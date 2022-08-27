LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Lawton Public Schools, students, staff, and parents were on high alert today. There was a Facebook post about a possible threat to student safety. Lawton Police Department said posts like this are taken very seriously, and so they immediately conducted a thorough investigation once the post was brought to their attention. Thankfully this long school day is over and all students and staff are safe.

