Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Bass Tournament
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re an avid fisher, then Fort Sill has an exciting event for you this weekend!. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about an upcoming Bass Tournament this weekend and other exciting events happening next week. Beginning at...
Eagle Scout brings the USS Oklahoma City anchor to Elmer Thomas
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, the Anchor from a decommissioned Nuclear Submarine found a new home, in a memorial set up at Elmer Thomas Park here in Lawton. The USS Oklahoma City, was a Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine that was last stationed in Guam, before it was recently decommissioned.
MacArthur HS JROTC to host Car Wash Fundraiser
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - MacArthur High School JROTC is excited to announce an upcoming Car Wash Fundraiser, which will help to cover the group’s yearly costs including special travel events. The car wash will take place on Saturday, September 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Mark’s Convenience...
Interview: Museum of the Great Plains discusses multiple exciting events
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Museum of the Great Plains has started preparations for a number of upcoming special events for the Lawton-Fort Sill community. 7News was joined by Museum Assistant Director Kevin Lawrence, who shared more information on all their upcoming plans. Coming up on Sept. 20 from 6...
UPDATE: LPS lifts Lock Out at MacArthur
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools was on high-alert Wednesday, following rumors on social media of a possible planned shooting which was posted to Facebook overnight. Wednesday morning LPS officials released a statement reassuring parents the post was evaluated and, since it came from out of state, was not...
Get Ready for Lawton’s 40th Annual ‘Cops N’ Kids’ Picnic!
It's back! Get ready for the 40th annual 'Cops N' Kids' picnic. It will be coming to Elmer Thomas Park on Saturday, September 17th (09-17-22) from 10:00-am to 1:00-pm. Make plans now, you won't want to miss it!. It's hard to believe this is the 40th annual. Unfortunately, they had...
Interview: Southwest Oklahoma Women’s Business Summit
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Southwest Oklahoma Business Women’s Summit is heading back to Lawton in the coming weeks, giving area professionals a chance to network and gain mentorship. 7News was joined by Lynn Null and Brandi Sims who gave us more information on the coming event. The Southwest...
New plans for former Super 9 Motel
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s city council determined the Super 9 Motel was dilapidated a few months back. The demolition has now been completed and clean up is underway. “It’s been vacant for so long, it was starting to deteriorate, there was structural issues with the property. There were a lot of vagrants going in and out and out breaking in,” said Bowen.
Lawton Public Schools false threat
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Lawton Public Schools, students, staff, and parents were on high alert today. There was a Facebook post about a possible threat to student safety. Lawton Police Department said posts like this are taken very seriously, and so they immediately conducted a thorough investigation once the post was brought to their attention. Thankfully this long school day is over and all students and staff are safe.
Interview: Gabriel’s House Founder Previews Upcoming Fundraiser
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Gabriel’s House is an after-school program located in Duncan, created nearly 25 years ago to provide a safe and nurturing environment for at-risk youth. 7News spoke with the founder of Gabriel’s House, Bonnie Tally, about how it came to be, its impact on the community,...
The Cinema Foundation promotes Labor Day $3 movie tickets
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tickets sales for movie theaters all over the country drop drastically during labor day weekend, so the “Cinema Foundation,” is promoting a special event to rectify that. This Saturday, all movie tickets will cost $3 at more than 3,000 theaters in the US. You...
Friends, family gather to remember Barbara Curry
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Community members celebrated the life of Barbara Curry on Sunday evening. “We’re gonna miss her, but we know that her spirit is going to be with us in everything that we do in this community,” event organizer Beto Divino said. Friends of Curry reflected...
This Oklahoma Drive In Movie Theater is Doing a ‘Tornado-Themed’ Double Feature Labor Day Weekend!
If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend why not go to the drive-in theatre and catch a special tornado-themed double feature? It sounds like a great time and the perfect place to take the family for a fun evening out under the stars. When was the last time you've been to a drive-in movie theatre?
Park Jones Realty Report 8/30/22
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Your 7news Team and Parks Jones Realtors are teaming up to give potential home buyers a closer look at the housing market as a whole here in Lawton. The current number of active residential properties in the Lawton Board of Realtors are 284. And on average,...
LPD investigating shooting in east Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the east side of Lawton Thursday morning. First responders were called out just before 6 a.m. to a gas station on Flowermound and E. Gore Blvd. This is a developing story. When LPD shares more...
Application now available for City of Lawton Elk Hunt 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Applications for the City of Lawton’s Elk Hunt are now available to local residents, according to officials with the City of Lawton. The drawing for the hunt will be held at 4:15 p.m. on September 21 at the Lakes and Land Commission Meeting at the Owens Multi-purpose Center.
Eskimo Hut on Southwest Parkway closed
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fixture at the corner of Kemp and Southwest Parkway closed its doors Monday. Eskimo Hut located at the corner of Kemp and Southwest Parkway posted on Facebook Monday that it has closed its doors after almost 20 years. In the comments section, the business posted that they had sold the […]
SILVER ALERT: Grace Ann Adams-Hoover, 61, missing from Altus
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department announced a Silver Alert on Tuesday, following the disappearance of 61-year-old Grace Ann Adams-Hoover. According to officials with Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Adams-Hoover is a white female, last seen at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 29 in Altus. Adams-Hoover is approximately 5 ft....
Possible attempted child abduction in Altus
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department has announced a possible attempted child abduction which occurred recently near North Crain and Martha Street. According to the report, a 12-year-old female was walking home from school when she noticed a vehicle driving past her slowly, possibly following her. As she...
SILVER ALERT: Oklahoma Highway Patrol searching for Altus woman
ALTUS, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for an Altus woman last seen Monday, August 29. Grace Adams-Hoover, 61, is described as five foot, 114 pounds, with white hair, and hazel eyes. OHP does not have a description of the clothing she was last seen wearing. If you see […]
