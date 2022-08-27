Read full article on original website
Various News: Dakota Kai Sends Message to Triple H Following Loss on WWE Raw, Impact Wrestling Streaming Every Barbed Wire Massacre Match for Free
– Following last night’s WWE Raw, EVP Triple H congratulated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliya on winning the WWE WOmen’s Tag Team Titles in the finals of the tournament against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Earlier today, Dakota Kai responded to Triple H’s congratulatory tweet with a message of her own. She tweeted, “Hey ‘boss,’ we need to talk.” You can view that exchange below:
Sami Zayn Clarifies Why He Didn’t Hit Kevin Owens On WWE Raw
Sami Zayn held back from attacking Kevin Owens on this week’s WWE Raw, and Zayn has taken to social media to explain why. There has been speculation that Zayn and Owens might reunite as friends in Owens’ current feud against the Usos, and that speculation intensified when Zayn refused to hit Owens with a chair during the latter’s match with Jey Uso on Raw, which Owens ultimately won.
WWE News: Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle Brawl After Raw, Dominik Refuses to Fight Rhea Ripley
– Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle took it to each other all the way to the ring once tonight’s WWE Raw went off the air. Monday night’s show saw the two have an intense promo against each other and even battle in the parking lot outside the arena before the show. The post-show angle for WWE Raw saw the two fight their way down to the ring ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle on Saturday:
Cash Wheeler Says He and Dax Wheeler Will Only Fight Again In One Situation
Don’t expect to see FTR in the ring against each other any time soon, unless they get one particular opportunity. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood previously competed against each other as part of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and during an interview with Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport, Wheeler said a similar situation would be the only way they lock up again.
John Morrison on Vince McMahon Wanting to Sell ‘Drip Sticks’ for His Character in WWE
– While speaking to Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, former WWE Superstar John Morrison discussed some scrapped plans for his character before his WWE released. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):. “First of all, I wrote, ‘I’m gonna moisten someone up with my drip stick,’...
Will Ospreay Says He’s Done With AEW For Now, Thanks Tony Khan
Will Ospreay’s time in AEW is done for now, as the United Empire member revealed on Twitter this morning. The NJPW star, who along with his United Empire brethren Aussie Open lost a main event match to The Elite on last night’s Dynamite, posted to Twitter on Thursday morning to confirm that he is finished with AEW for the time being.
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.29.22 – Edge and Judgment Continue Their Issues, and More!
-RAW was in Pittsburgh and I had friends there, but not me. My little man had his first day at Kindergarten so I stayed home to hear how his day was and watched from home. Let’s get to it!. -We start with video as Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez pull...
Ricky Starks Weighs On Comparisons To The Rock, When He Realised He Was Getting Over
Ricky Starks has sometimes been compared to The Rock in terms of his wrestling character, and he recently weighed in on the comparisons. Starks spoke with The Ringer for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:. On the comparisons to The Rock: “I really...
Jim Ross Recalls The Rock vs. Brock Lesnar At WWE SummerSlam 2002, Whether He Thought Lesnar Was Ready To Be Champion
In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed fans booing The Rock in his SummerSlam 2002 match with Brock Lesnar, whether he thought Lesnar was ready to be champion, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on fans booing The Rock in his SummerSlam...
WWE News: Roman Reigns Celebrates Two Years as Universal Champion, Doudrop Takes Away Nikki ASH’s Cape, Clip of Maryse Confronting Miz’s Dad on Miz & Mrs.
– Today, Roman Reigns officially celebrates two years as the WWE Universal Champion. He won the title on August 30, 2020 at WWE Payback that year, beating Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match. Roman Reigns later won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar...
WWE Has Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Braun Strowman, Update On Bronson Reed
A couple more names have been discussed for potential WWE returns in Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Strowman has been among those names pitched or discussed within WWE to come back in, and they have also confirmed a report from last week that WWE has interest in bringing Reed back to the company.
Mick Foley Recalls His Reaction To Chris Benoit Family Tragedy, How It Impacted The Wrestling Industry
On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed his reaction after finding out about the Chris Benoit family tragedy, how the situation impacted the wrestling industry, and much more. You can read his comments below. Mick Foley on Chris Benoit missing Vengeance 2007 and his reaction after...
Various News: Happy Corbin On a Potential Match With Brock Lesnar, Miro Says Being Upset About Not Getting TV Time Is Good
– Happy Corbin doesn’t make the call, but if he got the chance for a match with Brock Lesnar he says he’d be happy to. Corbin did a Twitter Q&A on Tuesday morning, and during it he was asked if he ever considered a match with Lesanr. Corbin replied, “Not my choice but defn would.”
Note On Backstage Discussion About Roman Reigns’ Title Reign (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Roman Reigns is set to hit two years as the WWE Universal champion tomorrow, with a celebration planned for Friday’s Smackdown. However, the good times may be about to end soon. According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, there have been creative discussions backstage about Reigns dropping one or both of his championships.
Shane Helms on How His Hurricane Gimmick Sold in Merch Numbers
– During a post on Twitter, former WWE Superstar Shane Helms noted it was the 21st century of the debut of his Hurricane Helms gimmick in WWE. He thanked WWE and those who supported him through the character. Also, he later noted that Helms was the first solo act under 200 pounds that was able to move “real merch” for the company. Later on, after Rey Mysterio debuted in WWE later in 2022, merchandise wasn’t just a game for the big guys anymore.
Matt Riddle Gets First Name Back On WWE Raw
Riddle is Matt once again, with the WWE star getting his first name back on tonight’s Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Riddle, who has been referred to with just his surname since October of 2020, referred to as Matt Riddle during a promo segment with Seth Rollins. The WWE Twitter account followed suit with the clip of the segment, as you can see below.
Various News: Damian Priest Sent to Live With a Welsh Family, Masha Slamovich Challenging Josh Alexander for Impact Wrestling Title, New Impact ‘Monsters’ T-Shirt Available
– BT Sport released a new preview for this weekend’s WWE Clash at the Castle event. The new preview features WWE Superstar Damian Priest being sent to live with a Welsh family:. – Highspots.TV presents AAW Destination Chicago tomorrow (Sept. 1). The event will feature Masha Slamovich challenging Josh...
Wardlow Feels He Hasn’t ‘Done Anything’ Since Winning the TNT Championship
– During a recent interview with Stephanie Chase ahead of AEW All Out 2022, TNT Champion Wardlow discussed his goals following his match at All Out this weekend. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. On his current focus being AEW All Out: “My focus is All Out right now, I...
Katie Arquette Appears On Both AEW & WWE TV On Same Night
Katie Arquette pulled a “Rick Rude,” making an appearance on both AEW & WWE TV in the same night on Monday. The independent talent worked a match against Serena Deeb on Monday night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation and was also part of the six-woman tag team match against Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Bianca Belair on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Arquette teamed with Dani Mo & Kay Sparks in that match.
