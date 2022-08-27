Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
michigansportsradio.com
Week 2 WMC Football Preview
Both of these teams are coming off Week 1 victories. Oakridge’s offense picked up where they left off in 2021, as they notched 30 points, three points north of their 2021 average, last week in their win against Sparta. The Oakridge defense looks to be an improved unit from last season, as they allowed just 14 points to a Sparta team that had previously averaged 27 points per game in 2021. Muskegon Catholic Central also picked up where they left off in the 2021 campaign, as they look to make it to Ford Field in 2022. Having played a stout defense in the likes of North Muskegon, Muskegon Catholic Central took home the victory in week one, despite not leading the game until midway through the fourth quarter. While both squads look to exit this matchup remaining undefeated, only one can accomplish that feat.
WXYZ
College football is back! Here's how to watch Michigan, Michigan State & more this week
7 p.m. ET in Stillwater, Okla.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
New Building in Detroit Making History Looking Like Titan Tower
There is a building in Detroit being constructed from the top down. The first of its kind in North America. The process used to erect this Exchange Tower in Detroit seems backward to all of us non-engineers. The builders constructed the elevator shafts first, then they built the top floor. This 16-floor building will be constructed one floor at a time, then that floor will slowly be elevated to its position at the top of the building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Truck pulling camper flips along I-75 in northern Michigan after tire blowout
ELLIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pickup truck and camper flapped along a northern Michigan freeway after a tire blew Sunday. Police said a tire on the 2007 Dodge Ram blew out and the rotor separated, causing the driver to lose control on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township around 12:55 p.m.
The Oldest Commercial Bowling Alley in the United States is Located in Michigan
Located in Detroit, Michigan, the Garden Bowl is the oldest commercial bowling alley in the United States. When it comes to old-school bowling alleys, it doesn't get any older than Garden Bowl as it celebrated its 109th anniversary earlier this month. When Did Garden Bowl Officially Open Its Doors?. Garden...
Detroit News
Monroe teen dead, more than 375,000 still without power after Monday storms
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm late Monday ripped through southeast and west Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl and another that injured a Warren boy. More than 375,000 customers were...
White Lake group falls short of breaking record, still sees day a success
MONTAGUE, Mich. — Dozens of kayaks joined together to form a flotilla in White Lake on August 28, Sunday afternoon. The event was touted as an attempt to break a world record, but a comparatively small showing had the group far from collecting that crown. However, the organizers say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
MSP reports “unconfirmed” tornado in Macomb Co
RICHMOND, Mich. (WLNS) – First responders are clearing damage and performing welfare checks after a what Michigan State Police believe was a tornado that appeared in the City of Richmond. MSP officials say the possible tornado first touched down around 8:00 p.m. Monday night. Widespread property damage and power outages were reported. At this time […]
More than 232,000 without power across SE Michigan after storms
DTE Energy is reporting more than 232,000 customers are without power in southeastern Michigan after Monday's storms.
Michigan girl dies after touching downed power line
MONROE, Michigan — A 14-year-old girl died Monday night after she mistakenly touched a power line that had been downed during thunderstorms in the area, police say. The girl reportedly was walking with a friend in the backyard of her home at about 7:40 p.m. and believed she could smell a bonfire, police say. The girl reached for what she though was a stick, but it was a charged electrical line.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boil water advisory issued in Oakland County, 370K without power after heavy rain
Metro Detroit was hit with an onslaught of rain, hail and strong winds Monday night. More than 370,000 residents are without power across the state. The Detroit area was under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7 p.m. and remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. A line of thunderstorms is quickly...
Video shows 'gustnado' in Macomb County; here's what it is
Justin Smith sent us video while he was driving along the highway on Monday of what appears to be a gustnado.
Detroit News
Sheriff probes threat against Michigan lieutenant governor candidate
Lansing — The St. Clair County Sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that it received a report of a threat against Republican lieutenant governor candidate Shane Hernandez on the eve of the Michigan GOP convention, where he was officially nominated. "The complaint is still open," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King...
fox2detroit.com
MSP troopers catch driver passing on shoulder in I-696 construction zone during speed enforcement
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police troopers stopped 77 drivers during I-696 speed enforcement Tuesday, including one driver who was passing on the shoulder in a construction zone. Police said the driver also had a suspended license and no insurance. During the four hour enforcement between I-75...
Detroit News
'We all hate each other': Lucido-Hackel battle embroils Macomb County government
Macomb County has become embroiled in a fight between longtime county Executive Mark Hackel and new Prosecuting Attorney Peter Lucido that includes a court battle over prosecutor's office jobs and an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Lucido. Lucido calls the county-funded investigation by an outside law firm a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking storms, some with severe potential, today in Metro Detroit: What to expect
DETROIT – Good Monday afternoon!. We have a marginal risk for severe storms later this afternoon, and it all depends on how the rest of today sets up here around Metro Detroit. We may see scattered strong-to-severe storms later today due to the heat and humidity building in Metro...
This winter: Memorable for all the wrong reasons, Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts
Better get your shovels and warm clothes ready for the winter of 2022-23, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. The 2023 edition went on sale Aug. 30. It is calling for “A Tale of Two Winters.”. “Depending on where you live, this will be the best of winters...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘It just hit my house right in the middle’: Massive tree damages home in Sterling Heights
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Local 4 has seen extensive damage across Metro Detroit, and Tuesday night, one Macomb County family will have to make repairs to their new home. To make matters worse, the family seen in the video player above just moved into this home, and it’s quite beautiful.
Comments / 0