Friday, Aug. 26 high school football statistics

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a Sunday evening crash in Linn County, according to law enforcement officials. At around 7:31 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Blairs Ferry Road and Waterhouse Lane, located between Cedar Rapids and Palo. Deputies believe that the driver of a pickup truck that was heading east on Blairs Ferry Road lost control, crossed against two lanes of traffic and entered the ditch on the north side of the road. The pickup rolled, but came to rest upright.

LINN COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO