the green screen and...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, for a 2nd time this year

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, and this time, organizers say it’s bigger and better. It will be at the Augusta Civic Center instead of Waterville where it started. The show is hosted by Jessica Stetson, owner of Old Soul Collectives in downtown...
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Poliquin speaks at Rotary Club of Bangor’s speaker series

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Rotary Club of Bangor continued its weekly speaker series with gubernatorial and U.S. Congressional candidates Tuesday. Former Congressman Bruce Poliquin spoke to the group at Husson University. He outlined what he said are some of the biggest problems the United States is facing such as...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Traffic alert: Motorists asked to avoid downtown Old Town

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Old Town Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid the downtown area for the next few hours. They say workers are trying to fix a broken water main between Stillwater and Center Street. You can check their social media pages for updates.
OLD TOWN, ME
wabi.tv

UMaine Lab solving environmental problems

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine’s Cooperative Extension Diagnostic and Research Laboratory serves as a central hub for environmental research on a number of Pine Tree State issues. We stopped by for Governor Mills’ tour of the facility, and found out more about their mission. A...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Missing Graham Lacher’s family offering reward for information

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been three months since 38-year-old Graham Lacher walked away from Bangor’s Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center. With no confirmed sightings of him, his family is now is offering a $500 reward for information leading to a successful reunion with him. Earlier this month a...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Efficiency Maine launches new grant opportunity for smaller municipalities

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - Efficiency Maine has launched a new grant opportunity for smaller municipalities with fewer than 5,000 residents to make town upgrades. That announcement was made in Norridgewock on Tuesday. The grant will rely on a portion of the $50 million in federal funds allocated to accelerate weatherization...
NORRIDGEWOCK, ME
wabi.tv

BREAKING: One dead after car v. motorcycle crash in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a car crash in the area of College Ave and Hazelwood Ave. The crash happened around 10am. It involved a KVCAP van and a motorcycle, and the driver of the motorcycle was declared dead on the scene. Authorities are still on...
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Former Skowhegan chamber of commerce director indicted for theft

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The former executive director of the Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce has been indicted after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from the chamber and Somerset County Hospice Volunteers. Jason Gayne, 36, of Athens is charged with four counts of theft by unauthorized taking, one count...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
wabi.tv

Homeowner is safe after early morning house fire

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - No one was injured after an early morning house fire in Oakland. Fire crews were called to South Alpine Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they got there, they say flames were coming from the house. They say the homeowner had already gotten out safely.
OAKLAND, ME

