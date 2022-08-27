ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Week 2 WMC Football Preview

Both of these teams are coming off Week 1 victories. Oakridge’s offense picked up where they left off in 2021, as they notched 30 points, three points north of their 2021 average, last week in their win against Sparta. The Oakridge defense looks to be an improved unit from last season, as they allowed just 14 points to a Sparta team that had previously averaged 27 points per game in 2021. Muskegon Catholic Central also picked up where they left off in the 2021 campaign, as they look to make it to Ford Field in 2022. Having played a stout defense in the likes of North Muskegon, Muskegon Catholic Central took home the victory in week one, despite not leading the game until midway through the fourth quarter. While both squads look to exit this matchup remaining undefeated, only one can accomplish that feat.
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
New Building in Detroit Making History Looking Like Titan Tower

There is a building in Detroit being constructed from the top down. The first of its kind in North America. The process used to erect this Exchange Tower in Detroit seems backward to all of us non-engineers. The builders constructed the elevator shafts first, then they built the top floor. This 16-floor building will be constructed one floor at a time, then that floor will slowly be elevated to its position at the top of the building.
Monroe teen dead, more than 375,000 still without power after Monday storms

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm late Monday ripped through southeast and west Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl and another that injured a Warren boy. More than 375,000 customers were...
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE

If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
MSP reports "unconfirmed" tornado in Macomb Co

RICHMOND, Mich. (WLNS) – First responders are clearing damage and performing welfare checks after a what Michigan State Police believe was a tornado that appeared in the City of Richmond. MSP officials say the possible tornado first touched down around 8:00 p.m. Monday night. Widespread property damage and power outages were reported. At this time […]
Michigan girl dies after touching downed power line

MONROE, Michigan — A 14-year-old girl died Monday night after she mistakenly touched a power line that had been downed during thunderstorms in the area, police say. The girl reportedly was walking with a friend in the backyard of her home at about 7:40 p.m. and believed she could smell a bonfire, police say. The girl reached for what she though was a stick, but it was a charged electrical line.
Sheriff probes threat against Michigan lieutenant governor candidate

Lansing — The St. Clair County Sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that it received a report of a threat against Republican lieutenant governor candidate Shane Hernandez on the eve of the Michigan GOP convention, where he was officially nominated. "The complaint is still open," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King...
MICHIGAN STATE

