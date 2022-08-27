The Parenting Place hosts annual Children’s Festival

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The rain couldn’t stop the fun for area families Saturday!

Children were able to get down and have some fun in the mud at the Parenting Place’s Children’s Festival.

This annual event focuses on allowing little ones to play with paint, blocks and more.

Organizers told parents that it’s okay to get a little messy.

“Children learn through play,” said Executive Director of The Parenting Place Jodi Widuch. “That’s what they do best. And what we like to showcase at The Children’s Festival is show how simple play can be to help engage children and help build their creativity. And when we’re in this environment, the social connections are phenomenal.”

The festival was free for kids and their parents.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.