The worst part about being a Nebraska fan is the hype. Since Scott Frost was hired in 2018, we enter each season thinking this year will be different. But, time and time again, we quickly learn it’s not. Frost makes baffling coaching decision after baffling coaching decision, we false start on a crucial third down, we fumble when we have an opportunity to take the lead against one of the country’s best teams late in the fourth quarter, we give up a game-changing punt-return touchdown after dominating the whole contest, we miss extra points, we punt backwards. If the Nebraska football program’s foot was intact four years ago, it’s been shot to obliteration.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO