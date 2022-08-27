ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammonton, NJ

Photos: No. 12 St. Thomas Aquinas holds off St. Joseph's Prep 48-37 in season opener

By SBLive Sports
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Jordan Lyles rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns to lift No. 12 St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) over St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania) 48-37 on Saturday afternoon in the first of three games in the Broward County Elite Showcase at Brian Piccolo Stadium.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. —  Jordan Lyles rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns to lift No. 12 St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) over St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania) 48-37 on Saturday afternoon in the first of three games in the Broward County Elite Showcase at Brian Piccolo Stadium.

The Hawks took a brief 31-28 lead in the third quarter when Samaj Jones connected on a touchdown pass to Brandon Rehmann. That’s when the Raiders went on a 17-9 run the rest of the game to claim the season-opening victory.

St. Thomas Aquinas (1-0) faces Fort Myers on the road next Friday night while St. Joseph's Prep (0-2) plays St. Peter's Prep (N.J.) on Saturday.

Here are photos from Saturday's game at St. Thomas Aquinas High School:

All photos by Matt Christopher

