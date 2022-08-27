ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Big deal’: Longview bust yields 28K fentanyl pills, heroin

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man fleeing from a search warrant in Kelso now faces multiple drug and gun charges, Longview police confirmed.

The search warrant was being served in the 600 block of East Pine Way when the suspect, David Newton, allegedly fled and threw his backpack on the roof of a nearby home.

Fentanyl ‘like a bomb going off’ in Portland

Inside the backpack were 28,000 fentanyl pills, more than 2 pounds of heroin, 3/4-pound of powdered fentanyl and a stolen gun, authorities said.

Newton now faces charges of possession and intent to deliver heroin and a controlled substance along with unlawful possession of a gun and possession of a stolen gun.

Cadaver dogs find 50 bones near 1978 body site in Union County

“It’s a big deal to us to get that many pills off the street. This is a large amount, 28,000 pills. But we’re finding these sorts of quantities more and more often,” said Longview Police Captain Branden McNew. “Last month a bust where they found 185,000 pills. Over the last year we’ve seen this high quantity of fentanyl pills more and more often.”

Newton is being held in the Cowlitz County Jail.

