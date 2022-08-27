Read full article on original website
wbtw.com
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in north, central Atlantic
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tropical depression five formed early Thursday morning and has strengthened into Tropical Storm Danielle as of10:50 a.m. The system is not a threat to the United States and is currently located in the central, north Atlantic. Winds are currently 40 mph, this up from 35 mph. But the pressure is holding constant at 1012 mb.
wpde.com
Win Ed's Car Contest! Your chance to drive home the baby blue Camaro
WPDE — From giving out free pizza celebrating no hurricanes to giving away his notorious baby blue Camaro - Ed loves giving back to the Grand Strand community and wants one of you to win big!. Now is the chance to win a used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro SS with...
Myrtle Beach gets $30M for 24th Avenue North deepwater ocean outfall project
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach is getting a $30 million grant from the state to fund a deepwater ocean outfall project on 24th Avenue North. The project includes the installation of two 84-inch diameter pipes that will help direct rainwater into the ocean. Pipes won’t be visible above the ground once the project […]
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places For Breakfast in Myrtle Beach!
Are you a big breakfast person? Looking for the best breakfast in Myrtle Beach? Go no further! We have compiled a list of all the best breakfast places in Myrtle Beach for every kind of breakfast and for any kind of dietary restriction!. Myrtle Beach is a classic summer destination...
wfxb.com
Landmark Resort Opens $3 Million Waterpark for Guests
Myrtle Beach’s Landmark Resort has announced the opening of their new $3 million waterpark. The H2Oasis waterpark is spread over a gated 9,800 square foot space next to the resort and features a variety of slides and water play options. The facility also includes a kids jungle themed aquatic play zone surrounded by interactive water jets, parrots, dump buckets and a waterfall mushroom fountain. It is now open through October 22nd and will reopen in early Spring of next year for the season.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Myrtle Beach DMA ranked as 2nd best retirement area in S.C.
Home Bay rates the (Grand Strand), Myrtle Beach DMA as the second best place to retire in S.C. Greenville, S.C. topped the list. Myrtle Beach, surprisingly, scored above Hilton Head and Charleston, coming in at number 2. Developments in communities including Carolina Forest and Longs make Horry County the fastest...
Broken pipe causes flooding at Horry County Courthouse
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Horry County Courthouse flooded Monday night after a pipe broke, according to the solicitor’s office. The flooding impacted the first floor, including the office of 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. The Jury Assembly Pool Room was also impacted, according to the solicitor’s office. The flooding was caused by […]
WMBF
Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation to host Taste of the Maze
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the first time ever, Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation will host an adult only event to gear up for the fall season. Taste of the Maze is happening on Saturday, September 10th from 5pm-9pm. Tickets are available until September 1st and will include a charcuterie box from Boho Boards, 5 tickets to be redeemed at 7 different stations in the maze to redeem beer or wine, and access to all the farm fun.
The Post and Courier
New county emergency operations center opens in Conway
CONWAY — Horry County officials dedicated a new center Aug. 31 that will serve as the hub for emergency service responses during severe weather, potential hurricanes and other emergencies. The Randall S. Webster Emergency Operations & Communications Center — located at 1976 Industrial Park Road — will soon be...
South Carolina Department of Transportation planning fix for crash-prone Myrtle Beach intersection
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has recognized the intersection of Highway 501 and Cannon Road as a dangerous one and has plans to redo the intersection to cut down on crashes. The plan is to build what’s known as a “reduced conflict intersection” — one that’s designed to reduce […]
wpde.com
Crash with injuries reported on Highway 501 near Myrtle Beach: SCDPS
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are responding to a collision with injuries on Highway 501 Southbound, according to reports from the SC Dept. of Public Safety. The crash has caused a backup of traffic and SCDPS said the roadway is blocked. ABC15 will update if more information is...
Crews spend hours cleaning up after water pipe breaks at Horry County Courthouse
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A broken pipe connected to a sprinkler system caused water damage on two floors of the Horry County Courthouse and briefly delayed a murder trial on Tuesday, officials said. Jimmy Richardson, the 15th Circuit Solicitor, said crews worked for more than 12 hours to dry and move furniture and carpets after […]
AdWeek
Erica Edwards Joins WMBF in Myrtle Beach
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Erica Edwards is joining Myrtle Beach, S.C. NBC affiliate WMBF as the primary anchor for the Noon and 4 p.m. newscasts. “We’re...
amateurgolf.com
Myrtle Beach World Amateur: Kent's in the home stretch
After the second round of my first tournament in seven-and-a-half years away from competitive play on Tuesday, I was tied with the first-round leader. It's symbolic of the topsy-turvy play so far through two rounds of the Myrtle Beach World Amateur, where the quirky style of playing four different courses in four days can lead to wild movements in the leaderboard. However, the most consistent factor is the players' passion for the tournament. The camaraderie permeates throughout the range, as one sees someone catching up with another like old friends as they've played the 39-year-old tournament seven or more times together.
WMBF
Work continues on 40 tiny homes for homeless veterans in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is changing the lives of homeless veterans one tiny home at a time. The non-profit group provides various services for veterans across the Grand Strand, but Scott Dulebohn, Director of the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, says their main goal is to make sure every Veteran has a place to call home.
WMBF
Heavy police, fire presence as authorities investigate shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 1:45 p.m. in the area of Centennial Circle, which is off Carolina Forest Boulevard. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt...
WMBF
A dozen Grand Strand restaurants featured in upcoming cooking competition series
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- Ciao Italian restaurant is one of the 12 restaurants along the Grand Strand selected to participate in a new cooking competition on The Cooking Channel. ‘Chef Swap at The Beach’, hosted by celebrity chef Amanda Freitag, has contestants from each restaurant swap kitchens and create...
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, her 2 children found shot dead in Carolina Forest home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman and two children were found shot dead at a home in Carolina Forest on Wednesday, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Laura Moberley, 42, and her children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were all found dead after police were called for a welfare […]
myhorrynews.com
City drops all charges against Myrtle Beach Black Lives Matter protesters
A special prosecutor on Tuesday agreed to drop all charges against seven protesters who were arrested outside the Myrtle Beach Police Department in 2020 during the demonstrations over George Floyd’s murder. The prosecutor’s decision came a day after a Myrtle Beach judge ruled that the city had not proven...
live5news.com
Deputies find missing Pawleys Island teen
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they found a missing 14-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say he was found safe.
