In photos: Notable Deaths of 2022
Former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev, South African actress Charlbi Dean, pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, director Wolfgang Petersen, actress Anne Heche, Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, singer Olivia Newton-John, author David McCullough, Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell, "Star Trek" actress Nichelle Nichols, actor Paul Sorvino, socialite Ivana Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and comedian Gilbert Gottfried are among the notable deaths of 2022.
Illinois town erects new street sign near autistic boy's home to make neighborhood safer
The boy's mother believes the sign will help raise awareness among drivers and families who frequent the park across the street from their home.
Feds Search New York Properties Linked to Russian Oligarch
Federal agents reportedly carried out searches Thursday at two New York properties linked to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg. Sources cited by NBC News said FBI and Homeland Security agents were spotted along with NYPD detectives at an estate in Southampton, New York, and an apartment in Manhattan. Both properties are believed to be connected to the Putin ally, who was sanctioned by the U.S. government in 2018 and had his $90 million yacht seized in April. Sources cited by NBC said a separate search was also carried out Thursday at a property on Miami’s Fisher Island thought to be connected to the metals tycoon.Read it at NBC News
Teen invents low-cost machine learning tool to detect elephant poachers in real time
According to the teen, the software is four times more accurate than existing state-of-the-art detection methods.
The Long and Sordid Claims Against ‘Scrubs’ Producer and Accused Rapist Eric Weinberg
In July, five-time Emmy nominee Eric Weinberg was arrested on 20 charges of sexual assault, including rape. He currently remains free on a $3.25 million bail. Now, a new The Hollywood Reporter exposé reveals the long road to Weinberg’s arrest and why a detective on the case believes the claims of sexual assault, including rape, kidnapping, harassment, and stalking only “scratch the surface.” The “Scrubs” co-executive producer and writer was arrested July 14 on sexual assault charges dating from 2012 to 2019. Approximately 30 women spoke with THR about their encounters with Weinberg, who allegedly approached them in public areas throughout...
