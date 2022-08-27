ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wbtw.com

Tropical Storm Danielle forms in north, central Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tropical depression five formed early Thursday morning and has strengthened into Tropical Storm Danielle as of10:50 a.m. The system is not a threat to the United States and is currently located in the central, north Atlantic. Winds are currently 40 mph, this up from 35 mph. But the pressure is holding constant at 1012 mb.
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Places For Breakfast in Myrtle Beach!

Are you a big breakfast person? Looking for the best breakfast in Myrtle Beach? Go no further! We have compiled a list of all the best breakfast places in Myrtle Beach for every kind of breakfast and for any kind of dietary restriction!. Myrtle Beach is a classic summer destination...
wfxb.com

Landmark Resort Opens $3 Million Waterpark for Guests

Myrtle Beach’s Landmark Resort has announced the opening of their new $3 million waterpark. The H2Oasis waterpark is spread over a gated 9,800 square foot space next to the resort and features a variety of slides and water play options. The facility also includes a kids jungle themed aquatic play zone surrounded by interactive water jets, parrots, dump buckets and a waterfall mushroom fountain. It is now open through October 22nd and will reopen in early Spring of next year for the season.
myrtlebeachsc.com

Myrtle Beach DMA ranked as 2nd best retirement area in S.C.

Home Bay rates the (Grand Strand), Myrtle Beach DMA as the second best place to retire in S.C. Greenville, S.C. topped the list. Myrtle Beach, surprisingly, scored above Hilton Head and Charleston, coming in at number 2. Developments in communities including Carolina Forest and Longs make Horry County the fastest...
WBTW News13

Broken pipe causes flooding at Horry County Courthouse

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Horry County Courthouse flooded Monday night after a pipe broke, according to the solicitor’s office. The flooding impacted the first floor, including the office of 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. The Jury Assembly Pool Room was also impacted, according to the solicitor’s office. The flooding was caused by […]
WMBF

Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation to host Taste of the Maze

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the first time ever, Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation will host an adult only event to gear up for the fall season. Taste of the Maze is happening on Saturday, September 10th from 5pm-9pm. Tickets are available until September 1st and will include a charcuterie box from Boho Boards, 5 tickets to be redeemed at 7 different stations in the maze to redeem beer or wine, and access to all the farm fun.
The Post and Courier

New county emergency operations center opens in Conway

CONWAY — Horry County officials dedicated a new center Aug. 31 that will serve as the hub for emergency service responses during severe weather, potential hurricanes and other emergencies. The Randall S. Webster Emergency Operations & Communications Center — located at 1976 Industrial Park Road — will soon be...
AdWeek

Erica Edwards Joins WMBF in Myrtle Beach

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Erica Edwards is joining Myrtle Beach, S.C. NBC affiliate WMBF as the primary anchor for the Noon and 4 p.m. newscasts. “We’re...
amateurgolf.com

Myrtle Beach World Amateur: Kent's in the home stretch

After the second round of my first tournament in seven-and-a-half years away from competitive play on Tuesday, I was tied with the first-round leader. It's symbolic of the topsy-turvy play so far through two rounds of the Myrtle Beach World Amateur, where the quirky style of playing four different courses in four days can lead to wild movements in the leaderboard. However, the most consistent factor is the players' passion for the tournament. The camaraderie permeates throughout the range, as one sees someone catching up with another like old friends as they've played the 39-year-old tournament seven or more times together.
WMBF

Work continues on 40 tiny homes for homeless veterans in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is changing the lives of homeless veterans one tiny home at a time. The non-profit group provides various services for veterans across the Grand Strand, but Scott Dulebohn, Director of the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, says their main goal is to make sure every Veteran has a place to call home.
