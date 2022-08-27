ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

411mania.com

Various News: Dakota Kai Sends Message to Triple H Following Loss on WWE Raw, Impact Wrestling Streaming Every Barbed Wire Massacre Match for Free

– Following last night’s WWE Raw, EVP Triple H congratulated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliya on winning the WWE WOmen’s Tag Team Titles in the finals of the tournament against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Earlier today, Dakota Kai responded to Triple H’s congratulatory tweet with a message of her own. She tweeted, “Hey ‘boss,’ we need to talk.” You can view that exchange below:
WWE
411mania.com

Sami Zayn Clarifies Why He Didn’t Hit Kevin Owens On WWE Raw

Sami Zayn held back from attacking Kevin Owens on this week’s WWE Raw, and Zayn has taken to social media to explain why. There has been speculation that Zayn and Owens might reunite as friends in Owens’ current feud against the Usos, and that speculation intensified when Zayn refused to hit Owens with a chair during the latter’s match with Jey Uso on Raw, which Owens ultimately won.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle Brawl After Raw, Dominik Refuses to Fight Rhea Ripley

– Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle took it to each other all the way to the ring once tonight’s WWE Raw went off the air. Monday night’s show saw the two have an intense promo against each other and even battle in the parking lot outside the arena before the show. The post-show angle for WWE Raw saw the two fight their way down to the ring ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle on Saturday:
WWE
411mania.com

Cash Wheeler Says He and Dax Wheeler Will Only Fight Again In One Situation

Don’t expect to see FTR in the ring against each other any time soon, unless they get one particular opportunity. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood previously competed against each other as part of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and during an interview with Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport, Wheeler said a similar situation would be the only way they lock up again.
WWE
Daily Mail

Alex Rodriguez's $1.5billion deal to buy the NBA's Timberwolves by 2023 'is in jeopardy because the ex-Yankees star is struggling to raise capital since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, who helped validate him as a businessman'

Alex Rodriguez's $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly in jeopardy because the baseball legend is struggling to fund his second payment without his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side. 'His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,' one source, who is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
411mania.com

Will Ospreay Says He’s Done With AEW For Now, Thanks Tony Khan

Will Ospreay’s time in AEW is done for now, as the United Empire member revealed on Twitter this morning. The NJPW star, who along with his United Empire brethren Aussie Open lost a main event match to The Elite on last night’s Dynamite, posted to Twitter on Thursday morning to confirm that he is finished with AEW for the time being.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Has Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Braun Strowman, Update On Bronson Reed

A couple more names have been discussed for potential WWE returns in Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Strowman has been among those names pitched or discussed within WWE to come back in, and they have also confirmed a report from last week that WWE has interest in bringing Reed back to the company.
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Backstage Discussion About Roman Reigns’ Title Reign (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Roman Reigns is set to hit two years as the WWE Universal champion tomorrow, with a celebration planned for Friday’s Smackdown. However, the good times may be about to end soon. According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, there have been creative discussions backstage about Reigns dropping one or both of his championships.
WWE
411mania.com

Shane Helms on How His Hurricane Gimmick Sold in Merch Numbers

– During a post on Twitter, former WWE Superstar Shane Helms noted it was the 21st century of the debut of his Hurricane Helms gimmick in WWE. He thanked WWE and those who supported him through the character. Also, he later noted that Helms was the first solo act under 200 pounds that was able to move “real merch” for the company. Later on, after Rey Mysterio debuted in WWE later in 2022, merchandise wasn’t just a game for the big guys anymore.
WWE
411mania.com

Matt Riddle Gets First Name Back On WWE Raw

Riddle is Matt once again, with the WWE star getting his first name back on tonight’s Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Riddle, who has been referred to with just his surname since October of 2020, referred to as Matt Riddle during a promo segment with Seth Rollins. The WWE Twitter account followed suit with the clip of the segment, as you can see below.
WWE
411mania.com

Various News: Damian Priest Sent to Live With a Welsh Family, Masha Slamovich Challenging Josh Alexander for Impact Wrestling Title, New Impact ‘Monsters’ T-Shirt Available

– BT Sport released a new preview for this weekend’s WWE Clash at the Castle event. The new preview features WWE Superstar Damian Priest being sent to live with a Welsh family:. – Highspots.TV presents AAW Destination Chicago tomorrow (Sept. 1). The event will feature Masha Slamovich challenging Josh...
WWE
411mania.com

Katie Arquette Appears On Both AEW & WWE TV On Same Night

Katie Arquette pulled a “Rick Rude,” making an appearance on both AEW & WWE TV in the same night on Monday. The independent talent worked a match against Serena Deeb on Monday night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation and was also part of the six-woman tag team match against Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Bianca Belair on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Arquette teamed with Dani Mo & Kay Sparks in that match.
WWE

