Just Make it Stop: Scott Frost’s Onside Kick Call is Latest Blunder in His Disastrous Nebraska Tenure

The worst part about being a Nebraska fan is the hype. Since Scott Frost was hired in 2018, we enter each season thinking this year will be different. But, time and time again, we quickly learn it’s not. Frost makes baffling coaching decision after baffling coaching decision, we false start on a crucial third down, we fumble when we have an opportunity to take the lead against one of the country’s best teams late in the fourth quarter, we give up a game-changing punt-return touchdown after dominating the whole contest, we miss extra points, we punt backwards. If the Nebraska football program’s foot was intact four years ago, it’s been shot to obliteration.
LINCOLN, NE
NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Weekend at Richmond Showcased an Important Step in the Right Direction

Before this year, I had never watched a NASCAR race from start to finish and never even caught portions of one unless I was channel surfing or if ESPN showed highlights. I certainly never tuned in for pre-race shows on the weekend or racing news shows during the week. Football and basketball drew the lion’s share of attention — personally and professionally — though three decades as a sportswriter including a long stint covering baseball for a national publication.
RICHMOND, VA
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.

