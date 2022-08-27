Read full article on original website
KCBY
Cedar Creek Fire holds at 12% containment; now up to 8,241 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With more hot, dry, and unstable weather conditions, fire officials say fire activity may increase. The Cedar Creek Fire is now up to 8,421 acres and holds at 12% containment. Air teams will continue to maintain the fire-retardant line, located near Edith Creek, by adding water...
KCBY
Crews battling wildland fire in southern Douglas County
GLENDALE, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) has initiated an aggressive attack on an estimated 3– to 5-acre wildland fire located about 7 miles north of Glendale, near Martin Creek Road. Current resources include three helicopters, one fixed wing air attack, four engines, one dozer, and a...
KCBY
Witness says plane that crashed near Scio 'rolled like a barrel roll,' according to report
EUGENE, Ore. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report Tuesday on the deadly plane crash that happened near Scio on August 21. 78-year-old Dennis Jackson of Independence, Oregon, was killed in the crash, along with his wife, Amy Jackson. According to the report, witnesses told...
KCBY
Upscale RV and Golf resort opens in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Bar Run, an upscale new golf course and RV resort, has opened in Roseburg. The 18-hole course is now open to the public with the RV and Cottage accommodations becoming available September 1. “We look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to Bar Run...
KCBY
Fatal crash closed down Hwy. 42 for several hours Monday night
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Hwy 42 was closed for approximately 3 hours Monday night due to a fatal crash. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, Maranatha Singleton (23) was driving a Ford...
KCBY
Arson suspected in Sutherlin Bi-Mart fire
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A fire broke out Friday behind the Sutherlin Bi-Mart at around 4:00 p.m. before being put out by the Sutherlin Fire Department. Both Bi-Mart and the neighboring Shop Smart were evacuated and no one was injured. Sutherlin Police say they are investigating this as an arson.
KCBY
Have you seen them? 15-year-old foster child missing from Cottage Grove
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, is asking for the public's help to find 15-year-old Chloe Brinegar, a child in foster care who went missing from Cottage Grove on August 9. Chloe is believed to be in danger. Chloe likes to spend...
KCBY
After winless season, Pleasant Hill kicks off 2022 with new leadership
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. — Week 1 of the high school football season in Oregon is just days away. We visited the Pleasant Hill Billies Tuesday, who are under new leadership in 2022. It's a slogan found across Pleasant Hill High School: “Fear the Goat.”. Unfortunately for the Billies,...
KCBY
Willamette High looks to improve on last year's 2-win season
EUGENE, Ore. — For most teams throughout the Willamette Valley, the high school football season kicks off this Friday. Last season, it took the Willamette Wolverines six weeks before they managed to win a game under new head coach Kevin Leonard. But this year, they expect that to change.
KCBY
Eugene Emeralds rush to build new stadium. If no agreement is met, they will be no more
EUGENE, Ore. — “If we can’t come together and figure this out, the Emeralds are done,” says Eugene Emeralds General Manager Allan Benavides. Benavides says if the team cannot come to an agreement on building a new stadium in Eugene, the minor league team will be no more.
KCBY
Back-to-school season means incoming 4th graders are eligible for Every Kid Outdoors
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Beginning September 1, fourth graders, parents, and educators can visit the Every Kid Outdoors website at everykidoutdoors.gov and learn more about how to obtain free entry to all federal lands, for fourth graders and their accompanying family members. Students can obtain passes individually by completing a...
