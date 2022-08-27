Both of these teams are coming off Week 1 victories. Oakridge’s offense picked up where they left off in 2021, as they notched 30 points, three points north of their 2021 average, last week in their win against Sparta. The Oakridge defense looks to be an improved unit from last season, as they allowed just 14 points to a Sparta team that had previously averaged 27 points per game in 2021. Muskegon Catholic Central also picked up where they left off in the 2021 campaign, as they look to make it to Ford Field in 2022. Having played a stout defense in the likes of North Muskegon, Muskegon Catholic Central took home the victory in week one, despite not leading the game until midway through the fourth quarter. While both squads look to exit this matchup remaining undefeated, only one can accomplish that feat.

MANISTEE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO