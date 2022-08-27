Read full article on original website
Just Make it Stop: Scott Frost’s Onside Kick Call is Latest Blunder in His Disastrous Nebraska Tenure
The worst part about being a Nebraska fan is the hype. Since Scott Frost was hired in 2018, we enter each season thinking this year will be different. But, time and time again, we quickly learn it’s not. Frost makes baffling coaching decision after baffling coaching decision, we false start on a crucial third down, we fumble when we have an opportunity to take the lead against one of the country’s best teams late in the fourth quarter, we give up a game-changing punt-return touchdown after dominating the whole contest, we miss extra points, we punt backwards. If the Nebraska football program’s foot was intact four years ago, it’s been shot to obliteration.
Pitt Looks to Keep Momentum Going in 2022 With “Backyard Brawl” in Week 1
The Pitt Panthers enter 2022 as the defending ACC Champions. Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison led the Panthers over Wake Forest in the conference championship game, solidifying 2021 as arguably one of the best years for Pitt Football since the days of Dan Marino or Tony Dorsett. But the question...
These 5 Georgia Bulldogs are Ready to Bring Back-to-Back National Titles to Athens
Can the defending national champions do it again? That’s the big question in the college football world as we head into the new season. The Georgia Bulldogs sent a record-setting 15 players to the 2022 NFL draft, which is a lot of lost production to make up for Kirby Smart’s 2022 squad.
From Coaching to a Medical Scare, Marcus Freeman’s Wife Has Been His Rock
Marcus Freeman strutted his way to the podium inside Notre Dame’s practice facility on December 3, 2021, right before he’d be officially announced as the school’s 30th head coach. He was holding the hands of two of his kids while his wife, Joanna, served as the caboose of the Freeman family caravan.
College Hoops Hot Seat: 5 Coaches in Need of Success Seasons to Save Their Jobs
Some coaches may not want to accept reality at the moment, but just about every fan understands that Division I head coaching seats tend to heat up after lackluster seasons. First and second-year coaches typically receive more time to turn their programs around, but many athletic directors start to lose patience once year four or five is in the books.
We Need to Talk About the Maryland Terrapins Football Facility
To say I’m flabbergasted would be a gross understatement. When you think of college football powerhouses, you think about the Big Ten. Ohio State and Michigan are probably the first to come to mind. Or maybe the Wisconsin Badgers, or even Rutgers if you’re an NFL fan from the northeast.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba & Marvin Harrison Jr. Cement Ohio State’s Case as Wide Receiver U
When you think of Ohio State, you think of great running backs, edge rushers, defensive backs, quarterbacks. Well, you think of great everything. However, the Buckeyes’ strongest position is at wide receiver. We think of LSU as the wide receiver factory of college football, and they certainly have produced...
NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Weekend at Richmond Showcased an Important Step in the Right Direction
Before this year, I had never watched a NASCAR race from start to finish and never even caught portions of one unless I was channel surfing or if ESPN showed highlights. I certainly never tuned in for pre-race shows on the weekend or racing news shows during the week. Football and basketball drew the lion’s share of attention — personally and professionally — though three decades as a sportswriter including a long stint covering baseball for a national publication.
