Photos: No. 12 St. Thomas Aquinas holds off St. Joseph's Prep 48-37 in season opener

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Jordan Lyles rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns to lift No. 12 St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) over St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania) 48-37 on Saturday afternoon in the first of three games in the Broward County Elite Showcase at Brian Piccolo Stadium.

The Hawks took a brief 31-28 lead in the third quarter when Samaj Jones connected on a touchdown pass to Brandon Rehmann. That’s when the Raiders went on a 17-9 run the rest of the game to claim the season-opening victory.

St. Thomas Aquinas (1-0) faces Fort Myers on the road next Friday night while St. Joseph's Prep (0-2) plays St. Peter's Prep (N.J.) on Saturday.

