California State

StillMe
4d ago

so what's going to happen when out of state people visit California and all they have are gas cars. no more tourists no money for California

Christina Correale Buchner
4d ago

Now that’s funny! Their own power Grid can’t support electric power to CA and now they plan to add electric vehicles to the Grid. If CA thought that running brown or running black outs was only occurring on occasion…..you will be guaranteed having no electricity for days at a time ‘will become the new normal’. ANOTHER JOKE!

James Amador
4d ago

Like most of the crazy woke laws passed in California this too will backfire. Do not forget California also thought it was a good idea to pass laws that gave the nation Harris and Pelosi!

Fox News

California's crazy car ban forces drivers to go green and could drive rational people out of state

As California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to run for president, he continues to burnish his far-left credentials. In his state’s latest reality-be-damned, Green-New-Deal endeavor, California regulators have banned gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric cars. Never mind that just a couple of months ago, the Reuters headline blared: "California says it needs more power to keep the lights on."
The Independent

California to ban the sale of new gasoline cars: ‘This is huge’

Gasoline cars are set to be formally banned in California, the first announcement of its kind in the United States.Under plans brought into effect on Thursday, Californians will be unable to purchase new gas-powered cars from 2035 onwards, The New York Times reported.The rule, issued by the California Air Resources Board, requires all new cars in the state to be free of fossil fuels by that year. The state government’s “clean air” agency will also ban gasoline trucks and SUVs the same year. The move is being heralded as a major leap towards the country’s net-zero target. “This is...
Slate

California’s Ban on Gas Cars Can’t Fail

That sound you heard on Wednesday was the roar of 1,000 engines sputtering with the knowledge that the end is nigh. That’s when California announced it would begin phasing in a ban on sales of new gas-powered cars in the state: By 2035, per terms first laid out in a 2020 executive order by Gov. Gavin Newsom, automakers will no longer be allowed to sell cars within state lines unless they’re powered by electric-charge batteries or hydrogen fuel cells (or are plug-in hybrids, in certain instances). Companies will also have to meet benchmarks along the way: By 2026, 35 percent of their sales must consist of zero-emission vehicles, and by 2030, 68 percent. The California Air Resources Board will enforce these standards, with the power to impose fines on carmakers that violate the rule, and to ensure the batteries used in their electric vehicles are long-lasting and recyclable.
