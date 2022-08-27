After the second round of my first tournament in seven-and-a-half years away from competitive play on Tuesday, I was tied with the first-round leader. It's symbolic of the topsy-turvy play so far through two rounds of the Myrtle Beach World Amateur, where the quirky style of playing four different courses in four days can lead to wild movements in the leaderboard. However, the most consistent factor is the players' passion for the tournament. The camaraderie permeates throughout the range, as one sees someone catching up with another like old friends as they've played the 39-year-old tournament seven or more times together.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO